Whether it delivers on the 'free' speed claims is impossible for me to verify, but Peaty's Speed Grease is easy to apply, works well, lasts well and is good value compared with other greases with the same "reduced drag" claims.

Before we get on to the 'speed' aspect, at a bare minimum this product needs to be a suitable grease that spreads evenly, is smooth and provides lubrication to metal surfaces.

Peaty's scientists claim Speed Grease bonds to surfaces exceptionally well because of the synthesised ester oil base ingredients. These contain an electrochemical charge which is attracted to metal and therefore coats your bearings evenly for extra longevity and performance.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy this online here

I can confirm the grease is indeed smooth and applies nicely into bearings. It's a little thinner than typical assembly grease, which makes packing bearings easier. It's worth noting here that this grease is only recommended for 'fully sealed' applications, so in bearings where a seal is present such as bottom brackets and wheel hubs.

Speaking of wheel hubs, this is where there is potential gain from using Speed Grease. Peaty's website has a video showing the benefits of packing wheel bearings with this grease rather than 'general' grease, appearing to result in a hub that spins two-and-a-half times longer because of the reduced drag of the grease. I have no way of verifying this as a tester; it feels like it does, but I can't prove that.

I can prove, from a durability standpoint, I've seen no degradation of performance or durability of bearings using this grease. It seems to handle the loads and winter conditions as well as I'd expect any other grease to.

> Follow our 7-part bike repair and maintenance video series

At £10 for 100g, it looks pretty pricey compared with some regular assembly greases, but this is for a very specific job, and when compared with similar alternatives it actually represents good value. For example, Fenwick's High Speed Grease is more expensive at £9.99 for 80ml, and Finish Line offers a ceramic grease with claimed efficiency benefits and is £11 for a 60g tube.

> Beginner’s guide to bike tools – get all the vital gear for basic bike maintenance

Although I cannot verify the claims about it reducing drag, Peaty's Speed Grease certainly gets a thumbs-up from me. It applies evenly, lasts well and is good value for money based on its 'speed improving' benefits.

Verdict

Long-lasting bearing grease that packs well and is competitively priced – and might give a speed boost...

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website