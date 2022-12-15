The Le Col Pro Long Sleeve Jersey is a lightweight, close-fitting jersey, great for wearing on its own in spring and autumn days or as a layer in winter. However, the high price is hard to justify over other similar jerseys.

The Pro is a thin jersey, which means you can also use it as part of a layering system when things turn colder. And if you are looking for a winter base layer, it's worth checking out our best cycling base layers buyer's guide.

Materials

The jersey is made from 77% nylon and 23% elastane. I have worn this on a variety of rides, including multiple rides longer than four hours and consistently found it comfortable.

There isn't a recommended temperature range, but I have worn it on rides from 3°C to 12°C. This is not a warm thermal winter jersey; it is more of a long-sleeved regular jersey that I used as a layer or would use on its own or with a gilet on a spring or autumn day.

The material is breathable, and I didn't overheat while putting the power out. Any dampness that did build up, quickly vanished once I had picked up some speed.

The jersey isn't water- or wind-resistant, which are qualities you may want in a long-sleeved jersey, though Le Col also does an 'Aqua' version for £170, which as its name suggests is more water-resistant. If I was just wearing this and a gilet my arms would get cold if it was a cold and windy day.

Fit

The jersey is designed to be a close, compressive fit. I found it a good fit that was comfortable without being restrictive, though I am not sure I'd describe it as compressive.

The jersey is a good length and there was no risk of exposing my stomach when I was off the bike, and there's a good gripper that keeps the jersey in place.

The sleeves are fairly long, which I like on a long-sleeved jersey as it ensure there's no exposed skin at your wrists to get cold.

Size

The jersey comes in seven sizes from XS-3XL. I was at the lower end of the size guide for medium, but I found it about the right size. If you were at the top of the size range, I'd consider sizing up.

At the back there are the usual three pockets with plenty of stretch. Given recent mixed weather I always rode with a waterproof in my pocket and the stretchy material made this easy. The pocket has a vertical reflective stripe that is good for visibility.

There is a small, zipped valuables pocket, but as is often the case it isn't big enough for a modern smartphone – though it is big enough for your keys and cards.

A zip garage ensures the YKK zipper doesn't cause any irritation.

The quality of the jersey is great. I wore this on numerous occasions, there are no signs of wear after frequent washing, and the stitching looks good. I have had the previous model for a few seasons, and it still looks good, which promises well for long-term durability.

I tested the navy jersey, which I think looks good. But there are seven colourways from which you can choose, including orange, yellow and peacock/saffron, which are likely to be more visible.

Value

The £160 price is at the upper end for a long-sleeved jersey, especially when most jerseys around this price feature some wind and rain protection. And while I know you can often get a deal on Le Col kit, our reviews are always based on the RRP.

The MAAP Force Pro Winter LS Jersey received a good review from Jamie but struggled to justify the £160 price tag.

Iwein liked the 7Mesh Seton Jersey, but it is a little more expensive at £170. Hollis was a fan of the Albion Long Sleeve Jersey, which sounds very similar to the Le Col Pro but at £110 is nearly a third cheaper.

You can get a high-quality jersey for less, though, such as the Van Rysel Road Cycling Mid-Season LS Jersey Racer that Shaun rated highly, and which costs just £54.99.

Conclusion

Overall, this is a good jersey and I enjoyed wearing it. However, I think it doesn't do a different job to a mid-weight jersey and arm warmers, which you probably already own.

The price makes it hard to justify recommending, but if you could get it at a good price then you definitely wouldn't be disappointed.

Verdict

Thin, long-sleeved jersey that is great for spring and autumn or as a winter layer – but that price is hard to justify

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website