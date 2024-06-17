Support road.cc

review
Lights - rear
Lazer Universal Rechargeable LED for all helmets 2024 Lazer Universal Rechargeable LED for all helmets - 1.jpg

Lazer Universal Rechargeable LED for all helmets

7
by George Hill
Mon, Jun 17, 2024 15:45
0
£29.99

VERDICT:

7
10
An effective and versatile little light that's easy to attach, especially to Lazer helmets
Lightweight
Easy to mount
Decent battery life
Dedicated charging cable
Weight: 
22g
Contact: 
www.freewheel.co.uk
The Lazer Universal Rechargeable LED For All Helmets is light, bright enough to use as a standalone and has decent run times. It's also simple to attach to any helmet and an absolute breeze to fit to a Lazer lid.

This is very much a light that you could categorise as one for just-in-case use or an extra light to make sure you're seen. However, I found it more than adequate to use by itself.

It has five modes, ranging from a three-and-a-half-hour running time in its solid 40-lumen boost setting to 54 hours in a pulsing 5-lumen safe mode. The pulsing 20-lumen night mode will give you 14 hours and there's a fast flashing move mode that pumps out the full 40 lumens for eight hours 30 minutes.

I found these good in terms of both visibility and battery life for a variety of riding situations. I often kept this LED in my saddle bag, putting it on when I needed it, and I never found that the battery had died.

2024 Lazer Verde Kineticore helmet - light.jpg

The only slight downside is that it needs a dedicated magnetic charging cable, which is not only poor environmentally – you're also stuck if you find yourself at the office without it.

It's a cinch to attach to a Lazer helmet – you just slot it in the rear and twist to secure it. And with the supplied Velcro strap you can connect it to other brands' helmets too – and I didn't find one it wouldn't work with. And you barely notice its 22g weight when it's fitted.

2024 Lazer Verde Kineticore helmet - rear with light.jpg

Its £29.99 price is about what I'd expect to pay for a light of this quality and versatility, and is a little less than the Topeak Taillux 25, which isn't quite as bright.

Verdict

An effective and versatile little light that's easy to attach, especially to Lazer helmets

road.cc test report

Make and model: Lazer Universal Rechargeable LED for all helmets

Size tested: One Size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

The light mounts to the rear of the helmet using a Velcro strap system and is compatible with almost every helmet type.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

Weight: 21g

Brightness: 40 lumens

Battery: Rechargeable li-poly battery

Solid mode run time: 3h30

Blinking mode run time: 8h30

Pulse mode run time: 14 hours

Battery charge time: 2h30

Battery charging port: Magnetic charging cable

Rate the product for quality:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well – combining good run times and effective visibility.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The weight – stick it to your helmet and you barely notice it's there.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The charging cable – annoying that it's unique rather than a more universal USB or USB-C lead.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Emily tested the Gaciron Loop-100 Smart Brake Bike Tail light that is brighter and cheaper but doesn't have the same unique way to connect to Lazer helmets. The Topeak Taillux 25 DF, meanwhile, isn't quite as bright as the Lazer but it is just as compact.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It is a small but impressive light that you will barely notice when it's attached on your helmet. It connects nicely to Lazer helmets in particular and the battery life allows you to leave it in a saddle bag for when you need it.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

George Hill

George is the host of the road.cc podcast and has been writing for road.cc since 2014. He has reviewed everything from a saddle with a shark fin through to a set of glasses with a HUD and everything in between. 

Although, ironically, spending more time writing and talking about cycling than on the bike nowadays, he still manages to do a couple of decent rides every week on his ever changing number of bikes.

Latest Comments

 