Video: Bike maintenance Pt 1 – How to get your bike properly clean & lubed

We're delighted to present our bike repair and maintenance video series, bringing you mechanicking tips and techniques to make your bike work better and keep it that way.

Delivering his expert advice is Andrew Brown, former chief mechanic at Cycle Surgery and a man who, as you'll see, really knows his way around a bike.

As you can see above, the series kicks off with the most important but basic routine maintenance job: keeping your bike clean and lubed.

Want more? The whole series is up on YouTube, so you can check it out straight away: