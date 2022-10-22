The Cannondale Intake MIPS helmet offers the extra safety tech layer at a pretty low price, especially if you shop around. Unfortunately, while some of the best cycling helmets feature Mips technology without issue, here it seems to come at the cost of limited fit adjustment.

If you don't know by now, Mips is a patented plastic insert that's loosely tethered inside a helmet to provide extra movement in the event of a shock to the head. The idea is that the insert moves like a second scalp, protecting the brain from some of the damaging rotational forces that can occur in an impact. (If you'd like to learn more, we have a handy guide to all you need to know about MIPS.) Adding this patented technology also tends to add cost, so it's good to see Cannondale bringing the price of a quality branded, Mips-equipped lid well under £100.

The Impact MIPS is a slightly unconventional helmet, style-wise, eschewing the current trend for 'more-vents-than-helmet' designs. The Impact sports a large expanse of shell, with five intake vents at the front and temples. Cannondale has compensated for the smaller number of vents on top by engineering an internal channel from the front-centre vent, running over the top of the head to one of the six large exit ports at the back.

I find most race-orientated helmets over-ventilated, and I keep the draught out with a cap or beanie for nine months of the year. During high-speed descents I found the Intake a little less draughty than some, but it wasn't unreasonably sweaty on long climbs, despite the extraordinary summer we've had. The modest weight probably plays a part in this. It strikes a good balance.

The smooth design is, presumably, what prompts Cannondale to describe this as its 'fastest' helmet, though the website doesn't offer any science to back that up. I prefer to think that any PRs I racked up this summer were down to my superior training and fitness rather than a smooth helmet, though I could be wrong. In any case, in a helmet marketed as an all-rounder, it's hard to see why this would matter, unless you intend to do a little time trialling in it.

Cannondale flags up the sunglasses storage capability of the side vents in its 'highlights' list; for the record this worked well, in the upside-down pro style.

Quality

To meet the relatively low price point (for a light, Mips-equipped lid), Cannondale has inevitably had to make compromises. There's a fair bit of exposed expanded polystyrene at the exit vents and some of the moulding was a bit untidy around the rim.

The chin strap is basic, too; in particular the adjusters below the ears are a simple v-shaped moulding through which the straps are routed. The straps are deliberately threaded through with creases in them to prevent the adjuster sliding up and down too freely. It's a bit crude, but it actually works well and the adjuster sits nice and flat against the side of the face.

Fit

More problematic is the fit adjustment. The diameter is adjusted with a ratchet wheel at the back of the head, but there's no provision for changing the vertical fit.

This was an issue for me because, having a 58cm head, I was near the upper limit of the small/medium size supplied. The ratchet wheel assembly sat just a little too high on the back of my head so that, when I rode, the front of the helmet tended to ride up from the brow to compensate.

On the other hand, my wife, who has a 56cm diameter skull, found it fine, regardless of the lack of height adjustment.

If the Intake came in small, medium and large sizes this problem might not arise. But it doesn't. (We have a feature showing you how to set up your helmet in 10 steps, if you're not sure.)

Style and colours

Cannondale describes the Intake MIPS as a 'do it all' helmet. It certainly looks more like a commuter or gravel lid than a minimalist race helmet, but still performs okay on the road bike, or as an alternative to a mountain bike lid on the gravel or touring bike.

The Cannondale website shows the helmet as being available in all black (as tested) or with a contrasting yellow insert at the temple vents. At the time of writing there was a dark blue option at Sigma Sports that isn't mentioned on Cannondale's website. More (and brighter) colour options would be welcome.

Value and conclusion

At 284g, it's lighter than many budget Mips helmets including the Abus Macator (£69.99), which Matt, in his review, also found unduly sweaty – not a problem I experienced with the Intake.

The cheapest Mips-equipped helmet we've tested lately is the Specialized Align II, at a very attractive £45, though it is considerably heavier. You can read Hollis's review for more.

Earlier this year I tested Met's Estro MIPS helmet, which I maintain is a better helmet – you can read my review for more details. It is £40 more, so half the price again, but the better fit would be worth the extra.

Shopping around, the Intake MIPS can be had for around £50, which is getting into budget helmet territory – but it's only a good economy if it fits you well.

Verdict

Light helmet at a decent price for including Mips tech, but limited sizing and adjustment limit appeal

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website