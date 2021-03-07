The Velochampion Professional Bike Pump is a solid-feeling mini pump with a decent range of accessories. It's designed to inflate Presta, Schrader, Woods and even beachball and football valves. True to claims it can genuinely reach 120psi, but by that point, I thought I was going to pass out.
Measuring 22cm long, this pump is made to a high standard from aluminium alloy, and the CNC machining and black anodized finish are attractive. Popping open the rubberised dust cap reveals the retractable valve heads, flexible hose and integral analogue pressure gauge.
Ours was set to Presta, but the machined bits are conveniently switched in a matter of seconds. Flexible hoses might not be the most direct connection with the valve, but then they're not going to shear the valve stem clean off just as you hit 100psi ten miles from home with the mercury tanking.
Bracket
Unless you prefer to park yours in a bag, a 22cm pump is most conveniently mounted on the frame's bottle bosses. The composite bracket continues this solid narrative, fitting flush courtesy of two generous screws and clicking the pump into place. This means a deliberate twist is required to release, so unintentional ejection/loss is highly unlikely, even over rough ground.
The mounting strap completes this belt and braces package, preventing the pump from tapping the frame, woodpecker fashion, which can be an issue, especially with larger pumps.
Performance
The Velochampion's design is best described as 'upside down' which can take a few moments to get your head around, though it quickly becomes intuitive.
Tested on a series of valve stems, the machined heads fit beautifully, and the piston's action is refined and very smooth. I commenced testing on a 25mm tyre with a very long, willowy presta valve – the sort particularly vulnerable to shearing.
The first 40psi was achieved fairly easily in 60 strokes. Evidence of lockout kicked in at 90psi (155 strokes), but – with Herculean effort and a few pauses – I did manage to get the full 120psi inside. By this point, it had completely locked out and my arms were at explosion point.
It's also credible on bigger section road tyres, so long as you're not looking to exceed 70psi or so. I raised a 32mm set in 230 strokes. Again, the last 20 psi required concerted effort and lactic acid was burning in my biceps come the summit, but job done.
Calling its bluff, I went the 26 x 1.5in and 16 x 1.75in route: 480/520 strokes and six minutes later, I'd managed a very credible 55 and 40psi respectively. On both occasions, the piston was nigh-on lockout and my biceps were burning, but we got there.
The analogue gauge is easy to read and has a passing affinity with reality. Cross referenced with a standalone digital unit, it proved to be within 6psi. That's fine for roadside use.
Value
£29.99 is upper mid-point. The Topeak Mini Dual Mini Pump is £22 with a gauge (or £17 without one), while the 19.5cm Birzman Swift Handpump is £24.99 and very well made. However, the Velochampion has a notable edge in terms of efficiency and pressure.
If efficiency is what you're after, the Lezyne Micro Floor Drive with Gauge and the Unich Mini Floor Pump follow the mini track pump narrative, but are more expensive at £41.99 and £37.99 respectively.
Summary
The Velochampion Professional Bike Pump is a high quality and versatile package which delivers decent pressures and caters to most scenarios. Championing those higher pressures requires patience and stamina, though.
Verdict
Well made, effective mini pump capable of very high pressures
Make and model: Velochampion Professional Bike Pump with Twin Valve Flexi Hose and Pressure Gauge
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Velochampion says: "Want a smart pump with all the latest features which make it easy to use? Our VeloChampion Professional Bike Pump does just that. The dual-head valve can easily unscrew and rotate 180 degrees to change from Presta, Schrader & Dunlop valve fittings in seconds.
"The in-built pressure gauge is embedded within the flexible hose part of the pump. The hose is stored within the top of the pump, enclosed with a neat rubber cap to keep out any dirt and debris whilst cycling."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Velochampion lists:
Extractable hose with in-built gauge to inflate and measure your tyre pressure up to 120psi / 8.2 BAR*
Quick change pump head to fit any Presta, Schrader & Dunlop valve. Simply unscrew, flip and re-attach.
Click & Twist locking system to ensure your pump stays compact whilst out on the bike. Simply twist to unlock when in use.
Mount your pump to your bike frame with our frame mount and mounting strap included.
Made from premium alloy materials quality crafted to ensure a longer pump life.
Part of our sustainable packaging project to ensure our product packaging is recyclable. This reduces our Company's plastic production and reduces your non-recyclable packaging waste.
Package includes:
VeloChampion Professional Bike Pump
Robust frame mount bracket + mounting screws + mounting strap
Additional inflation attachments (1 x sports ball needle plus 2 x inflatable adaptors)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Generally solid, and bracket feels sturdier than many I've used.
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
On par, and will genuinely reach 120psi, though beyond 80 resistance becomes very palpable.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Seems reassuringly solid throughout. No reason to think it won't last.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
6/10
Feels solid and the action is smooth. However, at higher pressures, biceps are definitely taxed.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
£29.95 is upper mid-market. You can pay more, you can also pay a bit less.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The action is very smooth, right to around 80 psi, where resistance becomes quite palpable. However, this isn't uncommon for this genre of pump, and it certainly gives rideable pressures. No issues with sheared valves either.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Solidly made, nicely finished, comprehensive.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing much.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £29.95, it's upper mid-market. The Topeak Mini Dual Mini Pump is £22 with a gauge, while the 19.5cm The Birzman Swift Handpump is £24.99 and very well made. However, the Velochampion has a notable edge in terms of efficiency and pressure.
If efficiency is what you're after, the Lezyne Micro Floor Drive with Gauge and the Unich Mini Floor Pump follow the mini track pump narrative, but are more expensive at £41.99 and £37.99 respectively.
Did you enjoy using the product? More than I'd anticipated
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Solidly made pump that seems reliable and versatile. However, though higher pressures are credible, it's not better or worse than others I've tested over the years.
Age: 47 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
