Galibier Courchevel Storm Jacket

Galibier's Courchevel Storm Jacket is designed as an all-rounder for any kind of riding or non-riding activity in foul weather. It's not light and it's not packable, but it is very weatherproof, and at £92.40 it punches well above its weight.

Although Galibier says the Courchevel is cut for cycling, it's not obviously so. When you put it on it feels much more like a mountaineering-style jacket in terms of weight and feel, though it does have a zip-on/off high-vis drop tail.

Galibier calls it a 'standard' fit, with plenty of room for other layers underneath. I'm 178cm and weigh 77kg and am usually a medium for this kind of jacket; the medium on test is quite roomy, but it's the right size for me – the arms are the perfect length when stretched out on a bike.

You probably wouldn't choose it for any ride on your best road bike – but chances are your road bike wouldn't be the one you'd choose for the sort of conditions this jacket is designed for, anyway.

Weather protection

It's made from a 50 per cent recycled AquAVent fabric in a three-layer construction. Galibier describes it as a 'durable outer layer...laminated with a high wicking mesh inner layer that efficiently moves moisture away from your skin and through the fluorine free membrane in the middle'.

Galibier quotes 12.9k and 10.5k for breathability and waterproofness respectively; there's more to it than numbers, though.

The jacket is fully seam-sealed and uses a two-way watertight zip, protected by a two-inch Velcro'd zip flap.

There are drawcords at the hem, and the sleeves have Velcro straps for adjustment at the wrist. You also get decent size pit zips, providing ventilation when you need it.

road.cc Dave and I had planned an off-road bikepacking trip from Barnstaple to Bath a few weeks ago. We'd agreed beforehand that if the forecast was bad we wouldn't enjoy it and would sack it off. Of course, the forecast was for heavy rain and a decent headwind, and of course we went ahead regardless. Even though it was July, I was in full-length waterproof trousers and this jacket, and it was the level of protection I needed. I reckon the jacket made a big contribution in keeping a smile on my face instead of feeling miserable despite the weather.

It was the kind of conditions where no waterproof would have kept me completely dry; moisture gets in through the large hole that's required for your head to poke out, and the hand holes, and it wicks up from the waist. And sweat doesn't help either – those pit zips help a lot with ventilation, but the comedy sideways rain meant that I had to keep the windward side closed anyway.

When the weather's like this, it's comfort levels that count when everything is wet, and this jacket performed well here. When the rain eventually died down, I wasn't in too much of a hurry to take the jacket off; I was wearing just a quick-drying jersey underneath and didn't feel boiled in a bag. For a heavy duty fabric, it dried reasonably quickly too.

Next time I set off on this kind of ride, it'll be this jacket I'd pick again.

Other features

Other than the various zips and drawcords I've mentioned, you also get two waterproof-zipped hand pockets, which are generous enough for hands in gloves. There's also an internal chest pocket which will easily take any size phone.

There's also a protective silicone print on the shoulders to stop backpack strap wear.

The reflective logos on the left arm and the back are a nice touch. I wouldn't want to rely on them to be seen in the dark for commuting in busy traffic, though the high-vis drop-tail helps.

It's also available in Dark Forest Green as well as the Electric Orange colourway on test. I think both look very smart in the flesh.

As I've said, although the cut works on a bike, it's not obviously cycling-specific and works just as well for walking or any other activity in the rain, particularly with its decent size hood, which has just enough peak and is three-way adjustable with drawcords. It certainly had plenty of non-cycling use in the testing period.

Value

To talk about value, I think it's worth comparing it to more mountaineering/hillwalking jackets as well as cycling-specific ones.

Altura's Nightvision Hurricane Waterproof Jacket is designed for commuting in all weathers and costs more at £139.99. It is much more reflective than the Galibier, though. 7mesh's Copilot Jacket is a lot more expensive at £220, but it is actually packable, which you wouldn't accuse the Galibier of.

Endura's Hummvee Waterproof Jacket is cheaper at £79.99, but doesn't have a hood.

> Buyer’s Guide: 37 of the best waterproof cycling jackets

For more mountaineering stuff, my go-to brand for decent well-priced stuff is Alpkit. I think the most comparable jacket in its range is the Fortitude, though it has a slightly longer cut. It's much more expensive at £179.99, and comparing the two (I own a Fortitude), I reckon for mixed use the Galibier is better; the Fortitude's cut is too long to use for riding.

You can pay less in this category, of course: Craghoppers' Orion Jacket is part of its DofE range and costs £60.

Conclusion

If you're the kind of person who's not put off by cold, wet weather, you'll find this jacket the perfect companion. It will protect you well on stormy days, whether you're on the bike or doing something else. It's a delight to wear, and at £92.40 I reckon it's a stone cold bargain. Just make sure you've got somewhere to put it if there's any chance you might want to take it off, as it's not light and it doesn't pack down small.

Verdict

Heavy duty protection from stormy weather at a very decent price

