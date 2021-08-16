Gore Fade Jersey Men’s

Gore's Fade jersey is a good quality summer top that's well constructed and nicely designed. It's a fairly straightforward jersey and performance is good, but it doesn't really stand out, for good reasons or bad.
The Fade jersey is a 92% polyester, 8% elastane mix, and while the large size was certainly a bit roomier than the Gore Race jersey I've recently tested, it's still very much a sporty fit with no extra material flapping about. According to Gore's own size guide I'm either an L or an XL depending on which bit of me you measure, so I'd expect the L to feel snug, and it does, though it's certainly not uncomfortable.
It's a pretty traditional jersey, all told. The sleeves are mid-length, with no silicone gripper at the hem. You get a full length zip with a wind baffle behind, and a gripper on the bottom hem around the full circumference of the jersey. There are three rear pockets with the tops of the outer two slightly angled for easier access, and a small, non-waterproof zip pocket for keys or a bank card. The ombre design is printed, and available in four colours (this white, grey, red and navy). There are reflective logos and tabs on the pockets for extra visibility.
Gore describes this as a jersey designed for warm weather, and at 142g it's reasonably light. The material isn't windproof but it's better than some jersey fabrics at taking the edge off the wind, so I found it comfortable without a baselayer in normal UK summer conditions (15° to 20°C).
When working hard I didn't feel that the material wicked sweat quite as effectively as other summer jerseys I've tried; maybe the slightly tighter weave that blocks the air a bit better also holds onto the moisture a bit more as well. I only really noticed that when the temperature was up in the mid-20s, though, so in a British summer it's not going to be a major issue. If you're off riding abroad in the summer heat you might want something a bit more open weave.
I found the YKK locking zip easy to use with one hand, and the pockets are pretty easy to access and big enough to swallow the usual stuff you'll throw in them: a phone pouch, a lightweight gilet or jacket, some gels or a banana. They're a pouch construction to improve capacity, so they don't lie quite flat against the back when they're empty, but I never noticed them flapping about.
Value and conclusion
In terms of value, if you're looking at the big brands then it's a similar offering to something like the Castelli Prologo at about the same price. But like Stu said in that review, you can buy cheaper jerseys like the Lusso Dash and the Endura Asym for considerably less.
If you like the design, though, it's a good choice that performs well, and you can have shorts to match too.
Verdict
Good all-round performance in UK summer conditions from Gore's mid-range top
Make and model: Gore Fade Jersey Men's
Tell us what the product is for
Gore says, 'Style and performance meet in this on trend lightweight cycling jersey with eye-catching graphics.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Gore lists:
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
Designed for warm weather
Engineered for Cycling
Weight: 142 grams
Product Details
Tight fit jersey with contemporary road style
Elastic grip on bottom hem
3-gusseted back pockets
Pouch construction on lower pockets
Secure zip pocket on rear for keys or valuables
Zip with semi-lock slider
Graphic print on sleeves
Reflective details
Form fit
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
About on point, I'd expect an L to be snug and it was, but a good fit.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
On a par with some other big brands given the construction and performance, but undercut by some smaller players.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Wash at 30°C, comes up fresh with no issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's a good summer weight jersey.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Nice design, comfortable, good fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
A bit sweaty in the heat for a summer jersey.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
On a par with the Castelli Prologo; Endura and Lusso have similar tops for £15-£20 less.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a good top, and for UK conditions it's about the right weight. You can get similar performance elsewhere for less, though.
Age: 49 Height: 189cm Weight: 92kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Kinesis Tripster ATR, Merida Scultura, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
