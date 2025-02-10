The Topeak UTF Multi-Mount Pro is an adjustable and versatile out-front mount. The double bracket does take up a little more handlebar real estate than some, but it's very stable and secure once fitted.

The UTF Multi-Mount Pro has a bike computer mount on top and a GoPro mount underneath. It comes with two adaptors so it can be used with most major computer manufacturers (though specifically not a Sigma Rox 10.0), as well as a compatible light instead of a GoPro. Topeak specifies a maximum load of 350g.

The mount felt secure and stable once fitted, courtesy of that double bracket that sits either side of the stem. It's super simple and quick to fit – it took me less than a minute.

> Buyer’s Guide: Best cycling computers

One thing I particularly like about this mount is all its possible variations: you can flip the double bracket, so your computer sits in line with or slightly above your bar; you can adjust the angle of the arm up or down 10 degrees; and you can pivot the GoPro adaptor so your camera or light points where you want it. You can really set it up however you want, to best suit the equipment attached to it and your riding position.

As far as out-front mounts go, it's not cheap – the Magicshine TTA Out-Front Bike Mount is £29.99, for example, and the Morsa Garmin Computer & Universal Adapter & Arm Kit is £39.99, though it looks much clunkier on the bars – but it's a lot less than one of K-Edge's Max Combos at £74.99 (and the Hammerhead K-Edge is £89.99!).

If you're particularly concerned about bar space, you could look at Topeak's UTF Multi-mount 4-bolt. It's £42.99, so slightly cheaper than the Pro, and mounts directly to your stem bolts. I reviewed it in 2022 and thought it was very good.

Verdict

Well-made, stable and versatile out-front mount