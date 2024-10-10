The SKS Airflex Racer Black is a reasonably compact and tidily put-together mini pump with a flexible, extending hose that screws securely on to Presta valves. The handle's a good length, the extending hose means you're unlikely to break a valve and you can get your tyres up to a high enough pressure to get you home. A decent quality frame mount rounds out a well-considered package.
The German-made Airflex Racer from SKS is a very nice-to-use mini pump. Although at 20cm it's longer than some mini pumps, it will still fit in your jersey pocket, and you also have the option of mounting it using bottle cage bolts. Crucially, it'll get your tyres up to the sort of pressure you need if you puncture out on the road.
The body is metal, with the handle made from soft-touch plastic. The rubberised hose has a metal end, with the interior compression tube made from a carbon-reinforced polyamide, which is thin, strong ane light.
At 11cm the hose is both reasonably long and flexible. The hose's flexibility makes it very unlikely that you'll snap your valve, which can be an issue with some hose-less pumps. The end of the hose screws on to the valve with a secure fit, though if you're running Schrader valves you're out of luck, as this is a Presta-only design.
Once you've used the pump, you slide the hose back into the body and secure it with a nicely fitting cap, which keeps the internals free from muck and grime.
I found the Airflex easy to use when I punctured, getting a 28mm tyre up to around 70-75psi without a problem, only the final 5-10psi getting hard to push. SKS says the pump can get your tyres up to 115psi, but while technically possible, I think most cyclists will struggle to reach that sort of pressure.
I found it took about 250 strokes to get a 28mm tyre to 55psi, which was enough to get me home. The pumping took around two minutes, which I think is pretty reasonable.
And the design also makes it pretty much impossible to pinch your skin when you're pumping, which isn't always the case.
Value
At £38, it's a similar price to the Topeak Roadie2stage, which has a high-pressure-mode option. At 102g it's a very similar weight too, and both are so light you barely notice you're carrying them.
The Birzman Swift Hand Pump comes in lighter at just 86g, but is still pretty effective – and at £24.99 it's a fair bit cheaper.
If you're riding tubeless you might want to consider the Blackburn Core Slim Mini Pump. It costs £29.99, features a built-in tubeless core tool and will get you home if you puncture.
Our best cycling mini pumps buyer's guide rounds up our favourite portable inflators, while our best bike pumps buyer's guide covers our top track pumps, tubeless inflators and CO2 systems.
Conclusion
A high-quality Presta valve-only mini pump that's good to use and will get your tyres to a decent get-you-home pressure without undue effort. And while not cheap, I think given its overall solidity and build quality, it represents reasonable value too.
Verdict
A solid and well-made pump with an effective hose and good ergonomics
Make and model: SKS Airflex Racer Black
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
SKS says: "A small pump with great impact: the SKS AIRFLEX mini pump now makes it even easier to pump up racing bike tyres. The secret is concealed by the handy dust cap: a hose is stored in the pump tube, which can be pulled out and screwed onto the valve head for a completely airtight connection of Presta valves. The flexible hose provides plenty of scope for pumping up to a pressure of 8 bar. This protects not only the valve on the bike but also makes it easy to use.
The soft compound handle and moulded grip on the front ensure a good grip. The mix of aluminium and plastic-carbon components with SKS embossing makes the lightweight mini pumps a must-have for design-conscious bikers."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Made from aluminium/plastic carbon components
Pull-out hose
Soft handle with moulded grip
Suitable for Presta valves
Made in Germany
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
It feels sturdy and solid.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
This is one of the best mini pumps I've used.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
The material choice and construction mean it has held up very well – and I think it should continue to do so.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
On the lighter end of mini pumps.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Not the cheapest, but I think it's reasonable considering the pump's overall quality.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The pump works really well, is comfortable to use and quickly inflates tyres up to a good pressure when required.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The pull-out hose.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's a very similar price to the Topeak Roadie2stage, and a little dearer than mini pumps from Birzman and Blackburn, but all of them are within a tenner or so.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes – at a sale price
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a well-built and very effective pump – one that won't disappoint.
Age: 24 Height: 174 Weight: 75
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
Good. There was no way he was going to top the incredible emotion of this year and it's the right time to go rather than hanging around to exhibit...
have tried to ponder this many times whilst out riding and trying to work out an alternative set of descriptions.....bike users, boris bikers,...
This is my clip and I'm appreciative of the overwelming positive comments. It's always a judgement call on whether to pull in or not, but as many...
Shame. Thought it said "Don Johnson" socks. Was hoping for a nice shade of pastel green or pink.
What a stupid response. Every frame is a sample size of one. Anyway, best of luck with buying an Orro now.
+1 for Metcheck, especially their cycling specific weather forecast.
What I am struggling to understand is how the northbound side of this tunnel is worse than the Blackwall Tunnel? At least with the Blackwall Tunnel...
While we're talking about barriers I think it would be good if powered wheelchairs and mobility scooters could use the cycle network. Not sure were...
The 2 year Warranty is the time period during which manufacturing defects are expected to show up, not the expected useful life of the product....
Not in the sense used here they are not*, or at least not in either edition I own of the Oxford English Dictionary. Be interested to hear which...