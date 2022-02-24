The Albion Long Sleeve Jersey is a bit like your favourite comfy jumper, but for cycling. It's supersoft, snug and there's plenty of stretch to keep you comfortable. Its thin material has brilliant breathability, though this and a lack of reflective material make it better suited as a mid-layer. It works well as a standalone for milder weather, though, and if you choose one of the brighter colours it will help you stand out on gloomy days.

The jersey comes in four colours, three of which are bright for excellent daytime visibility without being commuter fluoro, including orange, red and this Moss Green I'm testing, though there is a black option for the ninjas.

Sizes go from XS to XXL so you should find something that works for you, though it's worth bearing in mind that it does come up a bit small. I tested an XL, and could have done with a tiny bit more length in the body for my 6ft 4in frame, though otherwise it was pretty much spot on – slim, but not too tight.

Unlike the Albion Insulated Jacket I also tested, the waist is very snug. There's just enough room for a baselayer underneath. If you're a little bigger, the combination of the jersey's 18% elastane (the remainder is recycled polyester), along with the four-way stretch, means the fabric will accommodate you. Even in a tucked position there are no irritating tight spots.

The material is fairly thin, though the brushed backing and snug fit are so cosseting, you're fooled into thinking you can ride in colder weather than the jersey is designed for. Worn on its own over a baselayer, in temperatures ranging from about 8 to 16°C, I found that it's better suited to double digits, even if you're working hard. The material is exceptionally breathable, and after some intense hill climbs I wasn't at all sweaty, and the garment felt almost dry.

On colder days it's better suited as a mid-layer with a jacket on top – or worn under a windproof or insulated gilet, as I often did. That said, if it's a bit windy, you might find your arms get cold.

The collar is quite short, so you don't get a lot of protection there – I found myself wearing a neck warmer most of the time.

The jersey features a YKK reverse coil cam lock zip, which, with my limited understanding of zip terminology, means the zip face on the outer is flat (with the coil on the inside). As a result, it looks rather neat and stealthy. On the inside, a baffle prevents the zip from coming into contact with your skin and continues up to the top, folding over to protect your neck from the zip while riding. The zip pull is a little on the small side, which makes it hard to grab when you've got gloves on.

In terms of storage, you get a pretty much de rigueur offering of three pockets at the rear, which is fine with me as that's how I like it. Each pocket is big enough to carry a large smartphone (iPhone 13 Pro here), and just taut enough to keep heavy objects firmly in place when you're riding.

As I said at the start, there's no reflectivity to speak of, which is why I'd say the jersey is better positioned as a mid-layer, though the bright colours should help make you stand out during the day.

Value

This isn't a cheap jersey, although given that it's made using recycled materials, in Italy, and is of a very high quality, it possibly justifies the little extra. I think you'd also get a lot of use from this jersey throughout spring to autumn, given its wide temperature range.

> Buyer’s Guide: 19 of the best winter cycling jerseys

It's a tenner less than the Shutt VR Tourmalet Jersey, which Stu rated; it looks to have a similar cut to the Albion, and is also packed with eco materials.

There are plenty of cheaper options out there, though. dhb's Long Sleeve Jersey, for example, would certainly do the job. Steve found it to be well made, with soft fabric, though he did gripe about the overall fit. You can't argue with the £35 price tag, though.

Overall

There's a premium to pay, but in exchange you get a very good garment. The fit is pretty much perfect, it feels amazing to wear and the performance is great. A bit of reflectivity for night time riding would be nice, but the bright colours make up for it in the day.

Verdict

Soft, snug and a great overall performance

