review
Saddles
Selle SMP Dynamic2024 Selle SMP Dynamic - 1.jpg

Selle SMP Dynamic

7
by Stu Kerton
Mon, Jul 22, 2024 09:45
0
£205.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Ideal shape and design for performance riding, but heavy for the money
Minimal padding works for hard efforts
Lots of colour options
Durable upper material
Pricey for the spec
Weighty
Finish not as neat as some at this price
Weight: 
272g
Contact: 
www.sellesmp.com
The Selle SMP Dynamic saddle is a striking shape and definitely one for those who like minimal padding – and who spend a lot of time in an aggressive riding position, thanks to the dropped nose. It's not the lightest, though, and it's on the pricey side.

As we all know, a saddle's shape and padding are among the most divisive things on a bike, with different riders needing different things. As we always say in saddle reviews, what I find comfortable might, to you, feel like sitting on a bed of nails, or what is uncomfortable for me might make you feel like you're floating on a cushion of air. So this Dynamic is definitely not going to be for everyone. For me, though, it worked really well.

I like a saddle with a bit of a swoopy shape, especially one that kicks up at the rear as I find that it gives me a good platform to push against when climbing seated, something that the Dynamic allowed me to do.

2024 Selle SMP Dynamic - rear.jpg

I do prefer a short-nosed saddle, though, as I like to run quite a drop from the saddle to the handlebar, and the lack of material at the front means things don't get crushed when riding in the drops. The dropped nose here does help, though, without having to reduce the overall length.

2024 Selle SMP Dynamic - nose.jpg

The padding is also very minimal so it's a firm seat, but on the flip-side that does mean it holds its shape well, with no padding trying to squidge into the open central channel, again boosting comfort. The channel is there to reduce numbness, something that I don't really suffer with regardless of saddle shape, but I can confirm that I also had no problems here.

2024 Selle SMP Dynamic - top.jpg

Selle SMP groups its saddles into sit bone width sizings, with the Dynamic covering those with widths of 116mm to 150mm.

It's 138mm wide and 274mm long, and measured 272g on our scales, so it's no lightweight. Fizik's similarly sized and specced Vento Antares R3 is 205g, for comparison, and Ed described that as weighty. The Bontrager Aeolus Pro, which costs just a fiver less than the Dynamic, is 169g.

To find out if the Dynamic suits you before you buy, Selle SMP has a questionnaire style 'saddle finder' on its website, while the UK distributor also has a fleet of test saddles you can try.

The Dynamic uses a carbon fibre-reinforced nylon for the base, and a microfiber cover for the coloured options (of which there are 10) or real leather for this black version. Something you don't see very often away from the likes of Brooks.

You can get a carbon fibre-railed option, but we have the cheaper, heavier model with AISI 304 stainless steel rails.

Rail length is decent, giving you a good range of fore and aft adjustment, and its 7mm diameter will fit pretty much every seatpost on the market.

2024 Selle SMP Dynamic - underside.jpg

In general, the Dynamic is well made, and being leather the upper is impressively durable and scuff resistant. A lot of saddles have a cover plate, sandwiching the excess upper material between it and the base, which gives things a much tidier look and finish; Selle SMP hasn't done that, though, leaving the material and staples on display.

2024 Selle SMP Dynamic - underside rear.jpg

Value

The saddle works in terms of performance and comfort, for me at least, but it is the cost where things come a little unstuck.

For the same sort of money you could get the SQlab 612 Ergowave R Carbon that Mat described as being great for pressure relief and because of its shape could get away with being minimally padded. It's £199.99 and weighs just 130g.

The 174g Repente Spyd 3.0 uses carbon rails and its long, narrow shape gave Matt great comfort on even the longest of rides. It costs £164.99.

Smanie's GT 137 saddle has that swoopy shape I like, and a dropped nose which Shaun found very comfortable. It's a similar weight to the Dynamic at 267g, but it only costs £59.99.

Conclusion

If the shape suits, the Dynamic is a comfortable saddle, and with a firm base and minimal padding I found it great for performance riding. You can get much lighter saddles for the same money or less, though, and it's not as neatly finished as some.

Verdict

Ideal shape and design for performance riding, but heavy for the money

road.cc test report

Make and model: Selle SMP Dynamic

Size tested: One size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Selle SMP says, "Forma's older sister that enhances the rigidity joined by extreme comfort. Designed for medium-large pelvises."

I liked the shape and comfort, but the spec is lower than most for the money.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From Selle SMP:

For which cyclist

Gender: Man, Woman

Sit bones width: from 11,6 to 15,0 cm

Pants size: M, L, XL, XXL

Use: MTB, Road, Gravel / Cyclocross, Commuter / Fixed

Type of bicycle: Traditional, E-Bike

Padding level: Thin

Dimensions and weight

Width: 138 mm - Length: 274 mm

With AISI 304 rail: 290 g

With carbon rail: 235 g

Materials and colors

Padding: Foamed elastomer

Cover: Real leather (black), Microfiber (colored)

Body: Carbon reinforced nylon 12

AISI 304 rail: AISI 304 stainless steel tube Ø 7.1 mm

Carbon rail: Unidirectional carbon fiber 7.1 x 9.0 mm

Colors: black, white, red, yellow, yellow fluo, green IT, green, light blue, blue, black lady, white lady

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
4/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

As a saddle for performance riders, the shape and minimal padding worked very well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

I got on well with the shape.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Weighty.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's pricier than simialrly specced saddles. Most at this price have carbon rails and possibly carbon bases, which means they are much lighter too.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, I found it comfortable.

Would you consider buying the product? Probably not because of the weight for the cost.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

If you get on with the size and shape then it works well, and the real leather upper is a bonus. It is heavier than most of the competition, though, so overall it's a 7 for good rather than an 8.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Stu Kerton

As part of the tech team here at F-At Digital, senior product reviewer Stu spends the majority of his time writing in-depth reviews for road.cc, off-road.cc and ebiketips using the knowledge gained from testing over 1,500 pieces of kit (plus 100's of bikes) since starting out as a freelancer back in 2009. After first throwing his leg over a race bike back in 2000, Stu's ridden more than 170,000 miles on road, time-trial, track, and gravel bikes, and while he's put his racing days behind him, he still likes to smash the pedals rather than take things easy. With a background in design and engineering, he has an obsession with how things are developed and manufactured, has a borderline fetish for handbuilt metal frames and finds a rim braked road bike very aesthetically pleasing!

