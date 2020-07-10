Back to Features
Video: Bike maintenance Pt 1 – How to get your bike properly clean & lubed

A clean bike is a happy bike
by Tony Farrelly
Fri, Jul 10, 2020 14:00
We're delighted to present our bike repair and maintenance video series, bringing you mechanicking tips and techniques to make your bike work better and keep it that way.

Delivering his expert advice is Andrew Brown, former chief mechanic at Cycle Surgery and a man who, as you'll see, really knows his way around a bike.

As you can see above, the series kicks off with the most important but basic routine maintenance job: keeping your bike clean and lubed.

Want more? The whole series is up on YouTube, so you can check it out straight away:

Part 1: How to Clean and Lube Your Bike for Maximum Cycling Efficiency
Part 2: How to Get the Best from Your Bike's Brakes
Part 3: How to Keep Your Bike's Wheels Round, Tight and True
Part 4: How to Adjust Your Bike's Gears for Maximum Shifting Performance
Part 5: How to Choose the Right Gear Ratios for You and Your Bike
Part 6: How to Cure Your Bike's Creaks and Squeaks
Part 7: How to Choose and Set Up the Right Tyres for Your Bike
Tony Farrelly

Tony has been editing cycling magazines and websites since 1997 starting out as production editor and then deputy editor of Total Bike, acting editor of Total Mountain Bike and then seven years as editor of Cycling Plus. He launched his first cycling website - the Cycling Plus Forum at the turn of the century. In 2006 he left C+ to head up the launch team for Bike Radar which he edited until 2008, when he co-launched the multi-award winning road.cc - which he continues to edit today. His favourite ride is his ‘commute’ - which he does most days inc weekends and he’s been cycle-commuting since 1994. His favourite bikes are titanium and have disc brakes.

