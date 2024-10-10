The SKS Airflex Racer Black is a reasonably compact and tidily put-together mini pump with a flexible, extending hose that screws securely on to Presta valves. The handle's a good length, the extending hose means you're unlikely to break a valve and you can get your tyres up to a high enough pressure to get you home. A decent quality frame mount rounds out a well-considered package.

The German-made Airflex Racer from SKS is a very nice-to-use mini pump. Although at 20cm it's longer than some mini pumps, it will still fit in your jersey pocket, and you also have the option of mounting it using bottle cage bolts. Crucially, it'll get your tyres up to the sort of pressure you need if you puncture out on the road.

The body is metal, with the handle made from soft-touch plastic. The rubberised hose has a metal end, with the interior compression tube made from a carbon-reinforced polyamide, which is thin, strong ane light.

At 11cm the hose is both reasonably long and flexible. The hose's flexibility makes it very unlikely that you'll snap your valve, which can be an issue with some hose-less pumps. The end of the hose screws on to the valve with a secure fit, though if you're running Schrader valves you're out of luck, as this is a Presta-only design.

Once you've used the pump, you slide the hose back into the body and secure it with a nicely fitting cap, which keeps the internals free from muck and grime.

I found the Airflex easy to use when I punctured, getting a 28mm tyre up to around 70-75psi without a problem, only the final 5-10psi getting hard to push. SKS says the pump can get your tyres up to 115psi, but while technically possible, I think most cyclists will struggle to reach that sort of pressure.

I found it took about 250 strokes to get a 28mm tyre to 55psi, which was enough to get me home. The pumping took around two minutes, which I think is pretty reasonable.

And the design also makes it pretty much impossible to pinch your skin when you're pumping, which isn't always the case.

Value

At £38, it's a similar price to the Topeak Roadie2stage, which has a high-pressure-mode option. At 102g it's a very similar weight too, and both are so light you barely notice you're carrying them.

The Birzman Swift Hand Pump comes in lighter at just 86g, but is still pretty effective – and at £24.99 it's a fair bit cheaper.

If you're riding tubeless you might want to consider the Blackburn Core Slim Mini Pump. It costs £29.99, features a built-in tubeless core tool and will get you home if you puncture.

Conclusion

A high-quality Presta valve-only mini pump that's good to use and will get your tyres to a decent get-you-home pressure without undue effort. And while not cheap, I think given its overall solidity and build quality, it represents reasonable value too.

Verdict

A solid and well-made pump with an effective hose and good ergonomics