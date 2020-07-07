The La Passione Minimal bib shorts offer a very high level of comfort, performance, build quality and style for a lower price than many comparable shorts.

I've been really impressed with everything about the La Passione Minimal shorts. I can't say I tested them over the seven-hour rides for which La Passione claims you can stay comfortably in the saddle, but I did do a pacy, hilly, 70-mile group ride in them and my undercarriage could easily have withstood the same again – though my legs would have flatly refused.

The fabric of the body is very lightweight with an unusual matt surface that looks very stylish. With a high percentage of elastane it grips firmly, holding the pad perfectly in place and supplying a compressive fit, according to La Passione. It's hard to measure the effect of compression in cycling – there's more data relating to running and recovery – but there's certainly a comfort benefit if it's done well, and in this case it is.

The Elastic Interface pad is neither too spartan nor too mattress-like and importantly it settles into exactly the right place under the sit bones without any need for prior positioning. With some shorts, such as the Le Col Pro Bib Shorts, you can find that the pad is more suited to aggressive riding than sitting up. I found the pad in the La Passione shorts was really comfortable whether chewing the stem or sitting back chatting. It also wicks well and has an almost brushed surface that never felt clammy. And black is a much more sensible colour for a chamois than some of the pastel hues we see.

Probably the reason for the pad being so well placed is because the La Passione shorts fit so well. I'm 68kg and 178cm with a 32in waist and the medium size was absolutely spot on. (It's not me in the photos.)

There is a wide silicone band under the raw-cut legs but it just wasn't needed. However, although the shorts didn't ride up, I would have preferred a tiny bit more leg length – but admittedly I do have long femurs for my height.

I imagine the 'Minimal' name refers to the low-cut front and the white bib straps that recall old-school real braces. Made from a piece of perforated, elasticated fabric that only stretches one way, the straps work effectively with the grippy fabric of the body and most importantly didn't dig in or bunch.

Value

The La Passione Minimal shorts are nudging the premium price bracket but are priced lower than the £140 Santini Tono Puros that I reviewed recently and also the £150 Le Col Pro Bib Shorts mentioned earlier. I liked both of those shorts a lot and gave them positive reviews, but I would say the La Passione shorts match them both for build quality, comfort and style but have a lower price tag.

La Passione says its shorts have the same production cost as other high-end shorts, but because its online direct-sales model cuts out distributors, traditional marketing and a retail mark-up, its £125 shorts would cost £175 from the 'other guys'.

Verdict

High-quality, very comfortable, Italian-made bib shorts for a competitive price

