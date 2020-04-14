Pearl Izumi Pro Bib Short Black Cosmic

The Pearl Izumi Pro Bib Shorts perform exceptionally well, from cool to warm weather. Made from Italian PRO Transfer fabric, with the PRO Escape 1:1 chamois, these shorts are impressively comfortable even during the longest training rides.

They're a performance-orientated pair of shorts, designed to fit closely to your body and give the shorts a very professional, sleek look. I'm 6ft 2in and 73kg and I found a size medium fitted me perfectly with no bagginess.

They're made from seven individually cut panels with minimal seaming and are exceedingly comfortable. There's no irritation around the leg, and silicone gripper holds them in place effectively during even the longest rides.

Adding to the comfort is the material the shorts are made from. The Italian PRO Transfer fabric is incredibly soft and luxurious, unlike anything I have worn before.

Up top, the bib straps are hardly noticeable, while down below, although chamois comfort is very personal, I really got on with the PRO Escape 1:1 pad.

If you haven't got the message yet... in terms of comfort, these shorts aced it.

I tested the shorts in weather ranging from 7 to 20°C, as well as indoors on the turbo. They were able to handle anything thrown at them, offering a high level of breathability while wicking away sweat.

Some people reckon you should wear only plain black shorts, but I really like this black cosmic design; I think the contrast helps you stand out a little better than plain black kit. If the cosmic design isn't to your liking, though, Pearl Izumi offers these shorts in a variety of colourways, including plain black.

Helping to keep you visible at night, dawn or dusk are reflective logos at the back of the shorts.

The only drawback with these shorts is their premium price. Retailing at £189.99, they're in direct competition with the Castelli Superleggera bib shorts at £190 and the Assos Equipe RS Spring Fall S9 bib shorts at £200, right at the top end of the market. However, these shorts do perform flawlessly and are well worth considering – especially when paired with the Pearl Izumi Pro Mesh Jersey (full review to come).

Verdict

Faultless, high-performing, comfortable shorts with a healthy price tag...

