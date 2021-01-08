The Galibier Fire Feet 2 socks are made from a mix of merino wool and acrylic. The thicknesses vary from sole to top, giving a warm sock for all but the coldest winter days while also helping to keep the fit close to that of a summer sock.

Merino wool makes up 42% of the sock, and is known for its warmth and ability to retain heat when wet. It's used in combination with acrylic in the base and surrounding the toes, which is where you want the warmth retained, while the upper part of the sock is a slightly thinner acrylic mix.

The socks are quite tall at 17cm and cover a good part of my shin, making a noticeable difference on chilly rides. I would prefer a slightly tighter cuff to hold them on the leg a little more securely, though for some it might be fine.

I have to say, I don't trend to suffer too badly with cold feet, and in these Galibiers I was comfortable without shoecovers or a winter-specific shoe down to higher single figure temperatures, and to around 2°C with a warm winter overshoe.

The lowest temperature I used the socks was -5°C according to my computer head unit, and my feet did feel cold, but I think that could be expected and is good for a fairly thin sock.

They are quite thin compared with lots of winter socks, with the benefit that they will fit far better into your normal cycling shoes than thick winter socks. The toe box is perhaps the only area where they are much thicker, but flat seams help, providing a comfortable fit without any pinch points.

Galibier says these socks are for cycling only, not running, and the wool does seem to fray on the sole more than other socks I have, including other merino wool pairs. This is despite Galibier saying they have an 'abrasion resistant' sole.

Even taking this into account, their price of under £10 still looks good compared with other merino wool socks. DeFeet's Woolie Boolies provide similar levels of warmth and are excellent but they cost £23, and Steve liked the Giro HRC+ Merino socks but they're £22. Both of those are made with 70% merino, though.

As warm autumn/winter socks, the Fire Feet 2s are a real hit, with the extra warmth being welcome without being overly thick, so they should fit in your normal shoes without your toes being squished.

Verdict

Warm, comfortable socks with varying thicknesses that help with fit

