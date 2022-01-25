Whether it delivers on the 'free' speed claims is impossible for me to verify, but Peaty's Speed Grease is easy to apply, works well, lasts well and is good value compared with other greases with the same "reduced drag" claims.
Before we get on to the 'speed' aspect, at a bare minimum this product needs to be a suitable grease that spreads evenly, is smooth and provides lubrication to metal surfaces.
Peaty's scientists claim Speed Grease bonds to surfaces exceptionally well because of the synthesised ester oil base ingredients. These contain an electrochemical charge which is attracted to metal and therefore coats your bearings evenly for extra longevity and performance.
I can confirm the grease is indeed smooth and applies nicely into bearings. It's a little thinner than typical assembly grease, which makes packing bearings easier. It's worth noting here that this grease is only recommended for 'fully sealed' applications, so in bearings where a seal is present such as bottom brackets and wheel hubs.
Speaking of wheel hubs, this is where there is potential gain from using Speed Grease. Peaty's website has a video showing the benefits of packing wheel bearings with this grease rather than 'general' grease, appearing to result in a hub that spins two-and-a-half times longer because of the reduced drag of the grease. I have no way of verifying this as a tester; it feels like it does, but I can't prove that.
I can prove, from a durability standpoint, I've seen no degradation of performance or durability of bearings using this grease. It seems to handle the loads and winter conditions as well as I'd expect any other grease to.
At £10 for 100g, it looks pretty pricey compared with some regular assembly greases, but this is for a very specific job, and when compared with similar alternatives it actually represents good value. For example, Fenwick's High Speed Grease is more expensive at £9.99 for 80ml, and Finish Line offers a ceramic grease with claimed efficiency benefits and is £11 for a 60g tube.
Although I cannot verify the claims about it reducing drag, Peaty's Speed Grease certainly gets a thumbs-up from me. It applies evenly, lasts well and is good value for money based on its 'speed improving' benefits.
Verdict
Long-lasting bearing grease that packs well and is competitively priced – and might give a speed boost...
Make and model: Peaty's Speed Grease
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Peaty's says, "Peaty's Speed grease runs 2.5 times faster than our assembly grease, whilst still providing long-lasting performance under extreme pressures. Perfect for use in race hubs, bottom brackets and other fast-moving parts.
"Meeting the ultimate biodegradability OECD test 301B, our speed grease has a high resistance to water washout, excellent anti-corrosion properties and Adhesion to metallic parts while remaining Compatible with most other conventional greases."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Peaty's lists:
High resistance to wash-out
Ant-corrosion protection
Carbon safe
Long-lasting lubrication under extreme loads
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
A smooth and easily spreadable grease.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
It's held up well to much winter sloppage and many washes. Hard to verify the claims on the reduced drag front, but seem true, which is great.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Longevity seems on a par with other assembly grease.
Rate the product for value:
8/10
Good value when compared with other greases with the same "reduced drag" claims.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Although I could feel the difference on a mountain bike, the reduced drag may help a little on long road rides and some extra coasting speed.
Its longevity seems on a par with other assembly greases, which is impressive considering its thinner make-up.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Ease of application – the thinner grease made packing bearings really easy and it coated all the surfaces well.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Cheaper than alternatives such as Fenwick's High Speed Grease, £10 for 80ml, and Finish Line Ceramic Grease, £11 for 60g.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It works very well as a grease, and the temptation of some "free" speed makes it an interesting alternative to the usual assembly greases. Certainly worth a try.
Age: 27 Height: 180cm Weight: 86kg
I usually ride: Mostly mountain bike along with gravel for some good miles My best bike is: Swarf Cycles 155 (mtb) Kenesis G2 (gravel)
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb, Enduro race, bigger mtb "adventure rides", gravel/road rides
