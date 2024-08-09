Support road.cc

review
Shorts & 3/4s
Galibier Classique Bib Shorts2024 Galibier Classique Endurance Shorts.jpg

Galibier Classique Bib Shorts

by dave atkinson
Fri, Aug 09, 2024 09:45
£55.33

VERDICT:

Simple pair of bib shorts with a classic design that are comfy for short and long rides
Really comfortable pad
Well made
Great value
Bib section not as comfy as some
Weight: 
204g
Contact: 
www.galibier.cc
Galibier's Classique bib shorts are great value, with a classic design that works well in UK conditions. Galibier calls them 'top-notch bib shorts without the top-notch price', and that's not far off.

The main shorts section is a multi-panel design made from a Lycra fabric that feels solid but is also nice and stretchy.

2024 Galibier Classique Endurance Shorts - legs back.jpg

There's a thinner band of fabric on each leg with a very effective gripper that holds the shorts in place and also keeps knee or leg warmers where they're supposed to be.

2024 Galibier Classique Endurance Shorts - cuff gripper.jpg

The top section is a classic mesh design, with a raised hem along the edges. Galibier says that it's 'designed for maximum stretch and minimum chafing' and it's certainly nice and stretchy, but these aren't the most comfortable bib straps I've tried; the laser-cut, flat-profile straps on more expensive bibs (including some in Galibier's range) are nicer to use.

2024 Galibier Classique Endurance Shorts - strap detail.jpg

The mesh does keep the bibs well-ventilated, though, especially on the back.

2024 Galibier Classique Endurance Shorts - straps back.jpg

The main shorts fabric is fine for hot weather but it's substantial enough to offer a bit of protection against chills in colder weather, so this is a pair of shorts that work well in UK conditions, when we're rocking the shorts in the low teens while the Italians are still wearing their balaclavas. If it gets really hot then something a bit thinner will probably keep you more comfortable, although I'm talking about temperatures you're unlikely to see in the UK. And at least these shorts will offer plenty of UV protection.

The pad is the same one that Galibier uses in a number of its shorts. It has a four-layer memory foam construction with a variety of densities and perforations. The sit-bone areas of the pad are quite deep and also quite specific, so it's important that the pad's in the right place, which it was for me. I found the pad very comfortable, and wore these shorts on a 250km road ride – 15 hours in Lycra and 12 in the saddle – with no issues at all. By the end of that ride, in temperatures of around 25°C at its hottest, I was starting to feel the bib straps rubbing a bit at the edges, but that's hardly a deal breaker – everything was a bit sore by then.

2024 Galibier Classique Endurance Shorts - chamois.jpg

In and out of the washing machine the Classique bibs have scrubbed up nicely: there's no noticeable degradation of the fabrics or any loose threads after multiple washes.

So performance-wise, the Classique bibs put in a strong, er, performance.

2024 Galibier Classique Endurance Shorts - cuff logo.jpg

And at just over 50 quid it's hard to argue with their value for money. A glance through the road.cc archives throws up a few cheaper options, including Decathlon's £29.99 Triban RC 100 bibs, now rebranded as Van Rysel, and Altura's Airstream bibs for £50, but there aren't many good shorts for this kind of money and you can pay a lot more – a LOT more – for performance that isn't hugely improved.

Conclusion

If you're riding in UK conditions and you want a pair of workhorse bibs for anything up to big day rides, the Classique bibs have a lot to recommend them. They're simple bib shorts, done well.

road.cc test report

Make and model: Galibier Classique Shorts

Size tested: XL

Tell us what the product is for

Galibier says: "Introducing our Classique bib shorts – the epitome of comfort and protection. Our aim was clear: deliver top-notch bib shorts without the top-notch price. We've utilized the ergonomic chamois design from our popular Equipe range, renowned for its freedom of movement and optimal pedal motion tracking. Enhanced with additional padding, this 3D pad promises even more comfort for those long rides.

The feather-light transparent mesh upper is specifically designed for maximum stretch and minimum chafing. Paired with our 4-way stretch Lycra, which guarantees opacity even at maximum stretch, and finished with smooth 45mm leg grippers, these shorts are tailored to fit seamlessly on any body type.

Experience unmatched comfort and a quality that rivals any premium short in the market."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From Galibier:

Fabric:

Composition: 55% Microtactel, 45% Lycra Power (certified by Invista)

Properties: Superior cooling, 4-way stretch, and top-tier UVA sun protection under 160 grams (size M).

Pad:

Italian-crafted with four layers and densities of perforated memory foam for maximum breathability and a smooth profile against the skin.

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Nothing wrong with the design or construction.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

Not the best I've ever tried, but still very good.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

Washed multiple times, nothing obviously wearing or coming loose.

Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10

Very good fit on the lowers and uppers.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

I chose an XL based on Galibier's size chart, which was just right.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10

Weight of fabric is good for UK conditions.

Rate the product for comfort:
 
7/10

Good pad, lowers are comfy, straps slightly less so.

Rate the product for value:
 
8/10

Very good for what you get.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Lob them in a standard wash. No issues over multiple washes.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very nicely.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

It's a simple set of bibs done well.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The bib straps could be a bit more comfy.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At just over £50 you'd call them a bit of a bargain, really. Most brands' entry-level bibs cost more than this.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a very good pair of bib shorts: you don't get fancy construction or anything but they're comfortable and easy to get on with, at a great price.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 50  Height: 189cm  Weight: 98kg

I usually ride: whatever I'm testing...  My best bike is: Kinesis Tripster ATR, Merida Scultura, Dward Design fixed

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track

Dave Atkinson

Dave is a founding father of road.cc, having previously worked on Cycling Plus and What Mountain Bike magazines back in the day. He also writes about e-bikes for our sister publication ebiketips. He's won three mountain bike bog snorkelling World Championships, and races at the back of the third cats.

