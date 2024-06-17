The Lazer Universal Rechargeable LED For All Helmets is light, bright enough to use as a standalone and has decent run times. It's also simple to attach to any helmet and an absolute breeze to fit to a Lazer lid.

This is very much a light that you could categorise as one for just-in-case use or an extra light to make sure you're seen. However, I found it more than adequate to use by itself.

It has five modes, ranging from a three-and-a-half-hour running time in its solid 40-lumen boost setting to 54 hours in a pulsing 5-lumen safe mode. The pulsing 20-lumen night mode will give you 14 hours and there's a fast flashing move mode that pumps out the full 40 lumens for eight hours 30 minutes.

I found these good in terms of both visibility and battery life for a variety of riding situations. I often kept this LED in my saddle bag, putting it on when I needed it, and I never found that the battery had died.

The only slight downside is that it needs a dedicated magnetic charging cable, which is not only poor environmentally – you're also stuck if you find yourself at the office without it.

It's a cinch to attach to a Lazer helmet – you just slot it in the rear and twist to secure it. And with the supplied Velcro strap you can connect it to other brands' helmets too – and I didn't find one it wouldn't work with. And you barely notice its 22g weight when it's fitted.

Its £29.99 price is about what I'd expect to pay for a light of this quality and versatility, and is a little less than the Topeak Taillux 25, which isn't quite as bright.

Verdict

An effective and versatile little light that's easy to attach, especially to Lazer helmets