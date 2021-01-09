The Topeak Headlux 100 USB is a be-seen headlight with a maximum of 100 lumens. That's enough to get you seen in most conditions, while an integrated USB stick means it can be charged without the hassle of cables – ideal for commuters. One large button and just three modes means it's easy to use, although the mounting system looks clumsy.

The Headlux 100 USB weighs 39g on our scales and measures just 69 x 43 x 22 mm. That's small enough to pop in a pocket or dump in a pack without noticing. With 100 lumens of power, you're not going to be using this to see with, but it is enough to get you noticed. It was ideal for my streetlit commute along a cycle path and crossing at road junctions.

> Find your nearest dealer here

There seems to be a trend for treating lights like 1980s video recorders and cramming as many confusing functions in as possible, so there's something to be said for the Headlux offering just three. A single flashing mode and two constants with differing brightness means you can quickly navigate to the one you want.

The large button stands proud on top of the unit so is easy to find without looking – even with thick winter gloves on. A single press turns on the light and each subsequent press scrolls through the modes. To turn off the light, you either give a long press or scroll past the flashing mode to off.

Modes

The high, medium and blinking modes have a battery life of 1.5 hrs, 3.3hrs and 40hrs respectively. I feel this should be enough for most commuters especially if, like me, you use this kind of light in flashing mode the majority of the time. The two LEDs sit slightly proud of the casing to provide some side-visibility which is particularly useful at junctions.

Yet, despite being a fan of the simple mode choice, I didn't find them quite to my taste... for a start, the flashing mode is a bit manic, eye catching verging on irritating, while the high setting is an odd one with the wide beam pattern – it's not bright enough to see with, yet not as noticeable as flashing mode. I barely used it.

> The best 2020 front lights for cycling: Our big beam comparison engine plus how-to-choose guide

Topeak says that for 'ultimate safety this light should be used in combination with a specific night-riding light,' and I absolutely agree.

Charging

The 2hr charging claim is accurate when using a wall charger, but it takes up to twice as long from most computer USB ports. Not having to remember a cable is ideal, though, if you're commuting with it.

The rubber cap on the rear takes a bit of force to pull off, but it keeps the USB sealed through some grim conditions – the IPX6 rating means its safe under heavy rain and splashing.

You know the light is low when the indicator just behind the button illuminates red. Topeak doesn't reveal the charge percentage at this point, but I'd guess about 20% – you've got about 15 minutes on high mode once it comes on.

The mount

Attaching a front light is not something I usually struggle with, but at first glance this one had me a little stumped. The silicone strap goes around the body of the light, over the handlebar and then back around the body... okay, it's secure, but I've only ever had one front flasher fall off anyway, and that was when the strap snapped.

There is an additional attachment for fixing underneath a multi-mount (usually a Garmin or Wahoo mount) and leaving your handlebar free of lights, and I think this is a pretty neat feature for a light of this price.

The Headlux has a rubber pad at the mounting point ensuring the light doesn't slip or scratch the bar, and an additional shim for aero bars.

Value

At £19.99 the Headlux 100 is pretty cheap for a rechargeable light with an IPX6 rating. The Bookman Block Light Front is also £20, for instance, but only 50 lumens – though it's also smaller and lighter too.

For me the toughest competition comes from lights such as the Lezyne KTV Drive 200 at £25. It offers increased visibility with a 200-lumen flash, the same benefits of cableless charging, and a tidier mount.

Overall

The Headlux 100 is a tidy little light with simple modes, charging and operation that will (mostly) suit commuters. The mounting is a bit odd, it's true, but it works just fine.

Verdict

Tidy, powerful and well-sealed safety light at a good price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website