The Lazer Verde KinetiCore Helmet is a good commuter lid for shorter daily rides. It's a well-designed helmet with a clean, rounded look and it offers plenty of protection with the company's new, proprietary KinetiCore impact protection standard, while also hammering home Lazer's commitment towards the environment with its usage of recycled materials. However, its lack of ventilation, combined with the decision to not include a peak, makes it quite difficult to use in the summer.

Verde is another iteration in Lazer's range of KinetiCore helmets, the Belgian brand's 'anti-rotational safety' alternative to Mips. While Mips is an additional layer of protection within the helmet, what Lazer has done with KinetiCore is build nodes strategically into the EPS foam, acting as crumple zones.

While thankfully for me, I haven't had the chance to test if it's in fact better at protecting your grey matter than Mips, both the Z1 and the Vento, which feature the same system, scored a five-star rating from Virginia Tech in an independent test.

However, the Verde was rated '4 stars in safety in rotational impact test' in the same Virginia Tech testing, meaning that in some ways, it offers slightly less protection than the company's models mentioned above.

What I can say, however, is that the helmet is really well-built. It feels solid and sturdy, and the foam is attached nicely to the shell. The outer shell itself is made of recycled CDs, apparently of music by Nickelback and Madonna. Recycling Nickelback, I can understand. But who's throwing away Madonna CDs?

But to Madonna's (and maybe even Nickelback's) credit, I haven't managed to get a single scratch on the helmet yet. Maybe that's because I don't keep my helmets upside down, and maybe you shouldn't as well. I did manage to drop it once when I, perhaps a bit too sluggishly, hung it on my bike's handlebar as I was locking it, and despite the fall on Cardiff's coarse and uneven pavement, it survived without any scruffs or scratches. So an odd drop here or there should leave the paint fresh as new.

A reason for that could be Lazer's quite innovative way of colouring the shell. According to the company, the colour is injected into the plastic shell, reducing the need for extra paint – another way it's taken sustainability to a new level.

Contrary to what its name might have you believe, the Verde doesn't come in just the neon green shade you see here, but four other colourways. Turns out, the Verde, or green, signifies Lazer's commitment to keeping things as eco-friendly as possible with this helmet.

Another way Lazer's done that is by using an 'EcoLoc' inter-locking system, instead of using any Velcro, glues, stickers, or in-molded parts. The whole helmet can be easily disassembled down to its shell, foam and straps at the end of its life and the components can be sorted for recycling in a much more effective way.

I'm assuming it's not a feature that's going to convince anyone to buy the helmet, but it's a simple but well-thought-out feature nonetheless.

One simple feature that could and should have been utilised in a commuter helmet is perhaps a peak, which is missing here. That probably signals that Lazer was probably not going for the Verde as a helmet for the hot, sunny days anyway, given how much I tended to heat up when wearing this. Speaking of heating up...

Ventilation

Lazer says the Verde's vents are 'cleverly designed to boost ventilation without allowing rain to enter', making it suitable for all weather conditions.

The front vents are essentially gaps in between the shell and the foam to draw in air. The foam then opens up at a separate area inside the helmet so that the air can flow into the helmet's structure without any exposed areas, and then exit through the rear vents, four of which are designed in a similar way.

The good thing is that it keeps rain out, the bad thing is it's perhaps a bit too clever in letting any wind in as well. Riding it on a hot, sunny day with little breeze under speeds of 20mph, I had managed to build up a pretty decent amount of sweat, with beads dropping from my fringes into my glasses in less than 30 minutes.

There are four additional exhausts on the lower part of the rear, where the shell and foam openings actually coincide, allowing for much better ventilation.

On a cooler early morning ride with good headwinds and crosswinds, it made for a slightly better experience. On a ride along the Taff trail, however, the poor ventilation, combined with the lack of aero, meant that I was heating up within an hour on the bike.

I feel it could be a major issue if you intend to do any serious riding with the Lazer Verde, or even if your daily commute tends to go beyond the hour-mark. It should be fine in cooler conditions, and indeed a pretty reliable option in the rain, but in other situations, you might be better off with something like the Smith Dispatch, or Lazer's own CityZen KinetiCore helmet which solves the problem with a wide, open front vent.

Weight

One look at the Lazer Verde and you can tell it was never designed to be a fast, aero helmet. It's a commuter helmet, and I find the shape quite nice actually. It's round but not too round and feels well-balanced on your dome.

However, it is a bulky boy, weighing in just under half a kilo at 481g. It's one of the heaviest helmets we've reviewed here at road.cc, even surpassing the Kask Moebius we reviewed last year. Forget any Alpine ascents wearing this.

But at the expense of sounding like a broken record (or should that be CD?), it is a commuter helmet, and speed and heavy climbing aspects shouldn't be the be-all and end-all criteria when judging it.

And dare I say, I didn't really mind the weight that much as I was ticking along towpaths or cycle lanes at a leisurely pace. But if you are going faster than that, be prepared for some less than ideal head-turning and even mild discomfort after a point.

Fit

Lazer has opted for the TurnSys adjustment in the Verde, instead of the Advanced RollSys as on the Z1 KinetiCore, which we think is a slightly better system with more micro-adjustment options.

However, TurnSys – Lazer's name for the basic, conventional rear dial that you have most likely seen and used in other helmets, isn't too bad as well. In fact, it's really good.

The helmet feels secure and stable despite its chunky exterior and heavy weight. The straps are basic, but easily adjustable and feel safe, and the padding is also quite nice and comfy.

Optional Extras

The Lazer Verde features a handy, easy-to-attach LED light mount on its rear.

The company sells its Universal Rechargeable LED for all helmets that George reviewed last month and found it to be quite effective and versatile.

Lazer also sells a Winter Kit for TurnSys helmets that you can swap for the original padding inside and keep your ears warm and block the cold breezes. However, given the poor venting in the first place, I would suspect it would only come in handy on extremely chilly days.

An attachment option for a peak would have been a nice addition. The only alternative that I could think of is perhaps getting a strapped brim in case you mean to use the Verde on a sunny day. And I'm sorry, but I wouldn't like to take any responsibility for how ridiculous that might end up looking...

Value

At £99.99, the Lazer Verde KinetiCore is definitely on the pricier side when it comes to commuter helmets. The build quality and technology is there to back it up, but you do wonder if you could get similar stuff at a lesser price, and if there is an additional cost levied for the company's eco-friendly ventures.

For instance, Lazer's CityZen KinetiCore helmet is almost half the price of Verde, with the same Kineticore technology but a different shell, and a better ventilation system.

At a similar price point, the Kask Moebius could also be an option. While it does suffer with similar weight and venting issues, it is still lighter than Verde and has an open front vent that should improve cooling.

For around £15 more, you can also get the Smith Dispatch Helmet, which is lighter, has better ventilation, features the Mips safety system, and has been named our best commuter cycling helmet in 2024.

Our best cycling helmets buyer's guide covers our favourite choices from just £30 to over £200.

Conclusion

It has a solid construction and a great fit, and at £99, you're getting the latest safety technology with neat, recycled materials. If you're looking for a helmet that would do well when it's cold and wet, or alternatively don't have long commutes and don't mind the heat for short rides, you'd be fine getting the Lazer Verde KinetiCore.

Verdict

Well-built and with a good fit, but the lack of a peak and poor ventilation mean it's primarily suited for winter riding