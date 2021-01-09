Le Col Pro Blackout Therma Bib Shorts

The Le Col Blackout Therma bib shorts instantly became my go-to shorts, and that says pretty much everything. They are fabulously comfortable with a soft fabric, dense pad, thick feel and a great fit. For colder days, they have been excellent.

Autumn and winter rides generally require some insulation, and thermal bib shorts are a cracking investment in my experience. Their versatility means I'm often reaching for these over full longs as they can either be worn alone, or mated with knee and leg warmers. Consequently, I've been reaching for the Therma bibs nearly every ride over the past two months.

> Find your nearest dealer here

There have only been a few super-cold days where I've gone for my windproof longs – for the rest of that time, these have been perfect.

The material Le Col has used is quite thick. It feels very plush and has a brushed, fleecy inner that's very comfortable against the skin. I really like the weighty feel to these bibs as it's incredibly cosy, and wrapping up in the morning before a cold ride is one of the few things I actually like about winter cycling.

Further comfort is added by the dense Dolomiti Gel Pad. Le Col says it was chosen for its shock absorption, and I'd say the choice was a very good one. I didn't experience any discomfort on longer rides and over broken tarmac, these are noticeably more comfortable that summer bibs with lighter pads.

At the end of the legs, which are very generous in their length, lie wide silicone gripper sections. This part isn't thermal so if you're particularly looking to keep your quads warm, you'll need knee warmers. They do a very good job of keeping the shorts comfortably in place, though.

The Therma bibs have a water-resistant coating that deals with road spray and light rain easily. It doesn't stand up to much rain, but should you ride through the odd puddle or start out on wet roads, at least you won't get soaked through.

Despite this, breathability seems good with harder efforts on the hills finishing without the clammy spots you often feel at the lower back.

I found the fit very comfortable with no unwanted pressure or tight spots.

> Winter cycling clothing - 49 of the warmest garments you can buy

The long legs are good for coverage of the working muscles, and the straps sit comfortably on the shoulders once you get on the bike. Sizing is accurate and as expected.

The full black design is great. Firstly, it keeps the shorts looking good even after many muddy miles. The plain design also means they easily pair with other kit, and I'd be happy to race in these shorts when it (hopefully) starts up again in February.

Value

The £170 price tag isn't too hefty, but you can get Sportful's Fiandre NoRain Pro bib shorts for £125. Jamie really liked them when he tested them, and I've got a pair I really like too. Then again, the Le Cols are still a fair bit cheaper than the likes of Assos' Equipe RS Spring Fall Bib Shorts S9 at £200.

Overall

The Le Col Pro Blackout Therma is an incredibly comfortable pair of warm shorts with a great pad. They have been my go-to so far this winter, and I don't really see that changing and time soon.

Verdict

Super comfortable winter bib shorts – soft and cosy with brilliant performance

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website