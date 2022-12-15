The Le Col Pro Long Sleeve Jersey is a lightweight, close-fitting jersey, great for wearing on its own in spring and autumn days or as a layer in winter. However, the high price is hard to justify over other similar jerseys.
The Pro is a thin jersey, which means you can also use it as part of a layering system when things turn colder. And if you are looking for a winter base layer, it's worth checking out our best cycling base layers buyer's guide.
Materials
The jersey is made from 77% nylon and 23% elastane. I have worn this on a variety of rides, including multiple rides longer than four hours and consistently found it comfortable.
There isn't a recommended temperature range, but I have worn it on rides from 3°C to 12°C. This is not a warm thermal winter jersey; it is more of a long-sleeved regular jersey that I used as a layer or would use on its own or with a gilet on a spring or autumn day.
The material is breathable, and I didn't overheat while putting the power out. Any dampness that did build up, quickly vanished once I had picked up some speed.
The jersey isn't water- or wind-resistant, which are qualities you may want in a long-sleeved jersey, though Le Col also does an 'Aqua' version for £170, which as its name suggests is more water-resistant. If I was just wearing this and a gilet my arms would get cold if it was a cold and windy day.
Fit
The jersey is designed to be a close, compressive fit. I found it a good fit that was comfortable without being restrictive, though I am not sure I'd describe it as compressive.
The jersey is a good length and there was no risk of exposing my stomach when I was off the bike, and there's a good gripper that keeps the jersey in place.
The sleeves are fairly long, which I like on a long-sleeved jersey as it ensure there's no exposed skin at your wrists to get cold.
Size
The jersey comes in seven sizes from XS-3XL. I was at the lower end of the size guide for medium, but I found it about the right size. If you were at the top of the size range, I'd consider sizing up.
At the back there are the usual three pockets with plenty of stretch. Given recent mixed weather I always rode with a waterproof in my pocket and the stretchy material made this easy. The pocket has a vertical reflective stripe that is good for visibility.
There is a small, zipped valuables pocket, but as is often the case it isn't big enough for a modern smartphone – though it is big enough for your keys and cards.
A zip garage ensures the YKK zipper doesn't cause any irritation.
The quality of the jersey is great. I wore this on numerous occasions, there are no signs of wear after frequent washing, and the stitching looks good. I have had the previous model for a few seasons, and it still looks good, which promises well for long-term durability.
I tested the navy jersey, which I think looks good. But there are seven colourways from which you can choose, including orange, yellow and peacock/saffron, which are likely to be more visible.
Value
The £160 price is at the upper end for a long-sleeved jersey, especially when most jerseys around this price feature some wind and rain protection. And while I know you can often get a deal on Le Col kit, our reviews are always based on the RRP.
The MAAP Force Pro Winter LS Jersey received a good review from Jamie but struggled to justify the £160 price tag.
Iwein liked the 7Mesh Seton Jersey, but it is a little more expensive at £170. Hollis was a fan of the Albion Long Sleeve Jersey, which sounds very similar to the Le Col Pro but at £110 is nearly a third cheaper.
You can get a high-quality jersey for less, though, such as the Van Rysel Road Cycling Mid-Season LS Jersey Racer that Shaun rated highly, and which costs just £54.99.
Conclusion
Overall, this is a good jersey and I enjoyed wearing it. However, I think it doesn't do a different job to a mid-weight jersey and arm warmers, which you probably already own.
The price makes it hard to justify recommending, but if you could get it at a good price then you definitely wouldn't be disappointed.
Verdict
Thin, long-sleeved jersey that is great for spring and autumn or as a winter layer – but that price is hard to justify
Make and model: Le Col Pro Long Sleeve Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Le Col says: "Designed to bridge the gap between those days where arm warmers are essential, but thermal and protective fabrics aren't, the Pro Long Sleeve Jersey is made from a brushed back Lycra that's thicker than typical to offer a protection from cold air without sacrificing the breathability and fit of traditional summer jerseys.
Cut with a low stack ergonomic collar for comfort when riding, this jersey has a compressive fit that's secured by a silicone band at the hem and low profile cuffs. Cover stitched for strength, this jersey wicks moisture effectively from your skin under intense efforts. Finished with three rear pockets and a concealed fourth waterproof, your valuables are secure on the road. "
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Le Col says:
"Low stack ergonomic collar
Textured brushed back Force lycra
Four way stretch
Lightweight 120 gsm fabric weight
Breathable material with moisture management properties
SPF50+
Force Lycra
Compressive fit
Fitted using our Pro fit
Silicone band at the hem
Fourth Waterproof pocket
Three rear pockets
Low profile cuffs
Coverstitched for strength and security
Embroidered logos"
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Expensive compared to other similar products.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washed at 30°C with no issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performed well on mid-season days, keeping me warm without overheating. The fit is great, and I found it comfortable for long rides.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It was a good fit and very comfortable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
My arms would get cold when I was wearing just the jersey and a gilet.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £160 this is an expensive long sleeve jersey, especially as there is no wind or rain protection.
The MAAP Force Pro Winter LS Jersey received a good review from Jamie but struggled to justify the £160 price tag.
Iwein liked the 7Mesh Seton Jersey but at £170 it is £10 more expensive.
You can get a great jersey for less, such as the Van Rysel Road Cycling Mid-Season LS Jersey Racer at £54.99 that Shaun rated highly.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes – but only if it was discounted
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Not at the full retail price
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, this is a good spring/autumn long sleeve jersey. The fit is great, it is comfortable and breathable.
The price is difficult to justify when you can get a comparable jersey for much less.
Age: 35 Height: 178cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix My best bike is: Cervelo S3
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor
