The Selle SMP Dynamic saddle is a striking shape and definitely one for those who like minimal padding – and who spend a lot of time in an aggressive riding position, thanks to the dropped nose. It's not the lightest, though, and it's on the pricey side.

As we all know, a saddle's shape and padding are among the most divisive things on a bike, with different riders needing different things. As we always say in saddle reviews, what I find comfortable might, to you, feel like sitting on a bed of nails, or what is uncomfortable for me might make you feel like you're floating on a cushion of air. So this Dynamic is definitely not going to be for everyone. For me, though, it worked really well.

I like a saddle with a bit of a swoopy shape, especially one that kicks up at the rear as I find that it gives me a good platform to push against when climbing seated, something that the Dynamic allowed me to do.

I do prefer a short-nosed saddle, though, as I like to run quite a drop from the saddle to the handlebar, and the lack of material at the front means things don't get crushed when riding in the drops. The dropped nose here does help, though, without having to reduce the overall length.

The padding is also very minimal so it's a firm seat, but on the flip-side that does mean it holds its shape well, with no padding trying to squidge into the open central channel, again boosting comfort. The channel is there to reduce numbness, something that I don't really suffer with regardless of saddle shape, but I can confirm that I also had no problems here.

Selle SMP groups its saddles into sit bone width sizings, with the Dynamic covering those with widths of 116mm to 150mm.

It's 138mm wide and 274mm long, and measured 272g on our scales, so it's no lightweight. Fizik's similarly sized and specced Vento Antares R3 is 205g, for comparison, and Ed described that as weighty. The Bontrager Aeolus Pro, which costs just a fiver less than the Dynamic, is 169g.

To find out if the Dynamic suits you before you buy, Selle SMP has a questionnaire style 'saddle finder' on its website, while the UK distributor also has a fleet of test saddles you can try.

The Dynamic uses a carbon fibre-reinforced nylon for the base, and a microfiber cover for the coloured options (of which there are 10) or real leather for this black version. Something you don't see very often away from the likes of Brooks.

You can get a carbon fibre-railed option, but we have the cheaper, heavier model with AISI 304 stainless steel rails.

Rail length is decent, giving you a good range of fore and aft adjustment, and its 7mm diameter will fit pretty much every seatpost on the market.

In general, the Dynamic is well made, and being leather the upper is impressively durable and scuff resistant. A lot of saddles have a cover plate, sandwiching the excess upper material between it and the base, which gives things a much tidier look and finish; Selle SMP hasn't done that, though, leaving the material and staples on display.

Value

The saddle works in terms of performance and comfort, for me at least, but it is the cost where things come a little unstuck.

For the same sort of money you could get the SQlab 612 Ergowave R Carbon that Mat described as being great for pressure relief and because of its shape could get away with being minimally padded. It's £199.99 and weighs just 130g.

The 174g Repente Spyd 3.0 uses carbon rails and its long, narrow shape gave Matt great comfort on even the longest of rides. It costs £164.99.

Smanie's GT 137 saddle has that swoopy shape I like, and a dropped nose which Shaun found very comfortable. It's a similar weight to the Dynamic at 267g, but it only costs £59.99.

Conclusion

If the shape suits, the Dynamic is a comfortable saddle, and with a firm base and minimal padding I found it great for performance riding. You can get much lighter saddles for the same money or less, though, and it's not as neatly finished as some.

Verdict

Ideal shape and design for performance riding, but heavy for the money