The Velochampion Professional Bike Pump is a solid-feeling mini pump with a decent range of accessories. It's designed to inflate Presta, Schrader, Woods and even beachball and football valves. True to claims it can genuinely reach 120psi, but by that point, I thought I was going to pass out.

Measuring 22cm long, this pump is made to a high standard from aluminium alloy, and the CNC machining and black anodized finish are attractive. Popping open the rubberised dust cap reveals the retractable valve heads, flexible hose and integral analogue pressure gauge.

Ours was set to Presta, but the machined bits are conveniently switched in a matter of seconds. Flexible hoses might not be the most direct connection with the valve, but then they're not going to shear the valve stem clean off just as you hit 100psi ten miles from home with the mercury tanking.

Bracket

Unless you prefer to park yours in a bag, a 22cm pump is most conveniently mounted on the frame's bottle bosses. The composite bracket continues this solid narrative, fitting flush courtesy of two generous screws and clicking the pump into place. This means a deliberate twist is required to release, so unintentional ejection/loss is highly unlikely, even over rough ground.

The mounting strap completes this belt and braces package, preventing the pump from tapping the frame, woodpecker fashion, which can be an issue, especially with larger pumps.

Performance

The Velochampion's design is best described as 'upside down' which can take a few moments to get your head around, though it quickly becomes intuitive.

Tested on a series of valve stems, the machined heads fit beautifully, and the piston's action is refined and very smooth. I commenced testing on a 25mm tyre with a very long, willowy presta valve – the sort particularly vulnerable to shearing.

The first 40psi was achieved fairly easily in 60 strokes. Evidence of lockout kicked in at 90psi (155 strokes), but – with Herculean effort and a few pauses – I did manage to get the full 120psi inside. By this point, it had completely locked out and my arms were at explosion point.

It's also credible on bigger section road tyres, so long as you're not looking to exceed 70psi or so. I raised a 32mm set in 230 strokes. Again, the last 20 psi required concerted effort and lactic acid was burning in my biceps come the summit, but job done.

Calling its bluff, I went the 26 x 1.5in and 16 x 1.75in route: 480/520 strokes and six minutes later, I'd managed a very credible 55 and 40psi respectively. On both occasions, the piston was nigh-on lockout and my biceps were burning, but we got there.

The analogue gauge is easy to read and has a passing affinity with reality. Cross referenced with a standalone digital unit, it proved to be within 6psi. That's fine for roadside use.

Value

£29.99 is upper mid-point. The Topeak Mini Dual Mini Pump is £22 with a gauge (or £17 without one), while the 19.5cm Birzman Swift Handpump is £24.99 and very well made. However, the Velochampion has a notable edge in terms of efficiency and pressure.

If efficiency is what you're after, the Lezyne Micro Floor Drive with Gauge and the Unich Mini Floor Pump follow the mini track pump narrative, but are more expensive at £41.99 and £37.99 respectively.

Summary

The Velochampion Professional Bike Pump is a high quality and versatile package which delivers decent pressures and caters to most scenarios. Championing those higher pressures requires patience and stamina, though.

Verdict

Well made, effective mini pump capable of very high pressures

