Giant Fleet SLR saddle

Giant's Fleet SLR saddle is great for getting low at the front of the bike while staying comfortable at the back. The large central cutout and stubby design are very well shaped, and the price is good too.

Shortened saddles are becoming a common sight on road race bikes, as they can really help with aggressive positions. The Fleet SLR features a central cutout, a wide, short nose, carbon rails and contouring to help you stay comfy when riding head down.

The shape of the Fleet SLR really works (at least for me – we all know it's very personal). The rear section is supportive, the cutout offers excellent pressure relief and the swooping drop from back to front is brilliant when hammering along. You feel well supported and free to push forward.

I tend to hunker down at the front when climbing too, and with the Fleet SLR I feel happy to churn out the power while seated for entire climbs – something I don't usually do.

The padding is quite firm, which I have to say I prefer, though your sitbones are cushioned by Giant's PFT.

Giant says PFT – Particle Flow Technology – consists of 'high-elastic, free-flowing particles inserted into two separate pockets in the padding and reduces pelvic pressure by more than 20 percent when compared with traditional foam by distributing pressure across a broader contact area.'

If only they'd called it Particle Free Flow Technology, that would be my reaction too – pfft. I'm not about to take a knife to the saddle to find out (at a guess, it's like a rubbery beanbag), but what I can say is it resulted in zero numbness or sore spots.

The carbon rails give decent room for adjustment, and road buzz is pretty well damped. At the back you also get the necessary threaded hole for Giant's UniClip accessories.

At 184g it's not exceptionally light, but it's within 10-15g of many saddles of a similar style and price. And while there's a fair bit of choice developing in this style of saddle, the Fleet SLR compares well on price.

The PRO Stealth Carbon is £179.99, for instance, while both Bontrager's Aeolus Pro and Fabric's Line S Pro are £149.99. At £129.99, the Fleet SLR looks good.

The Giant Fleet SLR is well made, very well shaped and extremely effective at reducing pressure for excellent comfort in aggressive, head-down positions. With the usual caveat that everybody is different and saddle shapes can be very personal, this is a great saddle at a good price.

Verdict

Comfortable, supportive and priced well against its competitors

