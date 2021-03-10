Lazer Sphere MIPS helmet

The Lazer Sphere MIPS is a very comfortable helmet with a reassuringly solid feel to it. The safety features are impressive, the weight is perfectly reasonable and it plays well with glasses – but while cooling is decent, those big vents can't completely negate the effects of the MIPS layer.

I got off to a bit of a bad start with the Lazer. Out of the box it insisted on sitting jauntily on the back of my head; the expected dial at the back was absent, and I had to peer quite closely to figure out what the inset adjuster on top actually did. I also thought there was no way to pull the cradle down round the back of your skull – it turns out you just have to pull it so hard it feels like it will snap. Helpfully, Lazer puts a bright red sticker on the ratchet system telling you it adjusts, then completely covers the sticker and the ratchet with the MIPS layer…

I also discovered there's plenty of adjustment in the three-way strap buckles, so I could shift where the chinstrap sits forward – by several inches – until it was actually under my chin. Eventually, I had the helmet levelled out nicely.

The thumbwheel-type adjuster on top tightens a Boa-like plastic cord that blends into the front part of the cradle, pulling it and the entire rear section together. The result is a really good, secure clamp on your head with zero pressure spots. Hilariously, Lazer calls this ARS. That's the Advanced Rollsys System, if you were wondering.

Faffing done, I put it on and went for a ride. When I got back, I realised I hadn't given the thing a single thought for the entire duration. That's a win. Except when it comes to writing a review. What was I talking about again?

It's very comfortable, and – unlike quite a few lids – never wants to creep up at the front and down at the back. That perched-up-high feeling disappears fast, and the high design surely helped me forget the Sphere by completely avoiding any clashes with my riding glasses.

I've worn it for hours since, and never felt the need to readjust the dial, the straps or its position on my head. It just gets on with the job, almost invisibly. There's enough room in the shell for a cap too, should you need one – the sizing is good.

The only issue I've sensed, as the weather has warmed from sub-zero to mild (10-14°C) and wet, is that it's just a little warmer than some helmets. In these temperatures it's absolutely fine, and I think it would have to get seriously scorching to actually become a problem, but there are breezier and cooler helmets if that's an issue for you.

Looking at the sheer size of the 18 vents (and the decent internal channelling to encourage flow), I have to assume this slight extra insulation is the MIPS layer. Personally I'm happy to take the extra degree or two in exchange for the rotational-impact protection of MIPS.

Lazer says this also has a polycarbonate 'roll cage' within the energy-absorbing foam, which is there to stop the foam falling apart at the first impact and failing to work under subsequent ones (in the same crash). Having cracked open helmets before, this makes sense to me and goes – along with its steady, sturdy feel – towards the Sphere's reassuring nature.

If this makes it sound heavy, it's not. It's absolutely no lightweight, but 280g is perfectly acceptable and never a problem for comfort.

There are few real negatives. It's disappointing the inner foam is only skinned over at the rear and remains unprotected under the front rim, while I honestly can't tell where the 'eyewear docking' slots are – presumably some of the vents.

At 280g (both claimed and on our scales), the Sphere is just a little on the portly side, though for a MIPS-equipped helmet at this price it's not bad at all.

The £119.99 price makes it cheaper than several of its recent competitors, with the Met Rivale MIPS coming in at £140 and the Scott Centric Plus asking more still at £149.99. On the other hand, both are lighter at 236g and 222g respectively.

On the OTHER other hand, the Giro Syntax MIPS is also within £20 of this at £99.99, but weighs more at 296g. The Lazer is right in the ballpark.

Conclusion

Despite a terrible first impression, I ended up really liking this helmet, because I simply don't notice it when I'm riding – yet the safety features promise benefits I hopefully will notice if I crash. It's not the lightest, coolest or sexiest helmet you can buy, but it's a very comfortable, stable and reassuring one indeed.

Verdict

Very comfortable and stable helmet with impressive safety features

