The FR3ND Merino Polo Shirt is a tidy, understated way to stay temperature-balanced and pong-free across days of riding. Made from 100% merino with good length in the arms and hem, it's a very useful addition to your wardrobe, on or off the bike.

As any fule kno, merino is a miracle fibre that should be the base (ahem) of every cyclist's wardrobe. It's easy to see the place for merino in longsleeve shirts for protection from both sun and cold – but what about short sleeves?

Even the subtler classic short-sleeved jerseys still shriek 'CYCLIST', and have absolutely zero use beyond being on an actual bike. I rather liked the Showers Pass Scout shirt for its stealthy approach, but the look can be a bit off – and it's only 30% merino, so the smell is going to build up.

Enter the FR3ND Merino Polo Shirt. Only available in navy, denim blue and this grey, it's pretty much a polo shirt. In fact, that's exactly what it is. No pretensions. That's it. No pockets, no special shoulder gussets, no reflectives, and no glove-friendly poppers instead of buttons.

In fact, there's absolutely nothing that marks it out as cycling apparel beyond the cut. And that's why I like it so much.

Raised in the antipodes, milled in Italy and assembled in Portugal, this well-travelled superfine merino feels just gorgeous against the skin. If only all base layers were this silky; my word it's nice.

Often polo sleeves are cut too high for my liking, and on a bike they ride up, but here they sit nicely mid-bicep and are finished with a heavier hem. At the tail there's no split, just a T-shirt-style hem that's generous enough to cover you in a riding position, but not so long it looks like a nightie. I'm 6ft nothing and 80kg this week, and the size large proved bang-on perfect, the hem coming down to mid-jeans back-pocket.

For a non-lycra or elastane fabric it's amazingly stretchy, so it sits very nicely. The lack of pockets seems fair because for the sort of riding it's for – commuting, pub visits, gravel spins, vineyard tours – you're likely to have on-bike options for carrying stuff. Also, with such a light, soft and compliant fabric, cargo would probably twist it out of shape.

The weight is just right for keeping you either cool and warm when needed. No, this isn't the top for tackling an alp on a 30°C day, but under a jacket it will keep you as warm as any thick baselayer. Merino doesn't wick as fast as synthetics, but you can wear it day after hard day and not be classified a hazardous environment when you come into a town for refreshments.

Value

At £78 the FR3ND Merino Polo Shirt is well priced for 100% merino. Decathlon does its Forclaz Travel 500 polo for £29.99, but it's only 60% merino and the arm cut looks short.

Smartwool does the Men's Merino Sport 150 Polo for £79.99 but again, it's not pure merino – this one is 56%.

The Isobaa Mens Merino 180 Short Sleeve Polo Shirt is also £80, and that's 100% and looks to have good arm length – also, at the time of writing it was on sale at £64.

At the WHAAAAT end of the price spectrum, Shackelton does the Dudley Merino Polo for £150. Maybe they're crowdfunding a repeat expedition.

FR3ND doesn't do a women's cut of this, but Alpinetrek's bizarrely-named Rewoolution Women's Mirth is £76.95 for what looks to be 100% merino loveliness.

Overall

Personally I can't imagine buying anything less than 100%, as you're immediately compromising the major benefits of pong protection and temperature regulation. If you're looking for a casual vibe but want to be supremely comfy, this is well worth a look.

Verdict

Gorgeously soft, well-cut 100% merino shirt for all manner of casual activities

