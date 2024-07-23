The Isadore Signature Bib Shorts are very comfortable, featuring a great pad and a lightly compressive fit, making them a good choice for long training days. The long legs won't suit everyone, though, so for more options check out our guide to the best bib shorts.
> Buy now: Isadore Signature Bib Shorts for £132 from Isadore
Isadore claims these highly breathable bib shorts provide comfort no matter how far you ride. I've done plenty of rides lasting over five hours in them, and they've remained comfortable throughout.
The pad has a seamless construction and is made of high-density bio-foam. Isadore doesn't specify the thickness, but I estimate it's around 10mm, and it feels a touch firmer than those in some of my other shorts. It's the right size for me, not too bulky, and comfortable and breathable on some long rides in hot weather.
Isadore says the shorts are suitable for temperatures between 12℃ and 26℃. I tested them throughout that range and largely agree.
The Italian fabric – a mix of 78% recycled materials and 22% elastane – provides plenty of stretch to keep you comfortable, and feels thinner on the legs than some of my other shorts.
Isadore also offers a 'Climbers' version of the Signature shorts, designed for super hot days, but I think this regular version will suit any riding you can do in the UK.
Fit
The shorts have a lightly compressive rather than race fit, and the leg length is very long, reaching right down to the top of the knee (I am 178cm and wore a medium). These are the longest shorts I've worn among many different brands and styles. To be honest they were a bit long for my taste, giving me a two-tone tan line after wearing these on a cycling holiday one day and my fairly short Assos shorts the next!
They weren't quite long enough to interfere with the back of my knee while riding, but I imagine they could be for someone on the shorter end of the size guide. If you are on the taller side, they could be a great choice.
The wide silicone gripper does a great job of stopping them riding up, and isn't so sticky as to cling to my leg hair like some shorts do.
Up top, the wide and thick straps are joined at the back with a light mesh material to wick away sweat. The straps were comfortable and never caused any issues, even on long rides.
These are high-fronted shorts that help keep things in place if you aren't a racing snake. I'm normally not a fan of such a high front, but these shorts are stretchy enough to make a mid-ride comfort break easy.
There's a pocket on the right leg that can be useful for carrying a gel or bar. I sometimes used it when I had a rain jacket on, which made it hard to get things out of my regular pockets.
Sizing & details
The shorts come in six sizes, from XS to 2XL, covering a broad range so you should be able to find a size that suits you. I recommend going for your usual size; I'm towards the lower end of the guide for medium and found them perfectly in line with the size guide.
I've worn these a lot during the review period and they still look great – mostly – even if my tan lines don't. There's a small reflective patch on the back of each leg to improve visibility, and a reflective Isadore logo on the leg, but after a few months of heavy use the letters have started to peel off, which is annoying.
I tested them in black, but they are also available in Blue Graphite, Burgundy, and Survivor Green.
Value
At their full price of £165 the shorts are in line with a lot of the competition, though they are currently on sale at £132.
Tom liked the Assos Equipe R Bib Shorts S9 and they're priced at £155, so slightly cheaper, while Nick liked the MAAP Training Bib Shorts and they're £195.
If you are looking to spend a bit less but retain the long leg, Alex thought the Galibier Race Day bib shorts were good, and they're just £78.55.
Overall
These are a good all-around pair of shorts, with a pad suitable for rides of any duration and very comfortable straps. The leg length is a potential issue as they're very long, which won't suit everyone, but also the peeling logo is a bit disappointing.
Verdict
Good shorts with a great pad, just be aware that the legs are quite long
Make and model: Isadore Signature Bib Shorts
Tell us what the product is for
Isadore says: "Versatile shorts for all-day riding without having to make compromises between comfort and performance"
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Isadore lists these details:
Made of Italian GRS certified recycled material
Medium level of compression maintains a second-skin feel
Antimicrobial and perforated chamois pad made of high-density Bio foam
Wide suspenders made of recycled nylon
Lightweight, recycled mesh placed in the lower back area for effective moisture wicking
Made in the EU
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
After a few months of wear the logo on the leg has started to peel, which is disappointing and spoils the look.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
I found them a touch on the generous size.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
The chamois was comfortable on rides of any duration, but I would have preferred a slightly shorter leg.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
These are in line with a lot of the competition
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washed with the rest of my cycling kit, and handwashed easily on bikepacking trips too.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Overall, these are great. I've found them very comfortable in any conditions or types of riding.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Chamois was great, comfortable on long rides.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Legs are a little long for my liking.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £165 these are broadly in line with a lot of the competition we've reviewed. They're cheaper than some – Nick liked the MAAP Training Bib Shorts, which are £195, and I found the Pedla Superfit Bib Shorts great, and they're £192. Tom praised the Assos Equipe R Bib Shorts S9 and they're a tenner less, while Stef really liked the Lusso Perform Carbon Bib Shorts and they're £100.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, these perform very well: the chamois is great, the straps are comfortable and the material is breathable, but the logo peeling after just a few months is disappointing, which is why I'm giving them 7 rather than 8. The leg length is also a little long for my liking, but that's a personal thing – and they probably suit a taller rider perfectly.
Age: 35 Height: 178cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix My best bike is: Cervelo S3
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor
I love Isadore kit, and have a lot of it. I know it is a small/ niche brand, but think it should have much more exposure.
I have a recent pair of these shorts and they are great- but they are, as the review says, bizarrely long in the leg. It is not a bad thing, but is a bit odd. The climber shorts, which are significantly different- much lighter/ cooler- are also great, and have a probably 1 inch or more shorter leg. It seems like a strange choice.
ANyway- i would heartily recommend.