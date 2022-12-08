The Q36.5 WP Cycling Overshoes are Italian-made knitted-style overshoes with the performance of high-tech overshoes but the feel and look of oversocks. They are surprisingly weather resistant and extremely comfortable to ride in, but I wasn't so keen on the VeloToze style of having to put them on before your shoes – and I also found them slightly finicky to take off when it was cold. And though undoubtedly expensive, their price isn't out of kilter with some others in our best overshoes buyer's guide.

Performance and durability

The Q36.5 WP Cycling Overshoes are made using a 'three-layer Anfibio' fabric to help to keep your feet warm and dry.

Do they really keep your feet warm? Yes. Do they keep them dry? To a certain extent, yes. They actually performed better than some waterproof overshoes I've had in the past, and I was pleasantly surprised at their water resistance.

The material is in the style of oversock, which means they fit nicely over your shoes. I was impressed with how much water these were able to shrug off before your feet start to get wet. And typically, it wasn't because of the weakness of the overshoes that the water came in after a long downpour – it was through the bottom of my shoes where I still hadn't taped over the vents in a vain attempt to avoid facing the fact that winter is fast approaching.

Temperature-wise, my feet never overheated – there is a good degree of breathability even through their 'integral waterproof membrane'. They're advertised as being suitable for rides between 2°C and 18°C, and even though I rode them through most of November, they didn't see temperatures below about 7°C, which felt more like 5°C when you take wind chill into account. So, while I can't comment on their use through deep winter, I can confirm that they work really well up to that point with a lot of wind chill and the occasional shower.

I also appreciated the overshoes' reflective logos – small on the front and much larger on the back. I prefer this method rather than going for the dayglo option.

Fit and sizing

I tested the medium size overshoes that are designed for shoe sizes 40-43. I wear size 40 (wide) shoes with dual Boa dials and the overshoes fitted snugly with only a minor bit of breathing room on the front ankle crease. They did go quite high up my calf, over my bib tights, which is worth bearing in mind if you're not comfortable with that.

I never felt like they were compressing my legs or too tight over my shoes, and the material means they also weigh very little.

You put these on the same way as you put on VeloToze overshoes – before putting your shoes on. Then you stretch them over your shoe, lining up the holes on the bottom of the overshoe with your cleats and rear part of the outer sole. The material feels quite sturdy when you stretch it and it's reinforced on the openings, but if you've ever torn a VeloToze you'll understand the apprehension of stretching material over your shoe. It can also be a bit fiddly if you've got cold or wet on your ride.

Value

There's no getting away from the fact that £81 is a lot of money – for overshoes of all things. But they are high-performing bits of kit and live up to most of their marketing promises. Similar styles of overshoe include the Giro Xnetic H2O Shoe Covers that Leon reviewed, which at £59.99 offer slightly better value with a very familiar styling.

For the same money, and with a Velcro enclosure on the sole, the MAAP Deep Winter Neo Overshoes that Stu rated highly are a great option. They don't come up as far on the leg and they lack the reflective markings of Q36.5's WP overshoes, but the MAAPs are likely to be better equipped to deal with more wintry conditions.

Whether the Q36.5 could become a go-to deep-winter overshoe, I'm not entirely sure, but they are seriously good for everything up to that – if you're willing to pay the price.

Verdict

For light winter temperatures and the odd rain shower, Q36.5's WP overshoes are a brilliant and comfortable choice

