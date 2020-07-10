Back to REVIEWS
Giro Syntax MIPS helmet

by George Hill
Fri, Jul 10, 2020 09:45
£99.99

VERDICT:

An impressive upper-mid range helmet with the MIPS system really well integrated
Well ventilated
Low profile
Comfortable
A little heavier than some competitors
Weight: 
296g
Contact: 
www.giro.co.uk

The Giro Syntax MIPS is a well ventilated and comfortable helmet that deals well with all kinds of road riding. The rotational-force damping MIPS system is really well integrated for noticeable gains in cooling and comfort, and the quality is high. If you're looking at mid-market helmets, there's almost nothing to dislike about this one.

The Syntax MIPS is upper mid-range for the market in general, but squarely in the middle of Giro's range.

The MIPS system is particularly well integrated. It's fairly obvious when you're wearing a helmet that's been retrofitted, and Giro has clearly designed the Syntax with MIPS in mind. For a start, it's the same colour as the shell, and more importantly it's shaped around the vets for uninterrupted airflow. It takes a few seconds to see it, and in use it's almost imperceptible.

2020 Giro Syntax MIPS helmet - inside.jpg

The channels in this helmet aren't as deep as some, but those 25 vents still keep your head nice and cool regardless. It's very comfortable regardless of temperature, too, with soft and plush pads that keeps the MIPS system off the top of your head. They don't become unpleasantly saturated or start smelling over time, either.

2020 Giro Syntax MIPS helmet - top.jpg

The straps are also integrated into the MIPS system, which is unusual. This is a really positive thing because it allows pressure to dissipate around the head rather than being concentrated at the back, allowing for a much more comfortable fit.

This strap fixing is quite a new method – some helmets I own at more than double the price don't have it.

2020 Giro Syntax MIPS helmet - tension system.jpg

The straps are soft and the clip is good, and the webbing, like the padding, doesn't tend to get soaked with sweat on hot rides. Adjustments are quick and simple.

2020 Giro Syntax MIPS helmet - clip.jpg

At 296g the Syntax is pretty much on par for a MIPS-equipped helmet at £89.99. The Met Vinci is only 32g lighter, for instance, but offers fewer vents and a less sophisticated MIPS build for 1p more. The Giant Strive MIPS is £15 cheaper and weighs just 24g more, though Shaun found the finish slightly disappointing whilst the Giro feels high quality.

As a side note, the Syntax also comes in a non-MIPS version which is a little cheaper and lighter as a result.

2020 Giro Syntax MIPS helmet - back.jpg

Overall I was really impressed with the Giro Syntax. It looks good, ventilation is impressive, and the level of MIPS integration is both impressive and worthwhile. It's a comfortable, stylish and well-priced lid.

Verdict

An impressive upper-mid range helmet with the MIPS system really well integrated

road.cc test report

Make and model: Giro Syntax MIPS helmet

Size tested: 55-59cm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

This is an upper-mid range helmet designed for road use over longer rides.

Giro says: "The Syntax MIPS combines a touch of European flair with slightly deeper coverage and high-performance features – all tucked into a very slim design."

This is accurate. I found it offered good ventilation and is comfortable even on longer rides.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

VENTS

25 Wind Tunnel vents with internal channeling

CONSTRUCTION

In-Mold polycarbonate shell with EPS liner

Four-piece polycarbonate interlocking Hardbody shell

FIT SYSTEM

Roc Loc 5 Air MIPS

OTHER TECH AND FEATURE

Integrated MIPS technology

CoolFit anti-microbial padding

Featherweight webbing with Slimline buckle

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Very well made, particularly the way the MIPS system is so well integrated.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Good comfort and ventilation.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

Well made with very little of the sub-shell exposed, so likely to last a long time.

Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
7/10

It's not the lightest in this price range, but right around the average.

Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
9/10

Very comfortable thanks to effective ventilation and soft pads.

Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Although features and weight are about average, I think it's above average value based on the MIPS integration.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Integration is genuinely the best I've seen in the dozens of MIPS helmets I've used.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The Syntax is pretty much on par for a MIPS-equipped helmet at £89.99. The Met Vinci offers fewer vents and a less sophisticated MIPS build for 1p more, and while the Giant Strive MIPS is £15 cheaper it weighs 24g more and the finish is slightly disappointing.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

The high quality build and integrated design mean great comfort and unhindered cooling. The price is entirely fair, too – it's very good indeed, and a solid nine.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 32  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: Under 5 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

George Hill

George spends his days helping companies deal with their cycling commuting challenges with his company Cycling for Work. He has been writing for Road.cc since 2014. 

When he is not writing about cycling, he is either out on his bike cursing not living in the countryside or boring anybody who will listen about the latest pro peloton/cycling tech/cycling infrastructure projects. 

