Lusso Thermal Skull Hat

Thin and lightweight yet warm, the Lusso Thermal Skull Cap is an ideal piece of kit for when the temperatures drop to near freezing and you want to avoid that ice-cream headache.

Pros: Fits under a helmet with ease; good ear coverage, cheap

Fits under a helmet with ease; good ear coverage, cheap Cons: What's not to like?

The majority of helmets are designed with massive vents to allow heat to escape in summer, so it's no wonder that in the middle of winter when riding into an icy wind their performance can be sub-par. That's when you need something like a skull cap.

The skull cap is nothing new and Lusso hasn't exactly come up with anything ground-breaking with this version, but if it ain't broke, why fix it?

The material used here is relatively thin so you aren't adding a huge amount of bulk underneath your helmet – in fact, on most of mine I only needed to loosen the cradle by a couple of clicks.

There is a bit of stretch in the material so you get a good snug fit without it really adding any pressure around your forehead or temples. Over the ears there is a little bit of room so that they don't feel squished, and if you wear earphones on the bike like I do then they aren't being pressed into your ears any further than you want them to be.

The seams are well positioned and I didn't have any irritation with any helmets rubbing them against my head, even on long rides.

Overall warmth is pretty much spot on too: just enough to take the chill off without seeing you start to sweat as soon as the ride intensity increases.

The whole thing packs up really small as well, so if you do start to overheat you can easily whip it off and stick it in a back pocket.

For value, I don't think you can really argue that £9.99 isn't a good deal. It's well made here in the UK and it does the job it's designed to do – and just as well as the £40 Assos RoboCap.

It's cheaper than the very good Galibier Dolomiti Skull Cap, too, which currently costs £12.77.

Overall, the Lusso Thermal Skull Cap does the job, is comfortable to wear and doesn't cost the earth.

Verdict

Simple, well-priced solution for keeping your head warm in freezing conditions

