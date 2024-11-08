Air-filled cycling backpack to "reduce drag" and "enhance safety" hits Kickstarter funding goal

The Kickstarter funding campaign for an air-filled cycling backpack that its designers say will "reduce drag" and make you faster, as well as offering "enhanced safety" with an integrated airbag, has hit its funding target.

The "pioneering bike bag", designed by RAF (that's Hong Kong-based innovators Ram Air Fairing, not the RAF), is essentially a giant fairing and sent the cycling world into something of a meltdown back in September when we noticed it was about to hit crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.

Shortly after we pointed out it was £7 short of its £992 target, the campaign set to close at lunchtime on Saturday, a 20th backer pledged support and took it past the goal. Now it has been reached, RAF says it will crack on with getting its "pioneering bike backpack" that will "revolutionise cycling safety and performance" out to supporters next month.

According to Kickstarter and at the time of writing, 18 people have stumped up £31 for one RAF1, while two ultra-committed backers have pledged £62 to receive two of the backpacks.

The project's enthusiastic founders reckon their "one-of-a-kind accessory that sets you apart on the road" represents the "next level of cycling safety and performance". On said performance front, RAF says the 300g air-filled backpack boasts "unparalleled" efficiency and has been "meticulously engineered to elevate your speed on the road".

How? Well, that's "by significantly reducing air drag", the makers (who were inspired by their background in paragliding) claim, although no info about how much you might save yourself has been made available, just that "you'll effortlessly slice through the wind, propelling yourself towards your personal best with ease".

Then there's the safety side of things, RAF suggesting it will enhance rider safety by giving users integrated airbag protection. As we concluded when it was first spotted, we'll be waiting to see how it handles in crosswinds before verifying the safety claims.

The dimensions of the backpack are 95 x 35 x 65cm, and it comes in black, white or blue colourways. It's safe to say you won't be seeing these in the pro peloton any time soon. Can you imagine the UCI's reaction?

The UCI's technical regulations state items of clothing "may not modify the morphology of the rider and any non-essential element or device, of which the purpose is not exclusively that of clothing or protection, is forbidden", going on to add: "This shall also apply regarding any material or substance applied onto the skin or clothing and which is not itself an item of clothing." So there, good luck sneaking one of these into a race.

Ultimately, whether it works and does indeed make riders faster remains to be seen, although the internet's cyclists were gleeful in dismissing any hopes before the Kickstarter had even gone live. Despite the ridiculing, 20 people have already backed the project to see it past the magic £992 mark.

RAF's page says it will enter mass production and backers will receive the product in December. With Kickstarter telling us there has been support from Glasgow, Nottingham, London, Solihull and Lymington — you might be seeing one of these in the lanes near you in the not too distant future...