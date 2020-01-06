Lusso Thermal Skull Hat

Thin and lightweight yet warm, the Lusso Thermal Skull Cap is an ideal piece of kit for when the temperatures drop to near freezing and you want to avoid that ice-cream headache.
- Pros: Fits under a helmet with ease; good ear coverage, cheap
- Cons: What's not to like?
The majority of helmets are designed with massive vents to allow heat to escape in summer, so it's no wonder that in the middle of winter when riding into an icy wind their performance can be sub-par. That's when you need something like a skull cap.
The skull cap is nothing new and Lusso hasn't exactly come up with anything ground-breaking with this version, but if it ain't broke, why fix it?
The material used here is relatively thin so you aren't adding a huge amount of bulk underneath your helmet – in fact, on most of mine I only needed to loosen the cradle by a couple of clicks.
There is a bit of stretch in the material so you get a good snug fit without it really adding any pressure around your forehead or temples. Over the ears there is a little bit of room so that they don't feel squished, and if you wear earphones on the bike like I do then they aren't being pressed into your ears any further than you want them to be.
The seams are well positioned and I didn't have any irritation with any helmets rubbing them against my head, even on long rides.
Overall warmth is pretty much spot on too: just enough to take the chill off without seeing you start to sweat as soon as the ride intensity increases.
The whole thing packs up really small as well, so if you do start to overheat you can easily whip it off and stick it in a back pocket.
For value, I don't think you can really argue that £9.99 isn't a good deal. It's well made here in the UK and it does the job it's designed to do – and just as well as the £40 Assos RoboCap.
It's cheaper than the very good Galibier Dolomiti Skull Cap, too, which currently costs £12.77.
Overall, the Lusso Thermal Skull Cap does the job, is comfortable to wear and doesn't cost the earth.
Verdict
Simple, well-priced solution for keeping your head warm in freezing conditions
road.cc test report
Make and model: Lusso Thermal Skull Hat
Size tested: One size
Tell us what the product is for
It is a thin head-covering designed to fit under your helmet in cold conditions.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Lusso lists:
Thermal
Windproof
Breathable
Made in the UK
Machine washable
One size fits all but I'd say there is enough give in the material for it to adjust to smaller or larger heads.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues from bunging it in the washing machine with the rest of my kit.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Keeps the chill off without trapping too much heat.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Fits subtly under your helmet.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing really.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's a little cheaper than the Galibier version but comes in a stonking 75% cheaper than the Assos while doing the same job, minus a few little details like reflective trim and sunglasses loops.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Lusso has kept it simple: it does the job it is designed to do, at a great price.
About the tester
Age: 41
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed
With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!