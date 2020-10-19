Giant Fleet SLR saddle

Giant's Fleet SLR saddle is great for getting low at the front of the bike while staying comfortable at the back. The large central cutout and stubby design are very well shaped, and the price is good too.
Shortened saddles are becoming a common sight on road race bikes, as they can really help with aggressive positions. The Fleet SLR features a central cutout, a wide, short nose, carbon rails and contouring to help you stay comfy when riding head down.
The shape of the Fleet SLR really works (at least for me – we all know it's very personal). The rear section is supportive, the cutout offers excellent pressure relief and the swooping drop from back to front is brilliant when hammering along. You feel well supported and free to push forward.
I tend to hunker down at the front when climbing too, and with the Fleet SLR I feel happy to churn out the power while seated for entire climbs – something I don't usually do.
The padding is quite firm, which I have to say I prefer, though your sitbones are cushioned by Giant's PFT.
Giant says PFT – Particle Flow Technology – consists of 'high-elastic, free-flowing particles inserted into two separate pockets in the padding and reduces pelvic pressure by more than 20 percent when compared with traditional foam by distributing pressure across a broader contact area.'
If only they'd called it Particle Free Flow Technology, that would be my reaction too – pfft. I'm not about to take a knife to the saddle to find out (at a guess, it's like a rubbery beanbag), but what I can say is it resulted in zero numbness or sore spots.
The carbon rails give decent room for adjustment, and road buzz is pretty well damped. At the back you also get the necessary threaded hole for Giant's UniClip accessories.
At 184g it's not exceptionally light, but it's within 10-15g of many saddles of a similar style and price. And while there's a fair bit of choice developing in this style of saddle, the Fleet SLR compares well on price.
The PRO Stealth Carbon is £179.99, for instance, while both Bontrager's Aeolus Pro and Fabric's Line S Pro are £149.99. At £129.99, the Fleet SLR looks good.
The Giant Fleet SLR is well made, very well shaped and extremely effective at reducing pressure for excellent comfort in aggressive, head-down positions. With the usual caveat that everybody is different and saddle shapes can be very personal, this is a great saddle at a good price.
Verdict
Comfortable, supportive and priced well against its competitors
Make and model: Giant Fleet SLR saddle
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Giant says: "The all-new Giant Fleet SLR saddle is a high- performance short-nose road racing saddle tuned to deliver superior performance to a wide range of male road cyclists. With new generation saddle shaping and an ergonomic cut-out design delivering comfort in a multitude of riding positions, ultra-light Rebound foam providing incredibly high elasticity for ultimate support and super-strong full-carbon rails providing maximum compliance, the Fleet SLR gives discerning riders the opportunity to reach their peak level of performance."
A new generation saddle shape delivers enhanced comfort, support and better pedalling efficiency in different positions
Ergonomic cut-out design helps relieve soft tissue pressure and prevent numbness
High-elastic, free-flowing particles reduce pressure points by more than 20 percent and help distribute pressure across a broader contact area
Premium ultra-light Giant Rebound foam
Wider, short-nose design
Ultra-light full-carbon rails offer superior compliance at minimum weight
An ultra-light carbon composite base with optimized rail joint structure provides all-day support
Giant UniClip Mount System compatible
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Weight: 180g
Rail Material: Carbon
Rail Size: 9mm
Shell: Ultra-light Carbon Composite
Padding: Rebound Foam + Particle Flow
Width: 145mm
Length: 248mm
Stack Height: 43mm
UniClip: Compatible
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
10/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
6/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
9/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Brilliantly. I felt comfortable and well supported with no numbness.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Zero discomfort. The basic requirement of a good saddle.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's well-priced – Bontrager and Fabric's offerings are £20 more, while it's easy to spend higher sums still.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is well made, supportive and comfortable, and the price is good against its natural competition. It's an easy nine.
Age: 24 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!
