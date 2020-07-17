Fabric Line S Pro Flat saddle

Fabric's Line S Pro Flat saddle is a stubby saddle that performs brilliantly in aggressive aero positions. The short nose with generous padding makes it easy to tuck down in the drops for long periods of time. A nylon base and soft padding create a lot of give that help to isolate you from road buzz, though the soft feel won't be for everyone. This is one for TT, triathlon and slammed race bikes.

The last thing I want when hunched low, fighting either against the wind or to follow a wheel, is the nose of the saddle getting in the way. Fabric's Line S Pro Flat is a stubby unisex saddle that's extra wide at the rear end for more support. I found it incredibly comfortable for getting aero, and ideal for a TT or race bike.

I'll get the very brief negative out of the way as these are personal fit issues. I wasn't a huge fan of the soft feel of the saddle. The flexible nylon base and generous padding, whilst great when in an aggressive position, wasn't for me when sat up during more general riding.

What I love is the combination of the wide rear end and stubby nose. The rear supports you very well, holding you in position, while the short nose is entirely comfortable.

That wide rear end does force you forward on the saddle, so if you prefer sitting back, look for something narrower. While the saddle is designed for aero riding positions, unless you're racing or incredibly determined there are times on long rides where you need to sit up and back. The Line S Pro Flat, though, is too wide to allow easy movement or unimpeded upright pedalling.

I like pressure-relieving channels, and the Fabric Line S Pro has one of the biggest I've ever used. Fabric claims it decreases pressure on the pudendal artery, and certainly I had no numbness issues.

The 9x7mm carbon rails help to bring this saddle in at a respectable 186g, and also help kill road buzz – though it feels that more of the impressive comfort over rough roads comes from the soft padding.

The saddle looks very smart and is finished neatly, with the waterproof microfibre upper bonded straight to the nylon base. It's well put together and I had no issues with wear.

This short, stubby saddle shape isn't new. There are plenty of other options, such as the £105 Specialized Power Expert, £130 Pro Stealth Offroad, the £185 Fizik Vento Argo R1 and the £215 Selle Italia SLR Boost Ti316 Superflow. But while they all come in a variety of specs for base and rail materials, the Fabric Line S Pro gets carbon rails at the lowest price.

Picking a saddle is very personal, and while I got on with the Fabric Line S Pro Flat during fast, aero riding, not everyone will. The wide rear end holds you forward and doesn't allow much movement, while the soft base and padding won't suit everyone either.

Fabric's range of saddles is vast, though, and it has a 60-day money-back 'fit guarantee' that allows you to try the saddle and swap it for another if you don't like it. I strongly recommend heading to a local Fabric supplier to chat about your position and take their advice.

Verdict

Short, stubby saddle that's great for aero tucks and well-specced for the price

