Prologo Nago R4 PAS 3DMSS Nack 137 saddle

When it comes to road cycling saddles, comfort and performance are key factors that can make or break your ride. The Prologo Nago R4 PAS 3DMSS saddle delivers on both fronts by utilising the latest cutting-edge design and innovative materials. Over several weeks, I rigorously tested this saddle on a variety of rides, from criterium racing on smooth tarmac to gruelling 220km gravel rides, and in all manner of riding positions and derrière vibrations I was grateful of its comfort.

Initial Impressions and Fit

Transitioning from my trusty Selle Italia SLR Boost to the Prologo Nago R4 PAS 3DMSS was a mix of excitement and apprehension. Saddles are a highly personal choice, and the fit can vary greatly from one rider to another. It's always recommended to test a saddle before committing to a purchase, whether through a club buddy, a friendly local bike shop, or during a professional bike fit.

The Prologo Nago R4 PAS 3DMSS has a unique appearance with its 3D-printed mesh design. Upon first glance, it's clear that this is not your average saddle. The 3D mesh construction promises enhanced comfort by providing different cushioning zones tailored to your pressure points. This feature immediately intrigued me, as did the need to raise my seat height by 2-3mm to account for the additional squish compared to my previous saddle.

Performance on Various Rides

My first test was during a criterium race at Castle Combe, rolling around lap after lap, and it didn't disappoint. The saddle's grippy surface initially felt restrictive, preventing easy movement. However, I soon appreciated this feature as it helped me to maintain a stable position, crucial during intense racing scenarios. The saddle's ability to evenly distribute pressure was noticeable, providing consistent support even in aggressive racing positions.

Next, I took the saddle on several long base-mileage rides around Wiltshire, where the potholed lanes provided a true test of comfort and durability. Here, the 3D mesh construction shone, absorbing shocks and bumps with remarkable efficiency. The saddle's design, with its varying cushioning stiffness zones, provided targeted support, reducing fatigue and discomfort over long distances. Even on the roughest roads, the saddle maintained its comfort, proving to be a reliable companion for everyday riding.

Indoor training on a turbo trainer can be particularly challenging for a saddle, as there is little variation in your riding position and constant pressure on the same points. During these sessions, the Prologo Nago R4 PAS 3DMSS continued to impress. The 3D-printed mesh allowed for excellent ventilation, preventing the saddle from becoming overly hot or uncomfortable during long, sweaty sessions. The saddle's ergonomic design supported my pelvis well, and I experienced no numbness or discomfort, even during extended rides.

The ultimate test for any saddle is a long, arduous ride, and the 220km Hotchillee Stone Circle event provided just that. I embarked on this adventure with some trepidation, as I had only logged a handful of rides on the saddle prior to this ride. However, the Prologo Nago R4 PAS 3DMSS exceeded all expectations. Despite the variety of terrains, from bumpy bridleways to teeth-chattering gravel, the saddle remained comfortable and supportive throughout. The ability of the saddle to adapt to different pressure points and riding positions was particularly noticeable, ensuring comfort even during the final, gruelling hours of the ride.

Technical Features and Benefits

The standout features of the saddle is its 3D-printed mesh, which provides varying cushioning stiffness in different zones. The saddle is divided into five sectors, each with its own specific geometric shapes, densities, and elastic coefficients to ensure optimal support and comfort.

The rear section of the saddle is designed with high density and a high-elastic coefficient to provide greater support to your ischial bones and facilitate the traction phase of pedalling. The three middle sections feature low density and a medium-elastic coefficient, offering maximum comfort where the soft tissues rest. At the front, the saddle presents a medium density and a low-elastic coefficient, providing good support even when you're sat at the tip of the saddle.

This thoughtful design ensures that each part of the saddle responds optimally to the pressure exerted by the rider, accommodating your morphology and enhancing overall comfort. Additionally, the saddle's construction includes an injected long-fibre carbon base and Nack (Nano Carbon Fiber) rails. These materials help to reduce the overall weight while maintaining maximum stiffness, contributing to the saddle's high-performance characteristics by providing a lightweight yet robust platform suitable for all types of riding.

The long carbon rails offer a wide range of fore-and-aft adjustability, allowing you to fine-tune your setup for optimal performance and comfort. This adjustability is particularly beneficial for achieving the perfect bike fit, which can significantly enhance your riding efficiency and reduce the risk of injury. Additionally, the extended rails make it easy to accommodate a saddle bag, ensuring you can carry essential items without compromising on saddle position or stability.

Furthermore, with the associated price tag of these 3D-printed saddles, the Prologo Nago does not just perform well but also has a premium look when fitted to any bike. Its sleek and futuristic design is sure to complement any bike setup, adding a touch of sophistication and advanced technology that is hard to ignore. This premium aesthetic, combined with its technical prowess, makes the saddle an attractive choice if you're looking to upgrade your equipment.

Maintenance and Durability

A potential concern with any intricately designed saddle is its ease of maintenance. Given the complex mesh of the Prologo Nago R4 PAS 3DMSS, I was worried about how difficult it would be to clean after muddy rides and gravel exploration. However, these fears were unfounded. A simple blast from the garden hose was all it took to get the saddle looking new again, making it a practical choice if you ride in all conditions.

Overall Comfort and Fit

As with any saddle review, it's important to emphasise that fit is highly individual. I have fairly narrow sit bones (115mm), and the 137mm width of the Prologo Nago R4 PAS 3DMSS was a great match for me. The saddle provided excellent support in both aggressive race positions and more upright, endurance-focused riding. The ability to test the saddle under a variety of conditions allowed me to appreciate its versatility and comfort across different types of rides.

The grippy surface of the saddle, which initially felt restrictive, ultimately proved beneficial by maintaining a stable position during intense efforts. While it might take some getting used to, this feature helps to prevent unnecessary movement and potential discomfort during long rides.

Value

There's no denying all the big-brand 3D saddles are wallet-emptyingly expensive compared to traditional foam alternatives.

That said, its price sits in the middle of those of its competitors such as the Fizik Vento Argo R3 Adaptive at £260 and the £410 Selle Italia SLR Boost 3D Kit Carbonio Superflow.

It's a fair bit more expensive than Prologo's own Nago R4 Nack made from carbon fibre and foam, which comes in at £229. For some the extra price might be a reasonable price to pay for a café stop talking point and some bling factor. Not forgetting its exceptional comfort, of course...

For more choices, our best bike saddles buyer's guide rounds up our favourite seats from just £25 upwards.

Conclusion

The Prologo Nago R4 PAS 3DMSS is an impressive saddle that combines innovative design with practical performance. Its 3D-printed mesh construction and varying cushioning stiffness zones provide tailored support and comfort, making it suitable for a wide range of riding conditions. Whether you're racing, training, or embarking on long-distance adventures, this saddle offers a reliable and comfortable option.

If you're considering a new saddle, the Prologo Nago R4 PAS 3DMSS is definitely worth a test ride. Its unique design and advanced materials may require a brief adjustment period, but I think the benefits in terms of comfort and performance are well worth it. As always, ensure the fit is right for you by testing it out through a professional bike fit or a demo ride.

In conclusion, the Prologo Nago R4 PAS 3DMSS has earned its place as a top contender in the world of road cycling saddles. Its innovative approach to comfort and support sets a new standard, making it a worthy investment for serious cyclists who can afford it.

Verdict

Exceptional all-day comfort delivered by advanced 3D zonal engineering – though it comes with a heavyweight price