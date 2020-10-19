Support road.cc

review
Saddles

Giant Fleet SLR saddle

9
by Liam Cahill
Mon, Oct 19, 2020 19:45
0
£129.99

VERDICT:

9
10
Comfortable, supportive and priced well against its competitors
Comfortable
Firm support
No numbness 
Weight: 
184g
Contact: 
www.giant-bicycles.com

Giant's Fleet SLR saddle is great for getting low at the front of the bike while staying comfortable at the back. The large central cutout and stubby design are very well shaped, and the price is good too.

Shortened saddles are becoming a common sight on road race bikes, as they can really help with aggressive positions. The Fleet SLR features a central cutout, a wide, short nose, carbon rails and contouring to help you stay comfy when riding head down.

2020 Giant Fleet SLR saddle - front.jpg

The shape of the Fleet SLR really works (at least for me – we all know it's very personal). The rear section is supportive, the cutout offers excellent pressure relief and the swooping drop from back to front is brilliant when hammering along. You feel well supported and free to push forward.

2020 Giant Fleet SLR saddle - detail.jpg

I tend to hunker down at the front when climbing too, and with the Fleet SLR I feel happy to churn out the power while seated for entire climbs – something I don't usually do.

The padding is quite firm, which I have to say I prefer, though your sitbones are cushioned by Giant's PFT.

2020 Giant Fleet SLR saddle 2.jpg

Giant says PFT – Particle Flow Technology – consists of 'high-elastic, free-flowing particles inserted into two separate pockets in the padding and reduces pelvic pressure by more than 20 percent when compared with traditional foam by distributing pressure across a broader contact area.'

If only they'd called it Particle Free Flow Technology, that would be my reaction too – pfft. I'm not about to take a knife to the saddle to find out (at a guess, it's like a rubbery beanbag), but what I can say is it resulted in zero numbness or sore spots.

2020 Giant Fleet SLR saddle - underside.jpg

The carbon rails give decent room for adjustment, and road buzz is pretty well damped. At the back you also get the necessary threaded hole for Giant's UniClip accessories.

2020 Giant Fleet SLR saddle - underside back.jpg

At 184g it's not exceptionally light, but it's within 10-15g of many saddles of a similar style and price. And while there's a fair bit of choice developing in this style of saddle, the Fleet SLR compares well on price.

The PRO Stealth Carbon is £179.99, for instance, while both Bontrager's Aeolus Pro and Fabric's Line S Pro are £149.99. At £129.99, the Fleet SLR looks good.

The Giant Fleet SLR is well made, very well shaped and extremely effective at reducing pressure for excellent comfort in aggressive, head-down positions. With the usual caveat that everybody is different and saddle shapes can be very personal, this is a great saddle at a good price.

Verdict

Comfortable, supportive and priced well against its competitors

road.cc test report

Make and model: Giant Fleet SLR saddle

Size tested: 145 x 248mm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Giant says: "The all-new Giant Fleet SLR saddle is a high- performance short-nose road racing saddle tuned to deliver superior performance to a wide range of male road cyclists. With new generation saddle shaping and an ergonomic cut-out design delivering comfort in a multitude of riding positions, ultra-light Rebound foam providing incredibly high elasticity for ultimate support and super-strong full-carbon rails providing maximum compliance, the Fleet SLR gives discerning riders the opportunity to reach their peak level of performance."

A new generation saddle shape delivers enhanced comfort, support and better pedalling efficiency in different positions

Ergonomic cut-out design helps relieve soft tissue pressure and prevent numbness

High-elastic, free-flowing particles reduce pressure points by more than 20 percent and help distribute pressure across a broader contact area

Premium ultra-light Giant Rebound foam

Wider, short-nose design

Ultra-light full-carbon rails offer superior compliance at minimum weight

An ultra-light carbon composite base with optimized rail joint structure provides all-day support

Giant UniClip Mount System compatible

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Weight: 180g

Rail Material: Carbon

Rail Size: 9mm

Shell: Ultra-light Carbon Composite

Padding: Rebound Foam + Particle Flow

Width: 145mm

Length: 248mm

Stack Height: 43mm

UniClip: Compatible

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
10/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
6/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Brilliantly. I felt comfortable and well supported with no numbness.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Zero discomfort. The basic requirement of a good saddle.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's well-priced – Bontrager and Fabric's offerings are £20 more, while it's easy to spend higher sums still.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is well made, supportive and comfortable, and the price is good against its natural competition. It's an easy nine.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 24  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Cannondale Supersix Di2  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, I specialise in the Cafe Ride!

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

