Giro Syntax MIPS helmet

The Giro Syntax MIPS is a well ventilated and comfortable helmet that deals well with all kinds of road riding. The rotational-force damping MIPS system is really well integrated for noticeable gains in cooling and comfort, and the quality is high. If you're looking at mid-market helmets, there's almost nothing to dislike about this one.

The Syntax MIPS is upper mid-range for the market in general, but squarely in the middle of Giro's range.

The MIPS system is particularly well integrated. It's fairly obvious when you're wearing a helmet that's been retrofitted, and Giro has clearly designed the Syntax with MIPS in mind. For a start, it's the same colour as the shell, and more importantly it's shaped around the vets for uninterrupted airflow. It takes a few seconds to see it, and in use it's almost imperceptible.

The channels in this helmet aren't as deep as some, but those 25 vents still keep your head nice and cool regardless. It's very comfortable regardless of temperature, too, with soft and plush pads that keeps the MIPS system off the top of your head. They don't become unpleasantly saturated or start smelling over time, either.

The straps are also integrated into the MIPS system, which is unusual. This is a really positive thing because it allows pressure to dissipate around the head rather than being concentrated at the back, allowing for a much more comfortable fit.

This strap fixing is quite a new method – some helmets I own at more than double the price don't have it.

The straps are soft and the clip is good, and the webbing, like the padding, doesn't tend to get soaked with sweat on hot rides. Adjustments are quick and simple.

At 296g the Syntax is pretty much on par for a MIPS-equipped helmet at £89.99. The Met Vinci is only 32g lighter, for instance, but offers fewer vents and a less sophisticated MIPS build for 1p more. The Giant Strive MIPS is £15 cheaper and weighs just 24g more, though Shaun found the finish slightly disappointing whilst the Giro feels high quality.

As a side note, the Syntax also comes in a non-MIPS version which is a little cheaper and lighter as a result.

Overall I was really impressed with the Giro Syntax. It looks good, ventilation is impressive, and the level of MIPS integration is both impressive and worthwhile. It's a comfortable, stylish and well-priced lid.

Verdict

An impressive upper-mid range helmet with the MIPS system really well integrated

