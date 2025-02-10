Support road.cc

Topeak UTF Multi-Mount Pro2024 Topeak UTF Multi-Mount Pro for Handlebar - 1.jpg

Topeak UTF Multi-Mount Pro

by George Hill
Mon, Feb 10, 2025 15:45
£47.99

VERDICT:

Well-made, stable and versatile out-front mount
Stable & secure
Versatile & adjustable
Double bracket takes up extra bar real estate
Weight: 
69g
Contact: 
www.extrauk.co.uk
The Topeak UTF Multi-Mount Pro is an adjustable and versatile out-front mount. The double bracket does take up a little more handlebar real estate than some, but it's very stable and secure once fitted.

The UTF Multi-Mount Pro has a bike computer mount on top and a GoPro mount underneath. It comes with two adaptors so it can be used with most major computer manufacturers (though specifically not a Sigma Rox 10.0), as well as a compatible light instead of a GoPro. Topeak specifies a maximum load of 350g.

2024 Topeak UTF Multi-Mount Pro for Handlebar - 4.jpg

The mount felt secure and stable once fitted, courtesy of that double bracket that sits either side of the stem. It's super simple and quick to fit – it took me less than a minute.

> Buyer’s Guide: Best cycling computers

One thing I particularly like about this mount is all its possible variations: you can flip the double bracket, so your computer sits in line with or slightly above your bar; you can adjust the angle of the arm up or down 10 degrees; and you can pivot the GoPro adaptor so your camera or light points where you want it. You can really set it up however you want, to best suit the equipment attached to it and your riding position.

As far as out-front mounts go, it's not cheap – the Magicshine TTA Out-Front Bike Mount is £29.99, for example, and the Morsa Garmin Computer & Universal Adapter & Arm Kit is £39.99, though it looks much clunkier on the bars – but it's a lot less than one of K-Edge's Max Combos at £74.99 (and the Hammerhead K-Edge is £89.99!).

If you're particularly concerned about bar space, you could look at Topeak's UTF Multi-mount 4-bolt. It's £42.99, so slightly cheaper than the Pro, and mounts directly to your stem bolts. I reviewed it in 2022 and thought it was very good.

Verdict

Well-made, stable and versatile out-front mount

road.cc test report

Make and model: Topeak UTF Multi-Mount Pro

Size tested: One Size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

Topeak says: "Introducing the newly designed, streamlined UTF integrated bike mount. Flip-flop mounts can be positioned to customize device viewing height so you can be focused and enjoy your ride! The computer can be adjusted up or down by approximately 10 degrees."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

Topeak lists:

Material Aluminum 6061 T6 - CNC, Engineering grade polymer

Compatibility Handlebar Ø25.4-Ø31.8mm

Size 11.9 x 7.5 x 4.5 cm

Weight 47 g (bolts not included)

Device Garmin® Edge / Sigma® ROX / Wahoo® / Bryton® cycle computers, Topeak front lights, Front lights with GoPro® Mount.

*Not compatible with Sigma® ROX 10.0

Max load 350 g

Rate the product for quality:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well – secure and adjustable, allowing for a heavy light and big computer to sit comfortably on your bars.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The adjustability.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Double clamp takes up double the bar real estate.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

There are cheaper options available, such as the Magicshine TTA Out-Front Bike Mount at £29.99, and the Morsa Garmin Computer & Universal Adapter & Arm Kit at £39.99, but it's a lot less than one of K-Edge's Max Combos at £74.99 (and the Hammerhead K-Edge is £89.99!).

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's very good: stable and versatile, with a range of mounting options.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,

George Hill

George is the host of the road.cc podcast and has been writing for road.cc since 2014. He has reviewed everything from a saddle with a shark fin through to a set of glasses with a HUD and everything in between. 

Although, ironically, spending more time writing and talking about cycling than on the bike nowadays, he still manages to do a couple of decent rides every week on his ever changing number of bikes.

