Air-filled cycling backpack to "reduce drag" and "enhance safety" hits Kickstarter funding goal

The Kickstarter funding campaign for an air-filled cycling backpack that its designers say will "reduce drag" and make you faster, as well as offering "enhanced safety" with an integrated airbag, has hit its funding target.
Shortly after we pointed out it was £7 short of its £992 target, the campaign set to close at lunchtime on Saturday, a 20th backer pledged support and took it past the goal. Now it has been reached, RAF says it will crack on with getting its "pioneering bike backpack" that will "revolutionise cycling safety and performance" out to supporters next month.
According to Kickstarter and at the time of writing, 18 people have stumped up £31 for one RAF1, while two ultra-committed backers have pledged £62 to receive two of the backpacks.
The project's enthusiastic founders reckon their "one-of-a-kind accessory that sets you apart on the road" represents the "next level of cycling safety and performance". On said performance front, RAF says the 300g air-filled backpack boasts "unparalleled" efficiency and has been "meticulously engineered to elevate your speed on the road".
How? Well, that's "by significantly reducing air drag", the makers (who were inspired by their background in paragliding) claim, although no info about how much you might save yourself has been made available, just that "you'll effortlessly slice through the wind, propelling yourself towards your personal best with ease".
Then there's the safety side of things, RAF suggesting it will enhance rider safety by giving users integrated airbag protection. As we concluded when it was first spotted, we'll be waiting to see how it handles in crosswinds before verifying the safety claims.
The dimensions of the backpack are 95 x 35 x 65cm, and it comes in black, white or blue colourways. It's safe to say you won't be seeing these in the pro peloton any time soon. Can you imagine the UCI's reaction?
The UCI's technical regulations state items of clothing "may not modify the morphology of the rider and any non-essential element or device, of which the purpose is not exclusively that of clothing or protection, is forbidden", going on to add: "This shall also apply regarding any material or substance applied onto the skin or clothing and which is not itself an item of clothing." So there, good luck sneaking one of these into a race.
Ultimately, whether it works and does indeed make riders faster remains to be seen, although the internet's cyclists were gleeful in dismissing any hopes before the Kickstarter had even gone live. Despite the ridiculing, 20 people have already backed the project to see it past the magic £992 mark.
RAF's page says it will enter mass production and backers will receive the product in December. With Kickstarter telling us there has been support from Glasgow, Nottingham, London, Solihull and Lymington — you might be seeing one of these in the lanes near you in the not too distant future...
Help us to fund our site
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.
Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.
Add new comment
18 comments
Three questions for the developer:
1) What wind tunnel (or other) testing have you done to prove the claims of reduced drag?
2) What independent safety testing have you done to justify the claims of "enhanced safety", and what safety certifications does the product hold?
3) If you can't answer 1&2 above, out of your £992 budget, our much have you provisioned to cover the legal claims you will face for misrepresntating your product to investors and the market? (Presumably you have already taken legal advice on the legal implications, particularly of making false claims on safety)
1. It's obviously more aerodynamic, even a small backpack or hydration pack can help, there are studies about this.
The problem would be with strong side winds, though, maybe even vehicles passing at high speed (and trucks, etc.) could be dangerous!
2. they say there is an air bag inside, I guess it inflates around the body, or something...
I want one with green dinosaur scales and tail, is that possible?
You mean they called up one of their friends or family members to stump up the £7 to get it greenlit.
In any case, this is quite late for an April Fools joke.
Or £15 for one of these
https://www.gooutdoors.co.uk/15990776/eurohike-lazi-lounger-15990776
So getting £1000 was enough to enter "mass production"? I'm thinking it wouldn't meet my definition, or the production costs are so low that the rrp is incredibly "inflated".
I feel safe in saying that the first time I see one of these in use the rider will have a helmet with indicators and L-shaped cranks!
I reckon they're just going to tape a few plastic bags together
Improves safety? How? By ensuring you grind your face off on the tarmac instead of your arse?
Seriously??
A large hat pin, of Victorian vintage, shall be mounted on me bars, for use in slowing such a lump-wack loon speeding past adorned in such a dirigible. This will be to their benefit, since the crowds of pointing and sniggering school children, shopping grans and yobs up a scaffold will withold their mirth, catcalls and suggestions for alternative inflatable uses. Cyclist wearing the Very Latest Thing often have fragile egos, poor things.
On the other hand, the flapping remnant, furling and snapping in their wake, may appear even more amusing.
Will these blimps be the latest thing in time trialling? Oooh, I do hope so! I will be ready to take their pickshas, for later enjoyment with non-cycling friends and a bottle of port.
W T F
Whichever way you look at it, this is a scam.
will the person who has bought 2 be wearing one front and back? I would pay to see that.
I'd like them to succeed as it'd be so funny to see people wearing those.
*thinking of overinflated shark-fin fairing and a pin and following cartoon-style consequences*
Could be good for a short speed burst?
"99.9% five-star Trustpilot rating" but no Trustpilot entry; beware.
Fun fact, by my calculations, you need at least 667 Trustpilot reviews to get a 99.9% rating.
I think 199 5s and one 4 will do the trick.
That would give you an average rating of 4.995 stars, but that is a different thing to saying 99.9% of reviews are 5* reviews (199 out of 200 reviews means 99.5% are 5* reviews).