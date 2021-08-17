The Galibier Regale Ultralight Jersey is an incredibly thin design intended for warmer days and, of course, indoor trainer service during the darker months. I've been impressed by its comfort, durability and lack of compromise, especially at the pockets, which are deep and stretchy yet surprisingly secure, and the price is very appealing.

Galibier says its goal with the Regale was to produce the lightest jersey on the market while still offering sun protection (SPF30). Over the past few years I've noticed a trend for much thinner fabrics in summer jerseys; the Scimitar Eco1 Recycled jersey I reviewed last year was the thinnest I thought we'd go, fabrics-wise, but the Regale Ultralight beats it on the scales and feels incredibly thin.

It's made from three different gauges of polyester and feels a little synthetic to the touch, but goes unnoticed in the saddle when worn directly against the skin. Baselayers do tend to show through, though, especially those with bold colours and graphics, and while the SPF30 in the fabric is welcome, I would still be inclined to apply a heavier-weight sunscreen.

I've tested it outdoors in temperatures between 13 and 25°C (its suggested range is 20-40°C) and did a couple of indoor trainer sessions with the heating ramped up to 30, and am pleased to report I've felt comfortable at both ends of the spectrum. At the upper end, any mistiness that crept in quickly evaporated; being so thin, it will quickly saturate but dries with similar haste.

The low-cut collar is ideal for hot weather riding, and the full-length YKK zipper, which has performed faultlessly, allows for more ventilation when needed.

The medium on test came up just right for me, with nice length in the sleeves – which incorporate gentle silicone grippers – and bang on in the body too.

The stretchy yet clingy fabric offers the best combination of a wind-cheating, racing snakes cut but with sufficient room for summer-weight baselayers; the shoulders will readily accommodate those with short sleeves and, if the weather turns, arm warmers too.

Without wind tunnel testing facilities, my comments are little more than anecdotal, but the snug fit seemed to avoid drag and annoying flutter, most notably when I'd decided to do a 30-minute 10-mile blast on my fixed gear TT bike. Silicone at the hem prevents any unwanted lift.

Round the back, the traditional three terrace pockets are surprisingly generous given the jersey's weight and thickness, with lots of stretch and decent reinforcement around their base. They've proven super-dependable too, swallowing a compact camera, full back bottle and 6in mobile phone, with minimal bobbing or bounce, even along winding singletrack lanes.

Although it wouldn't be my first choice for gravel or rough stuff touring, there's no sign of bobbling or loose threads despite friskings from overhanging foliage. I certainly haven't mollycoddled it, and it's still in great shape.

I flatted a couple of times during the test period, resulting in some waxy and oily transfer to the fabric, but with some gentle agitation with a toothbrush and a shot of citrus bike wash, it's washed clean at 30 degrees. It also responds well to bucket washing in soap flakes, which bodes well for bikepacking and touring duties.

I love the orange colourway, too, though the lack of alternatives might be a deal-breaker for some.

Value

There are similarly priced jerseys out there, such as the Van Rysel Road Cycling Racer at £44.99-£49.99, which is offered in four colours and apparently made from recycled plastics, but you can spend a lot more.

Pactimo's Summit Aero is made from recycled polyester and impressed me with its standards of manufacture and performance, but it's £100.

The Lusso R1 Style Breathe is another aero design that offers excellent performance, but is almost £20 more at £65, and the Scimitar Eco1 I mentioned earlier is closer in price, but still £55.

Conclusion

I've been pleasantly surprised by the Regale Ultralight. It does what it promises, and despite the thin fabric seems well made and durable, if a little see-through in places, with sensible amounts of inbuilt protection from the sun. Considering the price, it's an excellent option.

Verdict

Lightweight and very practical jersey for warm conditions – if a little revealing for some...

