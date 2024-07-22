The Selle SMP Dynamic saddle is a striking shape and definitely one for those who like minimal padding – and who spend a lot of time in an aggressive riding position, thanks to the dropped nose. It's not the lightest, though, and it's on the pricey side.
Check out more options in our guide to the best bike saddles.
As we all know, a saddle's shape and padding are among the most divisive things on a bike, with different riders needing different things. As we always say in saddle reviews, what I find comfortable might, to you, feel like sitting on a bed of nails, or what is uncomfortable for me might make you feel like you're floating on a cushion of air. So this Dynamic is definitely not going to be for everyone. For me, though, it worked really well.
I like a saddle with a bit of a swoopy shape, especially one that kicks up at the rear as I find that it gives me a good platform to push against when climbing seated, something that the Dynamic allowed me to do.
I do prefer a short-nosed saddle, though, as I like to run quite a drop from the saddle to the handlebar, and the lack of material at the front means things don't get crushed when riding in the drops. The dropped nose here does help, though, without having to reduce the overall length.
The padding is also very minimal so it's a firm seat, but on the flip-side that does mean it holds its shape well, with no padding trying to squidge into the open central channel, again boosting comfort. The channel is there to reduce numbness, something that I don't really suffer with regardless of saddle shape, but I can confirm that I also had no problems here.
Selle SMP groups its saddles into sit bone width sizings, with the Dynamic covering those with widths of 116mm to 150mm.
It's 138mm wide and 274mm long, and measured 272g on our scales, so it's no lightweight. Fizik's similarly sized and specced Vento Antares R3 is 205g, for comparison, and Ed described that as weighty. The Bontrager Aeolus Pro, which costs just a fiver less than the Dynamic, is 169g.
To find out if the Dynamic suits you before you buy, Selle SMP has a questionnaire style 'saddle finder' on its website, while the UK distributor also has a fleet of test saddles you can try.
The Dynamic uses a carbon fibre-reinforced nylon for the base, and a microfiber cover for the coloured options (of which there are 10) or real leather for this black version. Something you don't see very often away from the likes of Brooks.
You can get a carbon fibre-railed option, but we have the cheaper, heavier model with AISI 304 stainless steel rails.
Rail length is decent, giving you a good range of fore and aft adjustment, and its 7mm diameter will fit pretty much every seatpost on the market.
In general, the Dynamic is well made, and being leather the upper is impressively durable and scuff resistant. A lot of saddles have a cover plate, sandwiching the excess upper material between it and the base, which gives things a much tidier look and finish; Selle SMP hasn't done that, though, leaving the material and staples on display.
Value
The saddle works in terms of performance and comfort, for me at least, but it is the cost where things come a little unstuck.
For the same sort of money you could get the SQlab 612 Ergowave R Carbon that Mat described as being great for pressure relief and because of its shape could get away with being minimally padded. It's £199.99 and weighs just 130g.
The 174g Repente Spyd 3.0 uses carbon rails and its long, narrow shape gave Matt great comfort on even the longest of rides. It costs £164.99.
Smanie's GT 137 saddle has that swoopy shape I like, and a dropped nose which Shaun found very comfortable. It's a similar weight to the Dynamic at 267g, but it only costs £59.99.
Conclusion
If the shape suits, the Dynamic is a comfortable saddle, and with a firm base and minimal padding I found it great for performance riding. You can get much lighter saddles for the same money or less, though, and it's not as neatly finished as some.
Verdict
Ideal shape and design for performance riding, but heavy for the money
Make and model: Selle SMP Dynamic
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Selle SMP says, "Forma's older sister that enhances the rigidity joined by extreme comfort. Designed for medium-large pelvises."
I liked the shape and comfort, but the spec is lower than most for the money.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Selle SMP:
For which cyclist
Gender: Man, Woman
Sit bones width: from 11,6 to 15,0 cm
Pants size: M, L, XL, XXL
Use: MTB, Road, Gravel / Cyclocross, Commuter / Fixed
Type of bicycle: Traditional, E-Bike
Padding level: Thin
Dimensions and weight
Width: 138 mm - Length: 274 mm
With AISI 304 rail: 290 g
With carbon rail: 235 g
Materials and colors
Padding: Foamed elastomer
Cover: Real leather (black), Microfiber (colored)
Body: Carbon reinforced nylon 12
AISI 304 rail: AISI 304 stainless steel tube Ø 7.1 mm
Carbon rail: Unidirectional carbon fiber 7.1 x 9.0 mm
Colors: black, white, red, yellow, yellow fluo, green IT, green, light blue, blue, black lady, white lady
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
4/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
As a saddle for performance riders, the shape and minimal padding worked very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I got on well with the shape.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Weighty.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's pricier than simialrly specced saddles. Most at this price have carbon rails and possibly carbon bases, which means they are much lighter too.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes, I found it comfortable.
Would you consider buying the product? Probably not because of the weight for the cost.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
If you get on with the size and shape then it works well, and the real leather upper is a bonus. It is heavier than most of the competition, though, so overall it's a 7 for good rather than an 8.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
