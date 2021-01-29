A warm skullcap is a great extra to wear under a helmet or pop in a jersey pocket for later. The Galibier Bedoin Lightweight Beanie is a cool-looking but warm hat, well made and at a good price (particularly for merino mix), but I found it a little on the voluminous side while simultaneously not that stretchy.

Available in a please-all dark grey 20% wool/80% polyester mix fabric, this is a straightforward beanie hat designed to look good as well as keep your noggin warm both on and off the bike. The fabric is double layered, and it's a one-size fit. It has a logo on the front that only shows if you roll it up at the front.

While the beanie looks like it is designed to be roomy, it's a bit of an odd shape, having lots of volume in length but not that much stretch across. The result is that there's a lot of extra unused hat at the top, which is a touch bulky under a helmet, while the main body of the hat is definitely neat for all but fairly small heads.

The 2in turn-up 'cuff' does help take up some of the slack in the top, but not all of it, and it makes the hat even neater across the forehead when it was already on the snug side before turning up. It is possible to fit it under a helmet but it takes a bit of shuffling because of that extra fabric.

My head is 55cm and the sizing bracket suggested by Galibier for this is 53-61cm. The upper end of this would definitely struggle with the width.

Having two layers, it's extremely warm. I actually found it too warm under a helmet (although not sweaty), but those with less hair may enjoy the extra warmth. The merino/synthetic mix does mean that it wicks moisture better than just plain merino, while still having some of the technical elements of wool that make it a good hat – in particular, it's warm even when wet.

It fits nicely in a jersey or jacket pocket for rest stops, and given the extra volume at the top it might suit this purpose best.

Value-wise, it's a few quid cheaper than the all-synthetic Altura Skull Cap at £16.99 but a few quid more than the Lusso Thermal Skull Hat at £9.99. Both of those are designed to fit closer to the head and are more helmet-friendly, though they lack the merino content of the Galibier and the extra breathability and cosiness.

All in all, it's not a bad price, but thanks to the slightly odd shape it's a better choice as a rest-stop hat for occasional under-helmet use than a specifically under-helmet hat. Even then, only if it fits your head shape.

Verdict

Warm, soft, and cool looking, but a bit baggy up top for under-helmet use and a neat fit at the bottom

