Juice Lubes Bearing Juice Waterproof Grease

Juice Lubes Bearing Juice works very well – it has kept bearings buttery smooth and well protected during a very wet test period, and it lasts well too. Something like Peaty's Speed Grease will trump it if you're looking for the lowest friction, but for bikes in hard service there's a lot to like, and a little goes a surprisingly long way.

As the name suggests, it's blended specifically for bearings – think headsets, pedals and hubs rather than shock internals or threaded components, though it won't do the latter any harm.

It's a fully synthetic formula, blended with high-pressure additives designed to ensure it stays put when the weather turns apocalyptic. It's tested to marine standards, which means it clings very convincingly to the host and will resist water and similar ingress.

Juice Lubes says you can apply it by hand, brush or old-school grease gun. Viscosity is high, so it's quite sticky – surprisingly so compared with more general workshop blends. This was particularly apparent when I was applying it by hand.

Regardless of their type, greases can still react badly with each other, so strip any residual stuff first with your chosen degreaser.

Test subjects

I treated the lower bearing race of my rough-stuff tourer's headset, along with its two-piece Shimano Deore Hollowtech axle, and my touring trailer's cup and cone wheel.

It's not ideal for threaded parts, such as the external splines of a cassette body, as it's too thick and putty like, but I also added a sliver to some quick-release skewers just to see what, if anything, might happen, especially since they're right in the firing line of wet, mucky stuff.

A little goes surprisingly far. I applied a modest layer on the crankset's axle and splines, adding a little extra where these meet the bearings, and a trace to the pre-load cap. I was more generous with the headset's lower race, though this was more to do with me being unaccustomed to its flow rate, rather than a deliberate act – so I transferred this to the hubs' quick-release skewers.

Performance

In use, it's comparable with some of my long-term favourites, including Park Tool PolyLube 1000 and White Lightning Crystal Clear Grease.

It clings to hosts very convincingly, and my crank and headset bearings felt buttery smooth – although friction was noticeably higher than the Peaty's Speed Grease it was replacing. I've found the Peaty's surprisingly long-lived, too, so this might be a better choice on a time trial bike or in other competitive contexts, where these gains are useful.

Durability

It's a bit early to comment on its long-term staying power, but I used the grease over a decade back with good results. Currently, around 600 predominantly wet, grotty miles, coupled with regular washing and rinsing, have shown little evidence of shifting it. This is true across the board, but noticeably so at the hubs and bottom bracket.

There's some trace grime, where excess has crept out, but no worse than other synthetics I've used, and superior to more basic lithium and PTFE formulas.

> How to clean your bike – from a quick lick to a full makeover

I'm also pleased to report that it hasn't done anything anti-social to neighbouring seals or composites.

Value

Bearing Juice comes in two sizes, this 150ml 'home' pot, for £9.99, or a 500ml workshop size that costs £19.99.

A tenner for 150ml makes it a sound contender. While the Park Tool PolyLube 1000 I mentioned earlier is £8 for a 120ml tube, the White Lightning is £9.99 for 100ml, as is Peaty's Speed Grease.

Finish Line's Ceramic Grease is another I've used over the years, and while a solid performer, it's £11 for 60ml, and isn't kind to seals.

Conclusion

Debate may rage in some quarters about whether specific greases are more about marketing than tangible advantage – and I'm one of the first to plump for a good general grease – but I've warmed to Bearing Juice for moving components and contact points. It's very good for those tasks, and good value too.

Verdict

Very good, seemingly durable grease for bearings and metal contact points – a good bet for bikes in hard service

