Santini Mirage Jersey

The Santini Mirage is a performance-orientated jersey that works well in the summer heat as well as having enough storage to carry along the essentials for every ride. Despite its performance focus, it's proved to be a comfortable piece of kit for long days in the saddle.
The Mirage is made up of polyester panels on the front, arms and sides, with a light micro-mesh rear, making the jersey very breathable. It also features UPF50+ UV protection, a good thing to see on a summer jersey, helping to prevent sunburn when out all day.
The recommended temperature range for the jersey is 18-35°C. Having used it in a range of conditions – though the UK isn't often blessed with 35 degrees – I think this range is accurate, though it can also be used comfortably down to about 14°C with a summer baselayer.
The sleeves of the jersey are raw cut which helps with aerodynamics. It also looks great, and I found the sleeves sat firmly in place once I'd put the jersey on.
The one downside I found was the silicone gripper, which runs all the way round the waistband. Many jerseys do away with these, removing the gripper from the rear to provide a little more stretch. Here it doesn't make the jersey uncomfortable, just a little tight feeling at times, though it does mean the jersey doesn't ride up at all.
There's also no zip garage at the neck, which I'd like to have seen, although the lower cut here means the zip doesn't really dig in.
Three reasonably sized pockets and a zipped one for valuables feature at the rear and provide enough space to fit a rain jacket or food comfortably.
There's not quite enough room in the valuables pocket for bigger phones, though keys and smaller items fit fine.
The Mirage comes in four colours: white, orange, green and blue. All feature what I think is a nice design that isn't too bold but still stands out from the crowd.
It fits very comfortably. As mentioned above, the waistband is a little tight but I found this didn't affect the comfort too much once on the bike and in a riding position. With their aero design the sleeves are sleek and almost feel like they aren't there, and there's no awkward pulling or twisting from the material; once in place it doesn't budge, meaning you can just put it on and get going.
The breathability of the jersey also helps to increase its comfort – not overheating constantly or being drenched in sweat is a big positive, even when riding in warm (25 degrees) weather. Helping this is its weight – at only 117g it's a pretty light affair, not bulky at all.
When washing the jersey, despite taking it into some rather Welsh weather, it came up really clean and fresh. Mud and dirt didn't stain and despite being white it remained looking new. The care instructions are much the same as all modern jerseys: 30 degrees wash and no tumble dryer.
Something to be aware of when buying this jersey is, like some other brands such as Castelli, Santini sizing is on the very small side. I'd suggest going up at least one size from your usual – the medium on test was much more comparable to a small in many other brands.
Value
The Mirage comes in at £100, so not a cheap jersey, but the quality, comfort, and performance fit all justify the price tag, I'd say.
A similar price is the Gore Torrent Breathe jersey, just a penny cheaper than the Santini (though both are currently reduced on their makers' websites). Both are aimed at warm weather riding, with features to match – the Gore uses mesh panels throughout, making it the cooler of the two when it comes to the hot days, but it doesn't have the Santini's UV protection, a feature that many will miss.
Both have a race fit with tight fabric and both are very breathable. The Santini has the better pockets, I'd say, and is actually 11g lighter, making it, in my opinion, the obvious choice.
Conclusion
Overall, the Santini Mirage is a comfortable, light, breathable, and performance-orientated jersey and perfect for summer rides. Just watch when choosing your size, as it does come up small.
Verdict
Great summer jersey, ideal for warm weather riding, with plenty of useful features
Make and model: Santini Mirage jersey
Tell us what the product is for
It is for hot summer days where weight and performance matter. For people who want a breathable and UV protected jersey.
Santini says: "Incredibly breathable and lightweight, this jersey is designed for performance and built for comfort during the hottest days of the season."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
The jersey is made of polyester with light micro-mesh panels on the rear. It has a silicone waistband, raw cut sleeves and is very breathable. It has three large pockets and a valuables pocket. It also features UPF50+ UV protection.
Santini describes it as a 'slim fit' and is for use between 18 and 35°C.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
It's well constructed using high-quality materials.
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
It performs as intended – it's a high-quality design with high-quality performance. It is aerodynamic and sleek, and very functional.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
After regular use for a month this jersey remains in great condition. No threads have come loose or issues come up.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
It fits well and has good length sleeves. It doesn't ride up, and the sleeves stay firmly in place. The waistband is a bit tight, however, and I think could be relaxed a little without affecting performance.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
It tallies with the size guide, but beware it's pretty much an entire size smaller than other brands. A medium was much closer to a typical small.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
The jersey weighs an impressive 117g, making it very competitive on this score.
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Overall it's nice and comfortable, especially the sleeves and front of the jersey, and it stays in place when riding too. The waistband is a little tight, though – it didn't affect comfort for me but something to be aware of.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
It has many of the same features as other jerseys in this price bracket, but the UV protection boosts the value – it's not always found on jerseys at this price.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
It's very easy to keep clean and comes up fresh and without stains after being cleaned, despite being white. It can be machine washed at 30 degrees. It doesn't hold odours either.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It works well as a summer jersey with a performance focus. The mesh panels and breathable material make it a very comfortable jersey in the heat. It is aerodynamic and close fitting which also makes it a great choice when the going gets fast.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I liked the breathability and then UV protection. It's nice to have peace of mind that you aren't going to get burnt to a crisp even with the mesh back. I also like the inclusion of a valuables pocket.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
My main dislike of this jersey is the tight waistband – and that you need to be aware of the sizing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's a similar price to other summer jerseys, but some – such as the Gore Torrent Breathe – don't have UV protection. It's also 11g lighter than the Gore.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall I think this is very good. It's ideal for hot summer days and has many great features such as its breathability, performance fit and UV protection, though the waistband needn't be so tight, and the small sizing could be annoying if you don't check carefully.
Age: 21 Height: 171cm Weight: 72kg
I usually ride: Windover Bostal My best bike is: Windover Bostal
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, touring, mtb, Gravel and ultra-endurance racing
