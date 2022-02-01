L-Bow FL1 Front Bike Light with Gub handlebar computer mount

The L-Bow FL1 Front Bike Light is well priced, innovative in its design, and has decent run-times. However, there are some design elements that could be improved, such as the deep screw holes at the front and the lack of washers on the handlebar mount.

This is the first L-Bow product I have come across and it is certainly striking looking. It kind of reminds me of Boba Fett's spaceship from Star Wars, if anybody is as nerdy as me.

> Buy this online here

Rather than sitting directly on the handlebar, the light attaches via an out-front bar mount with a GoPro style connector, made by Gub. (L-Bow says if you already have such a mount, you can just order the light on its own.) This keeps it out the way of the bar and means it doesn't take up valuable handlebar real estate.

The light sits in front of the head tube for 'superb aerodynamic benefits', according to L-Bow. I can't test exactly how aero the light is, but given its slender shape it's certainly designed to cut through the air.

Once you've attached the light and mount, it's very easy to take it on and off without needing to fiddle with any of the mount bolts – a single button on the side releases the light from the plastic section attaching it to the GoPro connector; everything else stays in place.

The Gub mount has a lot of adjustability, by loosening bolts and shifting things about, but one downside is that, without washers, and combined with the large light hanging beneath, the bolts can loosen on their own, and fairly quickly – I even had one of the bolts holding the GoPro style connector completely fall out during one ride.

In use

Using the light is simple as it just has a single button at the top: a long press turns it on and off, with a short press changing the mode.

The light has eight modes:

Low power solid

Medium power solid

High power solid

Low steady

High steady flash

Pulse

Split solid & flash

Burst flash

These offer various brightnesses and run-times, but with a maximum of 200 lumens this is a light for being seen rather than lighting your way. It's not bright enough for riding on unlit roads, but it is perfectly adequate for making sure I'm seen by other road users.

The light has two COB LEDs sitting behind a clear perspex cover, with a wide finned plastic back. The quality is okay, but there are elements that could be more refined. The plastic on the front feels relatively brittle, and the screws that hold it on are open to the elements and sit down small holes, where water gathers after riding in particularly heavy rain – though the light does have an IPX5 waterproof rating.

The light doesn't feature on our beam comparison engine, but it does have a unique beam shape; being vertical, it's essentially a rectangle on its end. L-Bow claims that it offers a 270-degree field of vision which seems about right, although once you pass the 180 it's definitely less noticeable, which is no surprise.

Battery life and charging

Battery life, as with all lights, is dependent on how you use it, but L-Bow claims it runs from 11-46 hours. I tended to use it on Pulse, which is one of the lower powered options, and during my month-long review I only needed to recharge it a couple of times. This is pretty solid for a commuter light and means you won't need to be constantly charging it. One helpful element is the LED under the switch that indicates battery level, so you know when it needs charging.

Charging is done through a micro USB slot at the top of the light, which can be accessed by popping up a lever. During use this area sits within the plastic mount, which means it's well protected from water when out and about.

Charging from empty takes between two and three hours, depending on whether you're charging from a socket (closer to two hours), or from a laptop (closer to three). This is pretty much on a par with others in this kind of price range.

Value and conclusion

The light and mount cost £26.95, but if you already have a mount you can pick up the light by itself for £17.95, which is a pretty good price, especially considering the battery life.

Compare that with the Cateye AMPP 100 that Shaun tested earlier this month, which comes in at £19.99 but isn't as bright and has shorter run-times. Similarly, the Topeak Headlux 100 that Jamie reviewed last year is also just 100 lumens, and is £21.99, though it has better waterproofing at IPX6.

> Buyer’s Guide: The best front lights for cycling & beam comparison

Overall, this is an interesting light that does quite a lot well; it comes in at a decent price, includes some innovative features, and doesn't take up much room on the handlebar. However, there are some elements that could be improved, like the bolts coming loose and the screw holes collecting water.

Verdict

An innovative light at a good price, but could do with some design tweaks

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website