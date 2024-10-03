While the Lazer Strada KinetiCore helmet is largely unremarkable to use, that's arguably to its credit – you put it on and forget it's there, and really that's just what you want. For looks, comfort and cooling, it's uniformly just fine.
Not that the Strada doesn't try to be different. The cradle adjuster is particularly unusual, as Lazer ignores the common (and frankly very effective) clickwheel at the back of the skull, and even its own 'RollSys' roller-wheel design, for a kind of conveyor belt embedded in the rear. It's called ScrollSys.
It's broad and has raised hatching for grip, and you drag it up or down to adjust the tension of the cradle, click by click. It works okay, but the resistance is a little high and the grip a little low, plus, frankly, it's hard to see what problem it's even solving. It's less easy to manipulate than RollSys and considerably more clunky and complicated than a typical clickwheel, while presumably adding potential failure points, cost and weight. And all for a thing most riders will adjust once and then pretty much never touch again.
Still, as I said, it works, and perhaps its sheer difference from the norm will attract some people. Personally I'd take a 'normal' system if it meant a reduction to the 294g weight, though to be fair 300-ish grams is not unusual around this price. The way the outer hard shell wraps right under the thick lower edge probably doesn't help here – it's a fair bit of extra material – but those who tend to bundle their lids around carelessly will appreciate the protection for the inner foam.
The shaping is pretty good, with a middling drop for rear protection and good clearance even for quite large sports glasses. It's quite a stylish lid (at least in my eyes), and the two-tone colouring helps reduce the sense of bulk. There are brighter options than this matt green if you prefer.
The cooling is also decent. As the KinetiCore rotational impact damping system doesn't involve any layers to separate the cradle from the outer shell, there's nothing to obstruct the vents or internal channelling. KinetiCore is the name for the shaping of the crushable EPS foam; it's divided into blocks on the inside, instead of the usual smooth beams. The idea is these blocks can squash or break under sideways loads as well as head-on impacts, slowing the transmission to your head of any sudden twisting forces if the helmet digs in during a crash.
The broad padding is also good, and as it sticks in with hook and loop it's easily removed for washing.
The substantial webbing straps close with a regular plastic buckle and get nice simple adjusters under your ears, so it's easy to find a comfortable fit. The overall sizing seems accurate, to the point where if you're at the top of a range you should size up. The 55-59cm shell is pretty much 59cm on its own, for instance. Happily there are four sizes, from S to XL.
Finally, the overall finish is just fine – a little scruffy at the seams in some places, but nothing you'll see from a couple of feet and perfectly acceptable at the price. More importantly, the construction feels solid and trustworthy.
Value
We don't tend to review many helmets below this price, and the majority are way above it. But the Strada KinetiCore is offering what it should for £89.99: decent adjustment, quality, and comfort, plus Mips or an equivalent safety system.
It's not really losing anything to the Met Idolo Mips helmet, for instance, which weighs 292g and (you guessed it) features Mips. It was £84.99 when we reviewed it in May, but Met lists it as €75 now, so closer to £65.
For a considerably lighter helmet, try the £90 Kask Sintesi. It features Kask's rotational impact system WG11 and weighs an impressive 237g. Our reviewer Laura said it was 'hard to find fault with'.
In case you think I'm being anti-Lazer with all this faint praise, I recommend tracking down the Lazer Sphere MIPS, which weighs 280g and features – yes – Mips. And RollSys. I reviewed the Sphere in early 2021 and, despite testing a slew of newer lids since, it remains the go-to helmet for me. Technically it's £124.99 now, but as it's an older model it's easy to find for around £80; even the official importer is selling it for £89.99.
Overall
This is a good helmet at a reasonable price that offers decent performance and appropriate safety features. The one thing that makes it stand out – the adjustment – seems entirely superfluous, but it doesn't particularly detract either. Buy it, wear it, forget about it.
Verdict
Rather gimmicky adjuster but a perfectly competent lid overall
Make and model: Lazer Strada KinetiCore helmet
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Lazer says: "Fast, light, secure – the Strada KinetiCore is an all-round performer offering extensive protection to all levels of cyclists. Featuring enhanced comfort via the tailored-fit ScrollSys system and advanced ventilation management to keep you cool, all you need to worry about is enjoying the ride."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Lazer lists:
ScrollSys System
S/52-56cm M/55-59cm L/58-61cm XL/61-64cm
290g (Size Medium CE)
23 vents
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It was fine – it was comfortable and it cooled well, though it could be lighter.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Comfortable, cools well, looks good, feels substantial, broad selection of sizes and colours.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Could be lighter, ScrollSys not as nice to use as RollSys or an ordinary click wheel.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
While helmets start around £20, good venting, comfort and weight can't really be assumed until around £50; and if you want reassuring safety features such as rotational impact damping, you usually need to go higher still. At £89.99 this is actually nearer the bottom end of what we typically test, as the majority are in three figures.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, though quite mildly.
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a good helmet. Even the gimmicky ScrollSys adjustment is not significantly worse than traditional designs; it's perfectly fine for the very occasional use it will get.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
1 comments
I recently purchased one of these. Ive always been a Lazer helmet fan and loved my Z1. This is a good helmet, very comfy, it has same shape and profile as the higher spec Lazer helmets, which you notice when you put them side-by-side. The new fastening approach is different, but it works no less than previous iterations. I'd reccomend.