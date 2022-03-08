Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Accessories - misc
Exogard Intelligent Bike Protection

Exogard Intelligent Bike Protection

7
by Stu Kerton
Tue, Mar 08, 2022 19:45
0
£35.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Plenty of coverage for your frame at a competitive price, but you can go much cheaper if you are happy to trim it yourself
A large selection of parts in the pack
Easy to install
More expensive than DIY options
Weight: 
300g
Contact: 
exogard.co.uk
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

Exogard's Intelligent Bike Protection gives you a pack of clear sectional pieces to make sure your frame and fork shun the day-to-day abuse from the terrain below. For the money you get plenty of parts in the pack, and it's relatively easy to fit, although there is little to separate it from other products on the market.

That first chip or scratch on a new frame or fork is irritating, and that is what the Exogard is designed to protect you from. It comes in a range of kits to suit road bikes, mountain bikes and e-bikes of various sizes.

> Buy this online here

I've been testing the road kit, which contains a plethora of stickers to cover your frame.

For a small/medium frame (51-55cm) you get:

  • Top tube: 460 x 60mm
  • Down tube: 460 x 60mm
  • Seat tube: 320 x 40mm
  • Fork x2: 325 x 40mm (tapered)
  • Chainstay x2: 250 x 30mm (tapered)
  • Seatstay x2: 500 x 25mm (oval)
  • Cable rub patches x4: 35 x 20mm
  • Spare x1: 250 x 40mm
  • Spare x2: 100 x 50mm

It's applied in the same way as most films are: you use the 'fluid applicator', which is basically a bottle you fill with water to spray on the frame, and a microblade to smooth the film out, removing air bubbles as you go.

Spraying the frame with water first allows you to move the film around until you are happy with the position. It's easy to fit on the whole, and with anything like this the more time you spend on it, the better the results.

> How to get your bike properly clean & lubed

I fitted the kit to my gravel bike as that is likely to see more damage than my road bike.

All of the pieces gave good coverage over the length of the tubes, and once in position and left for 24 hours to dry they haven't moved an inch, or even a millimetre, with no sign of any of the corners lifting.

The main issues I get on the gravel bike is rubbing from the various frame bags that I'm using, but since the film has been fitted they are showing no signs of wear and tear.

> Can’t get a new bike? Here’s how to make your old bike new again

Exogard says that the film has self-healing properties, which it does to a degree – create an indent in it with your fingernail and it soon reforms, as long as the penetration doesn't go all the way through the material. This will keep the film looking fresh and new over its five-year guaranteed lifespan, but it's not anything I haven't seen on different films I've used over the years.

Priced at £35, the Exogard is a fair bit cheaper than the similar Ride Wrap kit that costs £55. It's not something we have tested, though, so I can't compare it performance-wise.

Bike Shield's Premium Basic Kit has slightly fewer pieces but still covers the main tubes and is priced at £39.99.

Matt tested Effetto Mariposa's Shelter Off-Road protection tape last for our sister site, off-road.cc; that costs around £20, but beware if you have fluoro paint…

If you are happy to trim your own sections of tape, there are many rolls of helicopter tapes available online for a lot less.

Conclusion

There's nothing new here when it comes to the technology, but Exogard works well enough, and compared with other systems on the market it's decent value for money.

Verdict

Plenty of coverage for your frame at a competitive price, but you can go much cheaper if you are happy to trim it yourself

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Exogard Intelligent Bike Protection

Size tested: n/a

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Exogard says, "Protect your frame with an invisible, self-healing frame protection kit. Exogard film has been scientifically formulated to create a strong, reliable layer of protection against damage from stone chips, abrasions, cable rubs and scratches.

"Everything needed for installation is included in each kit (Fluid applicator with solution and Exogard Microblade)"

The kit has a large section of pieces and it's easy to install.

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Exogard lists:

Small/Medium which fit 51-55cm frames

Top tube: 460 x 60mm

Down tube: 460 x 60mm

Seat tube: 320 x 40mm

Fork x2: 325 x 40mm (tapered)

Chain stay x2: 250 x 30 (tapered)

Seat stay x2: 500 x 25mm

Cable rub patches x4: 35 x 20mm (oval)

Spare x1: 250 x 40mm

Spare x2: 100 x 50mm

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It protects the frame from scuffs and rubbing.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Easy to install.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Not a dislike really, but there's nothing exactly groundbreaking compared to other products on the market.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's cheaper than many bike-specific products on the market like those mentioned in the review, although you can buy rolls of helicopter tape online for half the price.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It does what it says on the tin (or tube), it's easy to install, stays in place and protects your frame from impacts. DIY options are much cheaper though.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Exogard Intelligent Bike Protection 2022
Exogard Intelligent Bike Protection
Exogard 2022
exogard
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

Latest Comments