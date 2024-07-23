The Isadore Signature Bib Shorts are very comfortable, featuring a great pad and a lightly compressive fit, making them a good choice for long training days. The long legs won't suit everyone, though, so for more options check out our guide to the best bib shorts.

> Buy now: Isadore Signature Bib Shorts for £132 from Isadore

Isadore claims these highly breathable bib shorts provide comfort no matter how far you ride. I've done plenty of rides lasting over five hours in them, and they've remained comfortable throughout.

The pad has a seamless construction and is made of high-density bio-foam. Isadore doesn't specify the thickness, but I estimate it's around 10mm, and it feels a touch firmer than those in some of my other shorts. It's the right size for me, not too bulky, and comfortable and breathable on some long rides in hot weather.

Isadore says the shorts are suitable for temperatures between 12℃ and 26℃. I tested them throughout that range and largely agree.

The Italian fabric – a mix of 78% recycled materials and 22% elastane – provides plenty of stretch to keep you comfortable, and feels thinner on the legs than some of my other shorts.

Isadore also offers a 'Climbers' version of the Signature shorts, designed for super hot days, but I think this regular version will suit any riding you can do in the UK.

Fit

The shorts have a lightly compressive rather than race fit, and the leg length is very long, reaching right down to the top of the knee (I am 178cm and wore a medium). These are the longest shorts I've worn among many different brands and styles. To be honest they were a bit long for my taste, giving me a two-tone tan line after wearing these on a cycling holiday one day and my fairly short Assos shorts the next!

They weren't quite long enough to interfere with the back of my knee while riding, but I imagine they could be for someone on the shorter end of the size guide. If you are on the taller side, they could be a great choice.

The wide silicone gripper does a great job of stopping them riding up, and isn't so sticky as to cling to my leg hair like some shorts do.

Up top, the wide and thick straps are joined at the back with a light mesh material to wick away sweat. The straps were comfortable and never caused any issues, even on long rides.

These are high-fronted shorts that help keep things in place if you aren't a racing snake. I'm normally not a fan of such a high front, but these shorts are stretchy enough to make a mid-ride comfort break easy.

There's a pocket on the right leg that can be useful for carrying a gel or bar. I sometimes used it when I had a rain jacket on, which made it hard to get things out of my regular pockets.

Sizing & details

The shorts come in six sizes, from XS to 2XL, covering a broad range so you should be able to find a size that suits you. I recommend going for your usual size; I'm towards the lower end of the guide for medium and found them perfectly in line with the size guide.

I've worn these a lot during the review period and they still look great – mostly – even if my tan lines don't. There's a small reflective patch on the back of each leg to improve visibility, and a reflective Isadore logo on the leg, but after a few months of heavy use the letters have started to peel off, which is annoying.

I tested them in black, but they are also available in Blue Graphite, Burgundy, and Survivor Green.

Value

At their full price of £165 the shorts are in line with a lot of the competition, though they are currently on sale at £132.

Tom liked the Assos Equipe R Bib Shorts S9 and they're priced at £155, so slightly cheaper, while Nick liked the MAAP Training Bib Shorts and they're £195.

If you are looking to spend a bit less but retain the long leg, Alex thought the Galibier Race Day bib shorts were good, and they're just £78.55.

Overall

These are a good all-around pair of shorts, with a pad suitable for rides of any duration and very comfortable straps. The leg length is a potential issue as they're very long, which won't suit everyone, but also the peeling logo is a bit disappointing.

Verdict

Good shorts with a great pad, just be aware that the legs are quite long