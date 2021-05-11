Altura Nightvision Hurricane Waterproof Jacket

Although the Altura Nightvision Hurricane jacket is designed with commuters in mind, it actually turns out to stand up to a lot more when put to the test.

Altura's Nightvision jackets have been a staple for commuters for years. This 'Hurricane' incarnation is a long way from the rather bulky, visibility-at-all-costs, practical-but-unlovely (in my view) macs of the Olden Days. This garment, cut from very lightweight, waterproof fabric, also manages to incorporate a good deal of style without compromising on its protective powers. Not only that, but it turns out to be more than a match for some exposed off-road riding as well as the Monday-to-Friday donkeywork.

Actually, my commute is only about 30ft, so I can't pretend to have tested this on the mean streets of Durham in the rush-hour, but it has had plenty of outings on the winter bike, up and down the old rail lines and back lanes of County Durham (I believe the Young People are referring to this as 'gravel riding'), as well as some more demanding adventures in the high moors and hills of the North Pennines. I'm happy to report a high satisfaction rating from this tester.

Pulling it on for the first time, my initial reaction was, 'Wow, that's big!' I thought perhaps it was the wrong size for me but once in active use I grew to really like the relaxed cut. There's plenty of room under this for non-cycling-specific clothes or warm layers.

The sleeves are long, to prevent air gaps at the wrist, and the jacket falls well down below the hips for derriere protection. At the waist and shoulders the fit was roomy without looking bulky or sloppy. At the hips, there's an adjuster cord to bring in any excess fabric.

I think you can see from the pictures the kind of cut Altura has gone for here. True, it won't appeal much to racier riders looking for a jacket with fewer features beyond breathability, water resistance and packability. Otherwise, the fit is ideal for a range of activities, cycling or otherwise.

With the 'Nightvision' label still at the forefront, it's unsurprising that Altura has concentrated on reflectivity. Those generous, holographic fabric panels cover the shoulders and outer sleeves, extending up the hood, and look very striking and space-age in the dark.

There's also a generous helping of more conventional reflective panelling at the tail, out of the way of any back pack.

In daytime conditions, however, the subdued blue-grey tones, though very smart, are decidedly less impressive and in my view are too dull for marginal light conditions. The men's jacket also comes in maroon and the women's is available in a choice of purple or teal. If you want a high-vis look, you won't find it here. For other buyers, that may be an advantage.

Altura describes the jacket as '15/15 waterproof and breathability'. Any breathable jacket has its limitations but the Hurricane bore up very well, in my experience. Light showers and drizzle beaded off; an hour's heavy rain overwhelmed the repellency and the jacket wetted out, but the rain stayed on the outside as far as I could tell when trying to separate leakage from internal condensation. I tested it in the controlled conditions of the bathroom, dancing about under the shower for five minutes and emerged with a dry T-shirt underneath. Wiping around the inside with a kitchen towel turned up no more than a barely-noticeable hint of dewiness. All the seams are sealed in a manner that suggests the tape and fabric will never separate.

Wind is the other great challenge for a jacket, and here the Hurricane excelled. The waterproof zip is backed up by a generous storm flap and no stray draught was going to get through there. These run all the way to the top of that very high collar, which fastens with a popper. With a little bit of fleecy lining at the neck, that made it a very snug enclosure, without feeling as though I was being throttled. (There are ventilation holes here too, but as they are backed by the fleece lining I'm not sure they make a massive difference.)

Dressed in this way, and with the simple but effective cuff fastenings cinched, I battled uphill across a waterlogged moor, 600 metres above sea level and with a ferocious gale blowing straight down from Cross Fell, while dragging 30lbs of steel mountain bike with me (don't ask). Did I die of exposure? Did I drown in my own sweat? No. Although the Hurricane may not be the most vented of jackets it does boast good quality pit zips (which are easy to undo and do up on the move) working alongside some interesting shark's gill-like openings to keep the airflow acceptable. The test period has been unusually cold and dry so I've not ridden yet in those mild, high-humidity conditions that can quickly cause a rider to overheat when exerting, but maybe that's a day for a lighter outer shell.

Speaking of weight, the fabric is light; even with quite a few features the jacket only comes in at well under half a kilo and packs down easily small enough to fit in a backpack. Without the hood it's even more compact, this being quickly removed by means of a pair of poppers at the nape and hidden Velcro fasteners at the front.

I'm no advocate of riding in a hood, I don't like the restricted visibility, and the Hurricane didn't change my view on this. As a hood it's effective but the volume adjuster wasn't easy to use. You can just about get it on over a helmet.

There are three pockets: two at the waist and one on the chest, all protected by a storm flap and zippable. I found them practically positioned. As an aside, the forward-facing storm covers of the waist pockets can act as air scoops, allowing a bit of extra ventilation through some small holes in the lining just for that purpose.

The Hurricane is the most expensive jacket in the range, and by some margin. The Typhoon, which shares many of the features, is a full £40 cheaper. Is the Hurricane worth the extra money? My pocket says no, but my heart says yes. It's certainly a more stylish garment and you won't be disappointed by either. There are a lot of Nightvision jackets out there for a good reason.

Other options include the ETC Arid Verso reversible, which offers better day visibility, at £80, and also the rather lovely Resolute Bay Reflective Cycling Jacket at a cool £200.

All in all, I can see the Hurricane appealing to a wide variety of riders: commuters of course, but also mountain bikers, gravel riders and tourists looking for reliable protection in a practical package that looks good enough to wear to the pub.

Verdict

All the practical weather protection you'd expect from an Altura Nightvision, with added style and space-age reflectives

