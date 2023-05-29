Kask Moebius helmet

The Kask Moebius is a great-looking commuter helmet available in no fewer than 10 colours. It comes with a detachable peak, features an anti-scratch shell and you can fit Kask's Limelight LED to the rear, though this is an extra you have to pay for. The Moebius also conforms to European, American and Australian safety standards as well as Kask's own WG11 Impact Test. But while I found the helmet comfortable and the retention system excellent, it is heavy, ventilation is limited and I found that the anti-scratch shell didn't live up to its name.
Looking for a new lid? Then check out our best cycling helmets buyer's guide, covering helmets from just £34 to over £200.
While opinions are necessarily subjective, I really appreciated the Moebius's simple, understated looks. And with a choice of colours from more muted shades including Ash, Navy and Alpine (a very dark green) to brighter hues taking in Red, Lime and the Light Blue lid I tested, you should be able to find one to coordinate with your commuting kit.
Kask lists the scratch-resistant shell as one of the Moebius's primary characteristics, and as helmets inevitably get scratched and marked in normal daily use, I was looking forward to seeing how effective this surface protection was. Unfortunately, I have to say I was disappointed.
Within a week's use it was starting to show signs of marking and while you shouldn't put a helmet down on its shell (you should ideally hang it up when not in use), in practice many of us just plonk the lid down as soon as we reach our destination. Do that with the Kask and it will scratch all too easily, losing its factory-fresh looks quicker than you'd like.
Ventilation
Another area where I don't feel the Moebius excels is in its ventilation. While you're not necessarily working as hard commuting as you might be on a mountain stage of the Tour de France, you can still be working up a sweat and might not be dressed in lighter, more cycling-specific clothing. And I do feel that this could have done with a little more venting.
This helmet has two rear exhaust vents in addition to the primary front vent, and this didn't provide enough cooling for a 30-minute commute. There was sweat running down my forehead when I arrived at my destination, and it wasn't even that warm, as we were barely in spring let alone summer.
While I appreciate that the helmet's design does provide successful protection from rain, I'd really have appreciated a more cooling experience.
Fit
Okay, I may have been more critical of the helmet's weight and (lack of) cooling, but I became a big fan of Kask's 'Ergo Fit' retention system during testing. Kask has updated the rear retention wheel to provide better grip when you're adjusting it. It is micro-adjustable and the resulting fit feels snug and secure without ever feeling restrictive.
And the Kask's chinstrap is another winner. Rather than an artificial-feeling strap Kask has plumped for polycotton, which makes a pleasant change and has a soft, almost leathery feeling against your skin.
It's also easy to adjust the strap from the buckles to your ears, and overall, I can't fault the whole strap system.
The pads are removable and washable and should they reach the end of their life at any point you can buy a replacement set.
Peak
I found the Moebius's detachable peak a very handy addition to the helmet. Not only does it look very neat – at least I think so – it actually has a couple of practical purposes.
I found the size and the positioning of the peak ideal. It's not obtrusive but when you're riding into the sun but prevents you from being blinded without obstructing your visibility. And when it starts to rain the waterproof peak keeps the rain from reaching your eyes and greatly reduces the amount of rain reaching your face, which has the advantage of keeping you warmer too.
Weight
One of the helmet's major drawbacks is the weight – at 447g this is one of the heaviest helmets we tested.
You can feel the extra weight, at least to some degree, when you're riding and turning your head does require a little more effort. But in practice this didn't affect me as much as I thought it would, but of you do move your head a lot when you're riding you may be more aware of the extra mass.
Optional extras
The rear of the helmet features a reflective strip for extra night-time safety, though you can also purchase Kask's dedicated 'Limelight' USB-C-rechargeable rear LED that clips into Kask's urban helmets.
This offers five modes, flashing and constant, and is bright enough to use as a standalone rear light. And as it's mounted high up, it's very effective – but it will cost an extra £49.99 and add a little more weight to an already-weighty lid.
Another extra is the Kask Wool Winter Cap, which is designed to sit under your helmet 'to keep you warm even in freezing weather'. Though given how warm the helmet is, anyway, I'm not sure how many takers there will be for this £49.99 cap.
Value
The Moebius's £89 price reflects its construction quality but does make it more expensive than a lot of commuter helmets.
Liv's Relay Mips take on a slightly more budget-focused lid is impressive, coming in at just £44.99 – while still managing to include Mips and impressive ventilation. And while Emma unsurprisingly rated it very highly, I don't think it looks anywhere near as sleek as the Moebius.
Lara liked the Proviz Reflect 360, which as the name suggests scores well for its reflectivity and also includes a rear LED while only costing £69.99. But while comfortable it's a little heavy and Lara wasn't so impressed with the straps.
Lara also reviewed the Abus Hud-Y, another well-designed urban-specific lid with a built-in LED. But while she found it comfortable, she wasn't quite so wowed with the £129.99 price.
Conclusion
Kask's Moebius helmet has good looks, an effective removable peak, a well-thought-out retention mechanism and a very comfortable, premium-feeling chinstrap. But it's weighty, the ventilation is limited and I found the anti-scratch shell didn't live up to its name. Which is a shame, as there's so much to like about this lid.
Verdict
A sleek, comfortable and generally well-designed helmet but easily marked and the ventilation is limited
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Kask Moebius helmet
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Kask says: "Getting around by bike is more than just urban mobility, it's a personal statement. The new Moebius has been designed for the commuter rider to cross town or go multimodal with an urban bike helmet that stands up to hard use and fashion critics alike."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Kask also says, most eloquently...
"The anti-scratch Moebius is constructed from ABS to produce an elegant, durable and yet cost efficient helmet. Its Ergo Fit was conceived to achieve a superior fit and comfort, while its profile captures current trends in urban mobility with sleek lines and a stylish design. The detachable peak shields the rider from the elements, while the helmet's moister-wicking liner along with its cotton chinstrap provide maximum comfort no matter the distance, weather, or commute route. Removable, washable pads help keep the Moebius fresh for everyday use."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
6/10
Kask has got a lot right with its Moebius helmet. It's well designed and and well constructed, but I don't feel that the anti-scratch shell lived up to its name, marking all too easily during usual day-to-day use.
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
The cap, strap and retention system are extremely well designed, but the easily scratched shell and disappointing ventilation impact upon its overall performance.
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
While the helmet should prove durable and retain its safety qualities, its anti-scratch shell didn't live up to its billing, with scratches showing from the first time you lay the helmet down.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
4/10
The Moebius is no lightweight in the world of bike helmets - far from it. Whereas most modern lids come in under 300g, the Kask weighs in at 447g, which is a shade under a pound. This is a significant weight to have sitting on top of your head.
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
While it may be carrying a little extra weight the helmet proved to be extremely comfortable from the off. The retention system works very well, tensioning effectively over your head without it being too tight.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
At £89.00 it is a decent price compared with other helmets of a similar quality, though more expensive than some of the other commuter-specific helmets mentioned.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performed decently overall, with a very comfortable fit and a well-designed buckle and strap. The lack of ventilation does let it down a little when you start warming up.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I am a big fan of the retention system, which is very well designed, securing it effectively without putting undue pressure anywhere. I must say that I liked the helmet's look too, which I think looks very sleek.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
How easily it scratched was my biggest dislike, especially with a helmet that looked so good in the first place with its vibrant blue finish. That it started to scratch so easily after just a week's use was disappointing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The £89.00 price is around what you'd expect to pay for a helmet of this quality from one of the big names, but that does make it a bit dearer than most commuter-specific helmets – though much less expensive than the HJC lid.
https://road.cc/content/review/liv-relay-mips-helmet-297895 Liv's take on a slightly more budget focused lid is impressive, coming in almost half the price at £44.99 but impressively fitted with MIPS and lots of ventilation, unsurprisingly Emma reviewed this very highly. In my opinion the looks are no where near as sleek as the kask.
https://road.cc/content/review/hjc-calido-plus-urban-cycling-helmet-297513 costing a lot more with a definite style that HJC are going for with the visor, if this style is what you are wanting then this one might be worth taking a look at.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes – until the temperature starts to rise
Would you consider buying the product? No – because of its lack of scratch resistance
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
There were a lot of things I really liked about the Moebius helmet, a lot that Kask has got absolutely spot on in its design – the looks, buckle, cap, straps and the retention system. But other parts of the helmet miss the mark, notably the minimal ventilation and the shell, which I felt scratched far too easily.
Age: 21 Height: 182cm Weight: 71kg
I usually ride: willier Cento Uno Air My best bike is: Ridley Kanzo Fast
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, mtb, Gravel, Multi Day Adventures
Some of the cycle lanes in central London were closed for weeks when your queen died and then again when your King did whatever it was he did in...
Indeed. The difference in absolute risk a helmet gives me is negligible. Even if they reduce serious head injuries by 50%, the chance of me getting...
Yep it definitely is. I've got Strava data on some popular training climbs to compare myself against a certain female Olympic gold medallist. I'm...
Thanks for sharing, I live in Timperley so the problem for me is the lack of cycling infrastructure from Altrincham to where it starts around Old...
https://www.bristolpost.co.uk/news/bristol-news/bmw-washed-out-sea-after-8477681
Biologically its not quite that simple, but the large majority of people are at birth chromosomally and morphologically either female or male, and...
Yeah, that peak looks reall… oh wait, you didn't bother adding a picture of the helmet with the lauded peak attached. Or the peak itself. Or anyone...
Geraint rode a fantastic TT, there was nothing else he could have done. Roglic was just on another level to everyone else that day. He just had ...
So are you for or against inclusion of people into categories into which a subset have an innate sex-based performance benefit then?
A pathetic fine for a recidivist road criminal.