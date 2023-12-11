The Lezyne Fusion Drive Pro 600+ is a low-cost front light that packs enough of a punch to help guide you through the darker evenings and for daylight running. It's tough, waterproof and its one-button setup makes it simple to operate. It did make me feel visible on the road too – but I didn't quite feel it was powerful enough on its own for riding on unlit lanes.
Our best front lights buyer's guide illuminates our top choices from 30 quid to nearly £300, while our best bike lights buyer's guide adds our favourite rear lights and lighting sets to the mix.
This has a CNC-machined body that makes it by far the sturdiest-feeling bike light I've ever used. I'm unsure how much the cooling fins actually cool the light, but the light never got close to getting too warm while I was using it, and those fins also give it super-sleek look.
Lezyne says that this light is 'budget-friendly', and I think its price is very reasonable. But the lower cost is also reflected in its quite modest power output when it comes to riding in the dark.
With its 1900mAh battery, you can expect up to 36 hours of running time in day flash mode, though this goes down to just two hours in its blast mode. In this setting, don't expect a super-powerful beam that will illuminate your way on unlit rural roads or lanes – if you do so you'll only be disappointed. I think this light is actually best suited to riding on illuminated urban roads where it provides enough power for you to stand out in the dark.
The mounting system on the underside lets you completely rotate the light when it's mounted, and there's also a charging port with a rubber bung to keep out water. This contributes to the light's impressive IPX7 rating, which means it can survive being temporarily immersed in water, not that we'd recommend this. As you'd expect with this rating, the bung didn't come undone and it did a good job of keeping the rain out. And during testing, you won't be surprised to hear I have ridden in some truly atrocious conditions – and the light withstood everything.
Unlike some of its rivals, it's good to see that Lezyne has opted for the faster and more up-to-date USB-C charging cable, though it's slightly surprising that Lezyne hasn't included a cable with the package. That said, there's a fairly good chance most of us have USB-C cables kicking around. It's also compatible with the Lezyne Infinite Light Power Pack+, which lets you charge the light on the go if you're planning extra-long riding adventures.
In addition to the light's day flash and blast modes, you have the option of economy (100 lumens for 10 hours) and enduro (300 lumens for five hours). You also get femto and pulse modes, which are very much daytime options. As with the day flash mode femto will give you 36 hours – this is because it only uses 20 lumens and it flashes quite slowly compared to the day flash's patterned flash. The pulse mode delivers 100 lumens for up to 12 hours.
Value
At £50, this is reasonably priced, and you are getting a super-tough and well-made light for your money. But bear in mind that it is not ideal if you are going to be riding dark lanes deep into the night. That said, it works very well as a be-seen light, which is what I've been mainly using it for, though for a be-seen light it is a little on the bit bulky side.
It's the same price as the NiteRider Lumina Micro 650 (review to come), though NiteRider has yet to catch up with the times and hasn't made the move to the faster-charging USB-C. The NiteRider Lumina Micro 900 recently reviewed by Laurence offers a good performance, for an extra tenner.
Another option at the same price as the Lezyne is the Proviz LED360 Sirius. But while Stu liked the Proviz's beam pattern, he was less much impressed with the cheap feel of the light.
Conclusion
Simply put, this is very much light best used as a be-seen light rather than an out-and-out night-time-running light. It has a pleasingly simple operating system and the whole light feels very sturdy. But the power output isn't quite enough to use by itself on unlit routes when the sun falls below the horizon.
Verdict
Tough, waterproof, well-built and with a long battery life – but I'd have liked a bit more power
Make and model: Lezyne Fusion Drive Pro 600+
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
The Fusion Drive Pro 600+ Front is a budget-friendly, feature-packed cycling light designed to elevate your riding experience. It provides powerful and long-lasting illumination with a maximum output of 600 lumens and a runtime of up to 36 hours.
This light didn't particularly 'elevate' my riding experience but was quite useful when riding at dusk.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
Max Lumens: 600
Max Runtime: 36 hours
Battery Capacity (mAh): 1900
Recharge Type: USB-C
Weight: 129g
Dimensions: 82mm, 45mm, 41mm
Features: IPX7, Daytime Flash, Infinite Light Power Pack+
Rate the light for quality of construction:
10/10
CNC-machined aluminium body feels really sturdy and can definitely survive a heavy impact.
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
9/10
Single button for all functions makes-on-the bike changes super easy.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
7/10
I found it very awkward to mount the elasticated rubber strap around my bar as I was always opening the charging port, exposing it to the elements.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
9/10
Rode it in some horrendous conditions and the light still works perfectly, which suggests that it lives up to its impressive IPX7 rating.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
8/10
I could run the light confidently in dusk knowing I was going to have enough charge to always be seen. Supports fast charging.
Rate the light for performance:
6/10
You need to pair this with a more powerful light if you are riding on completely unlit roads in the dark if you're planning on riding over around 25kph.
Rate the light for durability:
8/10
The body is going to survive any impact, not so sure about the rubber mount as it is undergoing a lot of stress every time I attach the light to my handlebar.
Rate the light for weight:
7/10
It is pretty light given its size. However, I would only confidently use this as a be-seen light.
Rate the light for value:
5/10
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I think it is a capable light that will hold its own up until it becomes completely dark.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
CNC-machined aluminium body with cooling fins is a really nice design.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
Overall size for a relatively low power light.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's on a par with lights offering similar output, if a bit pricey for a light in the be-seen category, which is how I tended to use it.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? No
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The light did everything I needed it to, up until it became totally dark – then I needed to use a more powerful light to pick out potholes and other obstacles slightly further ahead of me. But it is tough, waterproof and has a decent battery life, which helps for day-long rides in winter. I do think the mounting system could do with being refined, though you also have the option of a GoPro mounting system.
Age: 23 Height: 185cm Weight: 68kg
I usually ride: Dolan Rebus My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, commuting, club rides, Always love some off-road with some mates.
