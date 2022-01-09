The Cateye AMPP 100 front light is the baby of the AMPP family. Pumping out a maximum of 100 lumens and with two modes, the claims that 'it's an ideal choice for all riders' are stretching things a bit, but it is brighter than the numbers suggest and makes a useful town or 'companion' light.

Specification

The AMPP 100 measures 86 x 35 x 33mm and features a nicely executed composite body. I've not dropped it, but I haven't 'babied' it either, and it's bounced around in jersey pockets and bags without any obvious marks or swirls.

The single diode is projected through an Opticube lens, which Cateye says is designed to get the absolute best from the diode and lumens. In my experience, these lenses live up to the hype, although a standalone light putting out 100 lumens is still very much a town/contingency model. You're not going to be navigating rural backwaters at 25mph in the dead of night.

There are just two modes, constant or flashing, both 100 lumens, which keeps things simple and covers the basics. Despite this it also has a memory function, which sounds unnecessary but is handy just the same.

It's fuelled by a 3.7v 800mAh li-ion battery, reckoned good for 300 charge cycles before dropping to 70%, which should mean a few years of hard service before tapering off.

Weather resistance is IPX4, which taken literally means showery rain, but in practice it's reliable enough for everyday riding. I've had no problems in heavy rain or leaving it in situ when giving bikes a thorough wash. The micro-USB port cover fits snugly enough, and I've not found any issues with damp stuff creeping inside.

Micro-USB might seem a bit old hat these days, but it's ubiquitous enough, which is a good thing since, though serviceable, the cable supplied is a bit short for my tastes.

Switch

The top-mounted switch is a clear rubbery affair that stops short of feeling squishy. It requires a definite press – I've had no issues with accidental power-ups when it's been in a jersey pocket or bar bag – but is easily commanded in full finger, middleweight winter gloves. A half-second sustained press turns it on/off; a single press switches between constant and flashing.

The switch also acts as a very simple battery/charge life indicator: clear, or red when it's low on charge.

Mount

Cateye has gone the simple composite bracket with lugs and stretchy rubbery 'ladder strap' route. It's simple and secure, working with bars and accessory mounts between 22 and 30.8mm in diameter. You could even tether it upside down, or to the head tube. The rubber strap, though thinner than some, also feels up to the job, and if it does break or you lose it, o-rings will also work fine.

Output

I wasn't expecting much from the 100-lumen constant mode, but the arc of light is surprisingly pure and good enough for better lit sections. Through town, it gives a decent view of glass and other small hazards at a steady 15-17mph. The side windows are sensibly positioned too, offering reasonable peripheral bleed, without being obscured when cruising on the hoods.

Other traffic seemed to take note at around 25-30 metres, which is hardly going to win any awards, but adequate. Similar story with pedestrians and other riders along shared-use paths.

Save for emergencies, I'd never suggest running it along unlit roads, but I was pleasantly surprised by how useful it was for reading road signs, rummaging through luggage and roadside inspections.

For these reasons, save for testing, I've defaulted to the flashing. This is much more to write home about. As a daylight running mode, the optical quality and pace make it stand out. Okay, not to the same degree as more powerful lights in bright winter sunshine, but I reckon I've snared the attentions of oncoming traffic at around 70-80 metres, further when it's dull and overcast.

It's great for standing out around town, especially when entering the flow of traffic and tackling roundabouts.

Out in the sticks, I've paired it with my 1,300-lumen dynamo lamps and been similarly impressed by its swift, bright tempo, particularly welcome during those 30-odd metres before the dynamo comes fully alive. Friends reckon they could spot the flashing setting at 100-120 metres, which is reassuring. Though extrovert, the tempo seems just slow enough not to irritate, or distract the rider, which isn't always the case in my experience.

Run-times and charging

Cateye cites 3.5 hours for the constant, 35 for the flashing, and so far, in temperatures ranging between 3 and 12°C, it's returned the full 3.5 hours in constant while the flashing has managed 34hrs 54mins.

The one minor thing to keep in mind is that it doesn't automatically kick down to flashing when reserves tumble.

It charges within the 2.5 hours cited.

Value

Although it's the same price, the Cateye strikes me as a better option than Decathlon's ELOPS Front LED Lock USB Bike Light FL520, which comes with a single, 28-lumen steady mode.

Oxford's Ultratorch Mini+ Headlight is also £19.99 and pumps out 100 lumens in the highest of four modes, but run-times are comparatively short.

A little dearer but worth it, I'd say, is Moon's Meteor Front Light at £24.99. The output and versatility mean it has broader horizons than the Cateye, with a 500-lumen day flash and 400-lumen constant. Admittedly, some of the constant modes have short run-times, but this is mitigated by the super-frugal flashing.

Conclusion

I've been pleasantly surprised by the AMPP 100. Frankly, I wasn't expecting a great deal from 100 lumens. In steady, we are talking town and around, but the 100-lumen flashing is surprisingly potent as well as being very frugal. Overall, I'd say it's a good contingency light for the best bike or as a companion light to a dynamo system.

Verdict

Cheap but surprisingly cheerful light with a great flashing mode

