The Katusha Icon Bib Shorts are very impressive, with material that wicks really well and keeps you cool into the high 20s. The pad takes a bit of wearing in, but after a few rides I'd say it's up there with the best.

Although Katusha offers a lightweight Nano model specifically for hotter conditions, I would be more than happy to wear the Icons in the heat, as I found the material moderated my body temperature well.

> Buy these online here

Katusha uses 37.5 thermoregulation technology in the mesh fabric at the lower front and centre of the back, which helps. The idea behind this technology is that it will keep your body at its core temperature of 37.5 degrees, warming you up if you're cold, or cooling you down if you're warm. (You can read more about it here.)

Although I didn't use the shorts in genuinely cold conditions – the lowest was around 12°C – I did use them up to around 28 degrees and found that they performed well, quickly moving moisture away from the skin, keeping my temperature well regulated and my legs nice and cool.

According to Katusha the shorts use a '3D Body Fit suspender design' – essentially, panels that have been cut to reduce bunching at the top of the hip. It works, too – I didn't notice any kind of irritating bunching or folding, and it's something I do find happens quite often when deep into a long ride, particularly if it's hot and your shorts get sweaty.

Helping with the fit is a slightly longer leg than typical, combined with a 5cm strip of silicone gripper, which keeps everything in place regardless of how hot and sweaty you are.

Katusha has used an Evo 3D Pad in the shorts, which has a '3D construction' at the front and multi-density pads towards the back. It took me a few hours in the saddle to 'break it in', but since then I've found it very comfortable. It isn't quite at the top-end Assos levels, for me, but isn't far off.

It also has a micro-fleece covering, which puts a soft surface where it's appreciated, and as this also helps to wick moisture it's useful for moving sweat away from here too. This was clearly an area of focus for Katusha as the word 'genitalia' appears more often than I've ever seen in relation to the tech in a pair of bib shorts.

Another good thing about the pad is that it's fairly eco-friendly, with recycled material used in the mid layer, and quicker decomposition at the end of its life.

The straps start fairly low on the shorts, which helps with breathability and keeping you cool – as well as making loo breaks easier. The straps are each a single piece of mesh that runs from the top of the leg at the front to the top of the leg at the back. They provide a decent amount of stretch, allowing for a variety of upper body sizes.

Connecting the straps at the back is that 37.5 tech mesh, allowing for good airflow and heat regulation.

With an RRP of €200, which currently equates to around £180, they're squarely in the high-performance band. They're still cheaper than some – Rapha's Pro Team bibs come in at £195; the pad in those is size specific, and David's review suggests it offers a little more give from the off. Pearl Izumi's Pro Bib Shorts, which Adam looked at a couple of months ago, also come in slightly more expensive at £189.99.

> Buyer’s Guide: 32 of the best cycling bib shorts

Overall I was really impressed with these bib shorts. They are very good quality, with a well-thought-out design and construction, and the material choice keeps you cool and comfortable. The pad takes a few rides to break in, but that's a small price to pay for what you get in return.

Verdict

High-quality bib shorts with very good heat regulation, effective wicking, and a great fit

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website