The Fizik Vento Antares Adaptive R3 saddle is designed with a low profile, a long nose, very flexible wings, and zoned 3D printed padding. I found it comfortable for short to medium distances, and good for putting the power down, but I didn't get on so well with the more flexible central area on long rides, though I am quite a heavy rider.

As with any saddle review, when it comes to comfort it's entirely subjective – what I find comfortable might, to you, feel like sitting on a bed of nails, or what is uncomfortable for me might make you feel like you're floating on a cushion of air. With that caveat, check out more options in our guide to the best bike saddles.

I already own several traditionally constructed Fizik Antares saddles, and have always got on really well with them, but the Vento Antares Adaptive R3 is the first 3D printed saddle I've tried. I was looking forward to seeing how it might improve further on comfort with a more modern manufacturing technique. I tested the 140mm version, but a 150mm version is also available, which weighs another 5g.

Construction

First off, it definitely has a cool factor – the saddle received many compliments from fellow riders at the cafe stop.

The 3D print is laid down onto a carbon-reinforced nylon shell, and the rails are a lightweight but flexible alloy that Fizik calls Kium. Fizik says these Kium rails damp vibration and I've found that to be the case. Carbon-railed saddles tend to give a stiffer, less forgiving feel. There is an R1 version available with carbon rails for another £40 if you want stiffer, lighter and blingier.

The 3D printed lattice construction creates hundreds of hexagonal honeycomb-cell shapes, which vary in thickness across the top of the saddle. Fizik calls this zonal cushioning, meaning that different parts of the saddle vary in softness and flexibility.

On the nose of the saddle, the borders of the hexagons are very thick, and it is very firm here; the front is the firmest part of the saddle.

Moving back towards the middle of the saddle, the hexagons are much more spaced out, with thin edges, and it becomes very soft in the centre. There is also a cutout in the base, and loads of give in this central section.

At the sides, the saddle becomes firmer again, but the shell of the base allows the sides to flex. It has the most flexible wings on a Fizik Antares I've experienced, conforming to my pedal strokes and thigh movements.

At the rear of the saddle it becomes firmer again, but still with a good amount of give, ideal for pushing off when climbing.

Where the 3D print has been built up from the base of the saddle, the 3D printed 'layering' is evident, and there's also a gap of a few millimetres between the base and the 3D print. This is different to non-3D printed saddles, which tend to curve and tuck in around the edges of the base. I was initially concerned about chafing, but it was fine against my bib shorts.

There was, however, a pronounced nobble on the side of the saddle, which I assume must be from where the 3D print machine finishes the build-up of the lattice layers. I could feel this in summer shorts, and really it's something that should have been removed in quality control checks.

My older Fizik saddles have cutouts for Fizik's Integrated Clip System (ICS), which allowed ICS saddle bags to be slotted in and swapped between compatible saddles, but the Antares doesn't. Something to bear in mind if you were hoping to use one.

Performance

I initially got on well with the Fizik. I used it for daily commutes on the Bath-Bristol shared-use path, and found it comfortable for short to medium distances up to about 60km.

It's good for putting the power down too – its firm front nose meant I could still ride 'on the rivet', just perching on the edge when sprinting and really going for it.

I also took the Antares with me to France, so tried it on longer rides over 60km. On climbs I found the rear of the saddle comfortable for pushing up hill; it has just the right amount of firmness here. However, I didn't get on so well with the more flexible central area with the cutout channel. For me it just has too much give, giving me the feeling of being 'sunk down' in the middle, behind the much firmer front, and I suffered from numbness in the perineal area. I am quite a heavy rider at 90kg, so put a fair bit of downward pressure on the saddle, and could have done with it being a little less soft in this area. Everyone is different, though, and lighter riders might not have a problem.

One other slight issue is that the 3D print texture doesn't make for easy sliding with bib shorts material – if I was trying to adjust my position on a twisty descent, I needed to rise off the Fizik and plop my bum back down again rather than slide. It's a bit too grippy.

Durability

It does seem to be lasting very well. I've stuck 1,000 miles onto the Vento and the white logos on the top are still completely intact, as are the honeycomb hexagons.

I've also swapped the saddle between gravel and road bikes, which has meant adjusting its position along the Kium rails, and there are no marks on them.

Weight

At 233g on the road.cc Scales of Truth, the Vento Antares is a similar weight to other 3D printed saddles running alloy rails. If you want lighter, the carbon-railed R1 is a claimed 180g in the same 140mm size.

Value

Although the Fizik is undoubtedly pricey, it's pretty good compared with other 3D printed saddles.

Stu, for example, tested the 3D printed Specialized Pro with Mirror in 2022, which has dropped in price since but is still £275; it has titanium rails, and weighs a little more than the Fizik at 254g. Stu found it comfy, although it took him a fair while to get used to it.

If money is no object and weight is a consideration, fellow Italian saddle maker Selle Italia scored well with its elaborately named SLR Boost 3D Kit Carbonio Superflow. Stu found it exceptionally comfortable. It features carbon rails, and weighs just 177g, and will also lighten your wallet to the tune of £409.99.

If you're after a short-nosed saddle, Fizik also does a 3D printed Vento Argo, with identical technology, for the same price.

Conclusion

To sum up, the Vento Antares Adaptive R3 impresses with its modern 3D construction, seems durable, and the flexible sides stop chafing, but it's tricky to adjust your position mid-corner because of the high grip, and the very soft centre might not suit all riders for big distances.

Verdict

Cool-looking 3D construction, with zoned cushioning, but the very soft centre won't suit all riders