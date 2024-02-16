The Freya Active Dynamic sports bra is designed for high-intensity exercise but works really well for cycling. It shuns the more traditional pull-over design of cycling bras, but offers much more support as a result – with both a three-pronged clasp, and a J hook for wearing it racerback style.
It's supportive without being suffocating, and also works well with a chest-mounted heart rate monitor strap. The only – and very minor – issue I had was with the J hook occasionally popping open when trying to put the bra on over my head.
I tested a 30D, which according to the size guide was the right fit for me, and I'd have to agree. From a visual perspective it looked like I might have benefited from a slightly larger cup size, but comfort-wise, I didn't feel that to be the case. I usually wear a 30D in sports bras, and the fit was really good and comfortable. It was only after a good couple of hours on the bike that I found the straps starting to feel a little bit uncomfortable, but I'm yet to find a sports bra in this design where that doesn't happen.
There are lots of sizes available – Freya lists band sizes from 28 to 40, and cup sizes from C to J. I don't know whether it's down to Freya's sizing, or whether customers with B cups are less likely to choose this design, but I think it would be good to see smaller ones.
Freya also lists 10 colour options, so if this 'Haze' isn't your thing, there's plenty of choice, including white and black.
Performance and quality
As I said above, the Dynamic bra is designed to be a multi-sports high-impact bra rather than a cycling-specific one. I didn't test it for running, but I took it on some hikes as well as testing it on some off-road cycling terrain, as well as on the road, and found it supportive and comfortable.
The full non-moulded cups really do encapsulate the breasts well. Like I said above, perhaps I could have gone a cup size up, but it felt comfortable enough to ignore any slight bulging out of the sides.
The bra is designed with a wide elastic under band, which I also felt worked really well with my chest heart rate monitor strap. I could fit it comfortably under the band without it causing any discomfort for a good couple of hours.
It also performed really well during a sweaty turbo trainer session. The material feels quite breathable, so I imagine it will work well during the warmer months as well.
If you prefer a racerback design, there is that J hook on the back that can be clipped on to provide a little bit of extra support. I found it could be a little fiddly making sure it stayed clipped when I tried to put the bra on over my head, leading to a bit of hyper-extending to try to do it up again on my own.
Value
It's been a while since we reviewed a cycling bra on road.cc, but we have plenty in for review at the moment, and at £36 the Freya is in the middle of the selection we have, ranging from £28 to £52.
Compared with some cycling-specific bras we reviewed a while back, it looks pretty good value – the Sportful Pro Bra that Anna tried in 2021, for example, is still available to buy, but it's £60, as is Castelli's Women's Rosso Corsa. But then Anna was also impressed with the Sundried Power Sports Bra; it's not the most breathable of options, but she felt it offered a great fit and provided effective support in and out of the saddle, for just £22 (though it's only currently available in a size small).
Conclusion
You know when you have a good bra because you're not itching to take it off as soon as you've finished riding. I started choosing the Freya Dynamic over my tried and trusted over-the-head bras because it just fits really well and doesn't cause annoying sweat marks under my breasts when riding on the turbo.
Verdict
Very good high-impact sports bra that works for on and off-road cycling as well as for other sports
Make and model: Freya Active Dynamic Sports Bra
Tell us what the product is for
Freya says: "Our non-wired Sports Bra offers maximum support and full coverage for high intensity sports. Designed to fully encapsulate the breast, it features adjustable padded straps for added comfort and support."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Freya lists these features & benefits:
Full coverage non-wired soft cup style
Shapes and supports by fully encapsulating the breast
Wide, flat underband elastic for added comfort and anchorage under the bust
Contrast bindings at the neck edge strap and underband
Seam-soft thread to reduce friction against the skin
Adjustable built up padded straps for comfort and support
Soft hook and eye panel with three rows for flexible fit
Slide J Hook fastening allows racer back option with quick and easy dressing
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Felt really good on the bike. I tested it on and off-road and it kept bouncing under control and to a minimum over both types of terrain. Also on the turbo trainer it's nice and breathable so it doesn't make you sweat intensely under your breasts.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
The fit was really good. The straps are easily adjusted, and the J-hook on the rear adds to the overall support if you want to use it. I think I might have benefited from a cup size up, but the bra didn't feel like it was too tight or anything – purely from a visual perspective.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Short-term comfort is excellent, but as I find with many high-intensity sports bras, the straps become noticeable when wearing it for longer periods.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Its £36 rrp puts it mid-range for a high-intensity sports bra. Some cycling-specific bras cost a lot more, like the Castelli Women's Rosso Corsa and Sportful's Pro, which are both £60.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
It's handwash only but I put it through a gentle 30 degree cycle (by accident) without issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's designed for high-intensity use, so things like running, aerobics and the like, but I think it works really well as a cycling sports bra for those who want a bit more support.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fit was really comfortable. I was also impressed that a chest heart rate monitor fits underneath without causing discomfort around the banding.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The J hook on the back, for wearing it racerback style, can sometimes pop out as you're putting the bra on over your head – and it's quite difficult to rehook when the bra is on.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
We have a selection of sports bras in for review ranging from £28 to £52, so this is mid-range. Some cycling-specific designs are a lot more expensive, though, as referenced above and in the review.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I think the Freya Active Dynamic makes a very good cycling sports bra. When I wore it I felt supported without being smothered, and it's breathable enough for intensive sessions on the turbo trainer as well as outdoors. The J hook can be a little fiddly and come loose while you're putting the bra on, and it can be difficult to reach and rehook it without assistance, but other than that, it's great.
Age: 29 Height: 5'5 Weight: 55kg
I usually ride: Trek Émonda My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
