Gore Fade Jersey Men’s

Gore's Fade jersey is a good quality summer top that's well constructed and nicely designed. It's a fairly straightforward jersey and performance is good, but it doesn't really stand out, for good reasons or bad.

The Fade jersey is a 92% polyester, 8% elastane mix, and while the large size was certainly a bit roomier than the Gore Race jersey I've recently tested, it's still very much a sporty fit with no extra material flapping about. According to Gore's own size guide I'm either an L or an XL depending on which bit of me you measure, so I'd expect the L to feel snug, and it does, though it's certainly not uncomfortable.

It's a pretty traditional jersey, all told. The sleeves are mid-length, with no silicone gripper at the hem. You get a full length zip with a wind baffle behind, and a gripper on the bottom hem around the full circumference of the jersey. There are three rear pockets with the tops of the outer two slightly angled for easier access, and a small, non-waterproof zip pocket for keys or a bank card. The ombre design is printed, and available in four colours (this white, grey, red and navy). There are reflective logos and tabs on the pockets for extra visibility.

Gore describes this as a jersey designed for warm weather, and at 142g it's reasonably light. The material isn't windproof but it's better than some jersey fabrics at taking the edge off the wind, so I found it comfortable without a baselayer in normal UK summer conditions (15° to 20°C).

When working hard I didn't feel that the material wicked sweat quite as effectively as other summer jerseys I've tried; maybe the slightly tighter weave that blocks the air a bit better also holds onto the moisture a bit more as well. I only really noticed that when the temperature was up in the mid-20s, though, so in a British summer it's not going to be a major issue. If you're off riding abroad in the summer heat you might want something a bit more open weave.

I found the YKK locking zip easy to use with one hand, and the pockets are pretty easy to access and big enough to swallow the usual stuff you'll throw in them: a phone pouch, a lightweight gilet or jacket, some gels or a banana. They're a pouch construction to improve capacity, so they don't lie quite flat against the back when they're empty, but I never noticed them flapping about.

Value and conclusion

In terms of value, if you're looking at the big brands then it's a similar offering to something like the Castelli Prologo at about the same price. But like Stu said in that review, you can buy cheaper jerseys like the Lusso Dash and the Endura Asym for considerably less.

If you like the design, though, it's a good choice that performs well, and you can have shorts to match too.

Verdict

Good all-round performance in UK summer conditions from Gore's mid-range top

