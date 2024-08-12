Support road.cc

review
Jerseys - short sleeve
Gorewear Spinshift Breathe Jersey Men’s2024 Gorewear Spinshift Breathe Jersey Men's.jpg

Gorewear Spinshift Breathe Jersey Men’s

by Ben Woodhouse
Mon, Aug 12, 2024 09:45
£109.99

VERDICT:

Very good breathable summer jersey with a close fit that's ideal for hot summer days
Highly breathable
Not see-through
Good colour options
Interesting tan lines
Weight: 
122g
Contact: 
www.gorewear.com
The Gorewear Spinshift Breathe Jersey is a comfortable and highly breathable, summer-specific top that's great for hot summer rides. But while it's not see-through, do watch out for tan lines through the mesh.

Materials

The Spinshift Breathe jersey is designed to keep you cool on warm summer days. Gorewear doesn't give an ideal temperature range – just saying it's 'ideal for warm temperatures and high-intensity efforts – but I tested it in temperatures ranging from 18°C to around 30°C, and it felt very breathable.

The materials are well designed; the front of the jersey isn't see-through, which protects your modesty in the cafe, and there are mesh sections in the upper back and shoulder areas which help keep you cool. However, you do need to be careful as I ended up with an X-shaped bib-strap tan on my back after cycling on a sunny summer's day. If you're not wearing a base layer, I think it would be worth covering your whole body with sunscreen if you're doing a big day out in this jersey.

2024 Gorewear Spinshift Breathe Jersey Men's - back.jpg

The material was very breathable. On a recent trip to Spain, while working hard up a 13km climb, it was a bit damp when I reached the summit. However, by the time I descended into town, it had dried out and I wasn't having lunch in a sweaty jersey.

Fit

The jersey is described as 'Form Fit,' which is Gorewear's closest fit. It is a very close fit, and initially trying it at home, I thought it'd be too small. However, once I was in the cycling position, I found it a good fit. The sleeves are on the long side but not a down-to-your-elbow aero fit, which minimises the risk of a dodgy tan line.

2024 Gorewear Spinshift Breathe Jersey Men's - cuff.jpg

The fit around the upper chest was a touch more relaxed, which helped air flow into the jersey to keep you cool.

The jersey is a medium length; I'm 178cm and there's no risk of stomach exposure while off the bike. It is kept in place with a traditional gripper, which works well, and I never found myself adjusting the jersey.

2024 Gorewear Spinshift Breathe Jersey Men's - gripper.jpg

Size

The Spinshift Breathe comes in five men's sizes from Small to XXL, and in five women's sizes from 4-6 to 20-22). I tested my usual size, medium.

2024 Gorewear Spinshift Breathe Jersey Men's - hem.jpg

The sizing is a little harsh compared to some other brands. I'm 178cm tall and 73kg and was towards the higher end of medium. I'd say that your usual size would most likely be okay, but I'd recommend double-checking the size guide if you're normally between sizes.

2024 Gorewear Spinshift Breathe Jersey Men's - shoulders.jpg

At the back, there are the usual three pockets. They are medium-sized, big enough for most riding, however, riding in the Spanish mountains with a jacket, plenty of nutrition, and other essentials, it was a bit of a squeeze.

2024 Gorewear Spinshift Breathe Jersey Men's - pockets.jpg

There's also a zipped valuables pocket which is a good size. I could just about fit my Google Pixel phone in it, though I tended to just use it for my card and keys.

2024 Gorewear Spinshift Breathe Jersey Men's - zip pocket.jpg

There is no top zip garage, but the neckline sits low enough not to need one – though not too low, which has been the case on some jerseys I've tested. The zip did seem to struggle with the 'Gorewear' logo on the zip slider.

2024 Gorewear Spinshift Breathe Jersey Men's - collar.jpg

The quality of the jersey is great, the stitching perfect, and it still looks good after wearing it and washing it a lot during testing. It responded well to hand washing on a bike-packing trip and dried out quickly.

I tested the 'scrub blue/ultramarine blue' jersey which I thought looked good, and there are three other two-tone colours available.

Value

At £109.99, it's mid-range for a summer jersey. It costs a little more than the Santini Mirage jersey at £90, which received a good review and looks stylish, though as with other Santini kit, just be careful of the sizing, and a little less than the Castelli Endurance Pro 2 Jersey which we liked a lot and is £115.

If your budget doesn't stretch that far, the Van Rysel Summer Jersey is now priced at just £49.99, and in spite of that modest outlay Stu was very impressed.

For even more choices check out our best cycling jerseys buyer's guide.

Conclusion

Gorewear has delivered a high-quality jersey that's designed for summer – and it lives up to that hot-weather billing. The panelling balances keeping you cool while not leaving you feeling as exposed as you would be in a full-mesh jersey – though you still might need to slather on the sunblock.

Verdict

Very good breathable summer jersey with a close fit that's ideal for hot summer days

road.cc test report

Make and model: Gorewear Spinshift Breathe Jersey Men's

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

Gorewear says: "When the intensity is high and the weather is warm, this superlight and breathable jersey helps you stay cool."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Gorewear lists these details:

Superlight, form fit materials for a close-to-body fit

Quick-drying moisture management for next-to-skin comfort

Made with recycled content

Two strategically placed, body-mapped mesh zones optimize airflow

Three rear pockets and additional zip pocket for storage

Soft silicone gripper on hem to hold jersey in place

Reflective details for visibility

Lightweight at 111 grams

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
9/10

Looks as good as new after regular use and washing.

Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10

This has the Gore Form Fit, which is its closest fit.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
6/10

The sizing isn't the most generous compared with other brands – in fact Gorewear has 'Fit runs small' on the website – so it's worth double-checking the size guide before buying.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10

It's light, yes, but it's not the lightest summer jersey you can buy.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

Very comfortable on five-hour-plus rides in hot weather.

Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Not only did I wash it with the rest of my cycling kit without issue, it also responded well to hand washing on a cycling holiday.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It's cool on hot days, comfortable, and dried quickly after hard cycling efforts in the mountains.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

I like the fact that while it is a summer jersey, unlike some, it's not see-through.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

A minor point – the zip could run a bit smoother.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

The Spinshift Breathe is mid-range for a summer jersey – a little more than the Santini Mirage jersey which received a good review and is priced at £90, and a little less than the Castelli Endurance Pro 2, which also received a very good review and is a fiver more at £115.

If you are looking to spend a lot less, there are options: Stu rated the Van Rysel Summer Jersey, now priced at £49.99.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Overall, this is a very good summer jersey. It kept me cool on hot days, dried out quickly, and protected my modesty by using mesh panels where appropriate. There was none of that unwanted see-through-ness in spite of its light weight.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 178cm  Weight: 73kg

I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix  My best bike is: Cervelo S3

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor

