review
Lights - front
L-Bow FL1 Front Bike Light with Gub handlebar computer mount

6
by George Hill
Tue, Feb 01, 2022 19:45
0
£26.95

VERDICT:

6
10
An innovative light at a good price, but could do with some design tweaks
Takes up minimal space on the handlebar
Easy to attach/detach
Good battery life
Screw holes can collect water
Mount bolts can loosen
Weight: 
155g
Contact: 
l-bow.co
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The L-Bow FL1 Front Bike Light is well priced, innovative in its design, and has decent run-times. However, there are some design elements that could be improved, such as the deep screw holes at the front and the lack of washers on the handlebar mount.

This is the first L-Bow product I have come across and it is certainly striking looking. It kind of reminds me of Boba Fett's spaceship from Star Wars, if anybody is as nerdy as me.

Rather than sitting directly on the handlebar, the light attaches via an out-front bar mount with a GoPro style connector, made by Gub. (L-Bow says if you already have such a mount, you can just order the light on its own.) This keeps it out the way of the bar and means it doesn't take up valuable handlebar real estate.

2021 L-Bow FL1 Front bike and scooter light - mount attachment.jpg

The light sits in front of the head tube for 'superb aerodynamic benefits', according to L-Bow. I can't test exactly how aero the light is, but given its slender shape it's certainly designed to cut through the air.

Once you've attached the light and mount, it's very easy to take it on and off without needing to fiddle with any of the mount bolts – a single button on the side releases the light from the plastic section attaching it to the GoPro connector; everything else stays in place.

2021 L-Bow FL1 Front bike and scooter light - light removed.jpg

The Gub mount has a lot of adjustability, by loosening bolts and shifting things about, but one downside is that, without washers, and combined with the large light hanging beneath, the bolts can loosen on their own, and fairly quickly – I even had one of the bolts holding the GoPro style connector completely fall out during one ride.

In use

Using the light is simple as it just has a single button at the top: a long press turns it on and off, with a short press changing the mode.

The light has eight modes:

  • Low power solid
  • Medium power solid
  • High power solid
  • Low steady
  • High steady flash
  • Pulse
  • Split solid & flash
  • Burst flash

These offer various brightnesses and run-times, but with a maximum of 200 lumens this is a light for being seen rather than lighting your way. It's not bright enough for riding on unlit roads, but it is perfectly adequate for making sure I'm seen by other road users.

The light has two COB LEDs sitting behind a clear perspex cover, with a wide finned plastic back. The quality is okay, but there are elements that could be more refined. The plastic on the front feels relatively brittle, and the screws that hold it on are open to the elements and sit down small holes, where water gathers after riding in particularly heavy rain – though the light does have an IPX5 waterproof rating.

2021 L-Bow FL1 Front bike and scooter light - light detail release button.jpg

The light doesn't feature on our beam comparison engine, but it does have a unique beam shape; being vertical, it's essentially a rectangle on its end. L-Bow claims that it offers a 270-degree field of vision which seems about right, although once you pass the 180 it's definitely less noticeable, which is no surprise.

Battery life and charging

Battery life, as with all lights, is dependent on how you use it, but L-Bow claims it runs from 11-46 hours. I tended to use it on Pulse, which is one of the lower powered options, and during my month-long review I only needed to recharge it a couple of times. This is pretty solid for a commuter light and means you won't need to be constantly charging it. One helpful element is the LED under the switch that indicates battery level, so you know when it needs charging.

Charging is done through a micro USB slot at the top of the light, which can be accessed by popping up a lever. During use this area sits within the plastic mount, which means it's well protected from water when out and about.

2021 L-Bow FL1 Front bike and scooter light - light unit.jpg

Charging from empty takes between two and three hours, depending on whether you're charging from a socket (closer to two hours), or from a laptop (closer to three). This is pretty much on a par with others in this kind of price range.

Value and conclusion

The light and mount cost £26.95, but if you already have a mount you can pick up the light by itself for £17.95, which is a pretty good price, especially considering the battery life.

Compare that with the Cateye AMPP 100 that Shaun tested earlier this month, which comes in at £19.99 but isn't as bright and has shorter run-times. Similarly, the Topeak Headlux 100 that Jamie reviewed last year is also just 100 lumens, and is £21.99, though it has better waterproofing at IPX6.

> Buyer’s Guide: The best front lights for cycling & beam comparison

Overall, this is an interesting light that does quite a lot well; it comes in at a decent price, includes some innovative features, and doesn't take up much room on the handlebar. However, there are some elements that could be improved, like the bolts coming loose and the screw holes collecting water.

Verdict

An innovative light at a good price, but could do with some design tweaks

road.cc test report

Make and model: L-Bow FL1 Front Bike Light with Gub handlebar computer mount

Size tested: One size

Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

L-Bow says: "The FL-1 utilises two bright cobb style LEDs to ensure you are easily seen. Designed to be mounted inline with your frame for superb aerodynamic benefits as well as not cluttering up your handlebars."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?

L-Bow lists:

Aerodynamic design

8 Light modes with favorite mode memory

BRIGHT dual Cobb LEDs - 200 Lumen at maximum output

270' field of vision

1400 mah micro-USB rechargeable Lithium battery

11-46 hours run time dependant on mode

IPX5 waterproof

Charge time 2-3 hours

Unclips instantly for theft prevention, storage and recharging

Rate the light for quality of construction:
 
6/10

There's nothing to suggest it's likely to fall apart, but the size of the front panel combined with the slightly brittle feel does worry me.

Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
 
9/10

Really easy, both in terms of mounting and usability with the single button.

Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
 
6/10

The connection between light and GoPro style mount works well, but the mount could do with some washers to stop the bolts shaking loose.

Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
 
7/10

It didn't suffer from any water ingress, but the deep screw holes at the front did collect water in heavy downpours.

Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
 
9/10

Very impressive for the price; with a range of 11-46 hours there's no need to be constantly charging it.

Rate the light for performance:
 
8/10

It's definitely a light to be seen, not to light the way, and for that it works very well.

Rate the light for durability:
 
7/10

All good so far, but the combination of the brittle and expansive front panel combined with the water pooling in the deep screw holes are a worry.

Rate the light for weight:
 
7/10

Despite its size it isn't a massive burden to lug about.

Rate the light for value:
 
7/10

For under £30 (and less than £20 if you already have a mount), it's a good price for the brightness and battery life.

Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It offers a decent amount of light for being seen, with decent run-times meaning it doesn't require constant charging. It would be good to have some covers over the screw holes to stop water pooling, though.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the light

How it keeps the light off my handlebar – no need to worry about limited handlebar space.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light

The screw holes at the front that can collect water.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Looking at the light without the mount, it's £17.95, which compares well with others: the Cateye AMPP 100 comes in at £19.99 but isn't as bright and doesn't have as long battery life. The Topeak Headlux 100 is also 100 lumens, but has better waterproofing at IPX6, but it's £21.99.

Did you enjoy using the light? Yes

Would you consider buying the light? No

Would you recommend the light to a friend? Maybe

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's quite good – a decent light for the price – but could do with some tweaks.

Overall rating: 6/10

About the tester

Age: 33  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

George Hill

George spends his days helping companies deal with their cycling commuting challenges with his company Cycling for Work. He has been writing for Road.cc since 2014. 

When he is not writing about cycling, he is either out on his bike cursing not living in the countryside or boring anybody who will listen about the latest pro peloton/cycling tech/cycling infrastructure projects. 

