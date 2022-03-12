Waterproof, warm and yet breathable too, the Giro Xnetic H2O Shoe Covers offer great coverage for typically chilly and showery UK conditions. They're not the best if it's very wet though, as they lose a little warmth once the outer layer is soaked.

These are designed for temperatures 'dipping towards freezing' rather than full-on winter hell, and as such use a layered fabric construction like you get in a technical jacket – the 'RainGuard' membrane is sandwiched by two fabric layers that protect it. They're a good option if you tend to struggle with sweaty feet, or want to use them in spring or autumn.

In showery and chilly conditions, they perform really well – Giro has got the balance right. So long as the temperature gauge is on the positive side of zero, and you're not heading out in a deluge, they're up to the task.

They do lose some warmth if the nylon outer becomes soaked, though. It is able to bead off some water initially, but eventually it does start to absorb it and when this happens, it effectively cools the air making it through. The result? A greater feeling of windchill, and colder feet.

The fit is snug, and although the one-piece construction makes getting them around the heels tricky, once they're on they fit very well and are true to size. There's enough stretch to give reasonable sizing leeway, and that stretch is not so taut it causes uncomfortable overcompression on your shoes.

The underside fabric is tougher than the sides and the cuffs, to withstand some walking about. There are hardier fabrics out there for this purpose, but as long as you're taking care not to scuff your feet over gravelly surfaces, it'll be fine. I've found it to be strong and resilient enough in typical conditions.

The cleat hole is generous, leaving more than ample space for my Look Keo cleats, and is well finished with a strong seam.

The outer features a reflective cuff for visibility, and the inner lining is said to be hypoallergenic should it end up against any bare skin. The good news is there's no Velcro here, so there's no reason why you can't throw it in with your more technical stuff for a wash. I put them in a 'normal' wash cycle with ordinary detergent without any issues, too.

Value

At £59.99, the Xnetics are at the expensive end of things, though hardly alone there. Plus, as they closely resemble oversocks but perform like overshoes, you could argue you're getting the best of both worlds here.

Castelli's Diluvio UL Overshoes impressed us recently with a hardwearing construction with good all round performance, and they're also (now) £60. If you're looking to spend less, the Hydra Tech Pro Pioggia Winter Overshoes are thinner but still good, and £44.99.

If breathability is really key, you might also consider Lusso's aptly-named Breathe Overshoes at £45, although Anna Marie found the cleat hole and heel fit in need of improvement.

Overall

The Xnetic Shoe Covers provide good protection on chilly, changeable days where it could be wet or dry – the sort of days when full-on winter versions feel like overkill.

Verdict

Deliver good all-round performance in changeable conditions

