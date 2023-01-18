The GripGrab Flandrien Waterproof Knitted Road Shoe Covers are overshoes inspired by the classic Belgian-style 'bootie', and are designed to provide an extra layer of warmth for your feet in cooler months. I found that while they were a handy option in dry conditions, they didn't provide as much protection as I'd have liked on wetter days or when I hit bigger puddles.

As our best cycling overshoes buyer's guide shows, these days we have numerous options for protecting our feet during the colder months, from full-on overshoes in various high- and low-tech materials to more minimalist toe covers.

GripGrab has designed its Flandrien knitted overshoes for road use only – the soft fabric is prone to ripping if you were to use them with non-road shoes, which would void the warranty.

The overshoes are designed to keep your feet warm as temperatures drop – but not quite into the low, single-digit temperatures that we frequently experience in a British winter. When the temperature is around 8-9°C and the weather is dry, these overshoes are very good at keeping your feet warm.

But I found when I was riding on wetter days or on damp roads, the material absorbed moisture, which led to my feet getting cold. As these are marketed as having 'modern waterproof technology', I found this somewhat disappointing.

I did like their fit around my lower leg, as the material never felt too tight, but it was not so loose that they slipped down. And I found the material nice and soft too, not itching through bib tights, which was the case with the Spatz Roadman 3 overshoes.

Underneath the overshoe, GripGrab has glued a rubber block to the toe area in front of the cleat. This definitely helps when you're walking through a café – but it hasn't been put on perfectly straight and there is a fair bit of excess glue around the material.

To further strengthen the underside, the cleat and heel holes are reinforced at the hems to avoid them ripping on the occasions that you have to walk in them. The cleat hole is generously sized, which I found useful because I run Speedplay pedals.

I made sure I followed GripGrab's washing instructions by using cool water and non-bio washing powder to clean them, which successfully got rid of both mud stains and smells from any dirt trapped in the material.

Value

At £66 these are far from the cheapest overshoes you can buy, though look around and you can buy them for less.

The £59.99 Giro Xnetic H2O Shoe Covers are made with a similar knitted material to the GripGrabs, and Leon was impressed with their waterproofing.

I'd consider the Spatz Roadman 3 Super-Thermo Hi-Viz Reflective Overshoes with Kevlar the gold standard for overshoes, and George certainly rated them. Their unconventional wellington boot-like neoprene design is amazingly warm and while not waterproof, the neoprene stays warm and keeps an insulated layer close to your feet. They do, however, come with a quite hefty £89.99 price tag.

If you prefer knitted overshoes, Rebecca particularly liked the Q36.5 WP Overshoes for their weatherproofing during light showers, but they retail at £81, which is a lot of money for what are essentially some fairly lightweight overshoes.

At a lower budget, the DeFeet Slipstream Strada Overshoes that Steve reviewed are £29.99, though they are presently heavily discounted. But these are pretty much a basic pair of oversocks for drier conditions.

Overall

The GripGrab Flandrien overshoes don't exactly live up to their expectations, the limitations of the waterproofing limiting their appeal in UK winters. If your winters are dryer, then you might find them useful as the double-layer material provides effective windproofing. But they don't compare with Giro's Xnetic H2O shoe covers when it comes to protection in genuinely harsh weather.

Verdict

Comfortable knitted overshoes – but they don't provide enough protection during wet conditions.

