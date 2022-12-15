Support road.cc

Le Col Pro Long Sleeve Jersey2022 Le Col Pro Long Sleeve Jersey.jpg

Le Col Pro Long Sleeve Jersey

by Ben Woodhouse
Thu, Dec 15, 2022 09:45
£160.00

VERDICT:

Thin, long-sleeved jersey that is great for spring and autumn or as a winter layer – but that price is hard to justify
Great fit
Comfortable
Versatile
Expensive
Not very warm
Weight: 
210g
Contact: 
lecol.cc
The Le Col Pro Long Sleeve Jersey is a lightweight, close-fitting jersey, great for wearing on its own in spring and autumn days or as a layer in winter. However, the high price is hard to justify over other similar jerseys.

The Pro is a thin jersey, which means you can also use it as part of a layering system when things turn colder. And if you are looking for a winter base layer, it's worth checking out our best cycling base layers buyer's guide.

Materials

The jersey is made from 77% nylon and 23% elastane. I have worn this on a variety of rides, including multiple rides longer than four hours and consistently found it comfortable.

2022 Le Col Pro Long Sleeve Jersey - hem.jpg

There isn't a recommended temperature range, but I have worn it on rides from 3°C to 12°C. This is not a warm thermal winter jersey; it is more of a long-sleeved regular jersey that I used as a layer or would use on its own or with a gilet on a spring or autumn day.

2022 Le Col Pro Long Sleeve Jersey - back.jpg

The material is breathable, and I didn't overheat while putting the power out. Any dampness that did build up, quickly vanished once I had picked up some speed.

2022 Le Col Pro Long Sleeve Jersey - shoulders.jpg

The jersey isn't water- or wind-resistant, which are qualities you may want in a long-sleeved jersey, though Le Col also does an 'Aqua' version for £170, which as its name suggests is more water-resistant. If I was just wearing this and a gilet my arms would get cold if it was a cold and windy day.

Fit

The jersey is designed to be a close, compressive fit. I found it a good fit that was comfortable without being restrictive, though I am not sure I'd describe it as compressive.

2022 Le Col Pro Long Sleeve Jersey - gripper.jpg

The jersey is a good length and there was no risk of exposing my stomach when I was off the bike, and there's a good gripper that keeps the jersey in place.

2022 Le Col Pro Long Sleeve Jersey - cuff.jpg

The sleeves are fairly long, which I like on a long-sleeved jersey as it ensure there's no exposed skin at your wrists to get cold.

Size

The jersey comes in seven sizes from XS-3XL. I was at the lower end of the size guide for medium, but I found it about the right size. If you were at the top of the size range, I'd consider sizing up.

2022 Le Col Pro Long Sleeve Jersey - pockets.jpg

At the back there are the usual three pockets with plenty of stretch. Given recent mixed weather I always rode with a waterproof in my pocket and the stretchy material made this easy. The pocket has a vertical reflective stripe that is good for visibility.

There is a small, zipped valuables pocket, but as is often the case it isn't big enough for a modern smartphone – though it is big enough for your keys and cards.

2022 Le Col Pro Long Sleeve Jersey - collar.jpg

A zip garage ensures the YKK zipper doesn't cause any irritation.

2022 Le Col Pro Long Sleeve Jersey - back logo.jpg

The quality of the jersey is great. I wore this on numerous occasions, there are no signs of wear after frequent washing, and the stitching looks good. I have had the previous model for a few seasons, and it still looks good, which promises well for long-term durability.

2022 Le Col Pro Long Sleeve Jersey - chest.jpg

I tested the navy jersey, which I think looks good. But there are seven colourways from which you can choose, including orange, yellow and peacock/saffron, which are likely to be more visible.

Value

The £160 price is at the upper end for a long-sleeved jersey, especially when most jerseys around this price feature some wind and rain protection. And while I know you can often get a deal on Le Col kit, our reviews are always based on the RRP.

The MAAP Force Pro Winter LS Jersey received a good review from Jamie but struggled to justify the £160 price tag.

Iwein liked the 7Mesh Seton Jersey, but it is a little more expensive at £170. Hollis was a fan of the Albion Long Sleeve Jersey, which sounds very similar to the Le Col Pro but at £110 is nearly a third cheaper.

You can get a high-quality jersey for less, though, such as the Van Rysel Road Cycling Mid-Season LS Jersey Racer that Shaun rated highly, and which costs just £54.99.

Conclusion

Overall, this is a good jersey and I enjoyed wearing it. However, I think it doesn't do a different job to a mid-weight jersey and arm warmers, which you probably already own.

The price makes it hard to justify recommending, but if you could get it at a good price then you definitely wouldn't be disappointed.

Verdict

Thin, long-sleeved jersey that is great for spring and autumn or as a winter layer – but that price is hard to justify

road.cc test report

Make and model: Le Col Pro Long Sleeve Jersey

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Le Col says: "Designed to bridge the gap between those days where arm warmers are essential, but thermal and protective fabrics aren't, the Pro Long Sleeve Jersey is made from a brushed back Lycra that's thicker than typical to offer a protection from cold air without sacrificing the breathability and fit of traditional summer jerseys.

Cut with a low stack ergonomic collar for comfort when riding, this jersey has a compressive fit that's secured by a silicone band at the hem and low profile cuffs. Cover stitched for strength, this jersey wicks moisture effectively from your skin under intense efforts. Finished with three rear pockets and a concealed fourth waterproof, your valuables are secure on the road. "

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Le Col says:

"Low stack ergonomic collar

Textured brushed back Force lycra

Four way stretch

Lightweight 120 gsm fabric weight

Breathable material with moisture management properties

SPF50+

Force Lycra

Compressive fit

Fitted using our Pro fit

Silicone band at the hem

Fourth Waterproof pocket

Three rear pockets

Low profile cuffs

Coverstitched for strength and security

Embroidered logos"

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
 
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

Expensive compared to other similar products.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Washed at 30°C with no issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It performed well on mid-season days, keeping me warm without overheating. The fit is great, and I found it comfortable for long rides.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

It was a good fit and very comfortable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

My arms would get cold when I was wearing just the jersey and a gilet.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £160 this is an expensive long sleeve jersey, especially as there is no wind or rain protection.

The MAAP Force Pro Winter LS Jersey received a good review from Jamie but struggled to justify the £160 price tag.

Iwein liked the 7Mesh Seton Jersey but at £170 it is £10 more expensive.

You can get a great jersey for less, such as the Van Rysel Road Cycling Mid-Season LS Jersey Racer at £54.99 that Shaun rated highly.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes – but only if it was discounted

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Not at the full retail price

Use this box to explain your overall score

Overall, this is a good spring/autumn long sleeve jersey. The fit is great, it is comfortable and breathable.

The price is difficult to justify when you can get a comparable jersey for much less.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 178cm  Weight: 73kg

I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix  My best bike is: Cervelo S3

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor

Latest Comments

 