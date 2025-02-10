The UTF Multi-Mount Pro has a bike computer mount on top and a GoPro mount underneath. It comes with two adaptors so it can be used with most major computer manufacturers (though specifically not a Sigma Rox 10.0), as well as a compatible light instead of a GoPro. Topeak specifies a maximum load of 350g.
The mount felt secure and stable once fitted, courtesy of that double bracket that sits either side of the stem. It's super simple and quick to fit – it took me less than a minute.
One thing I particularly like about this mount is all its possible variations: you can flip the double bracket, so your computer sits in line with or slightly above your bar; you can adjust the angle of the arm up or down 10 degrees; and you can pivot the GoPro adaptor so your camera or light points where you want it. You can really set it up however you want, to best suit the equipment attached to it and your riding position.
Make and model: Topeak UTF Multi-Mount Pro
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
Topeak says: "Introducing the newly designed, streamlined UTF integrated bike mount. Flip-flop mounts can be positioned to customize device viewing height so you can be focused and enjoy your ride! The computer can be adjusted up or down by approximately 10 degrees."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Topeak lists:
Material Aluminum 6061 T6 - CNC, Engineering grade polymer
Compatibility Handlebar Ø25.4-Ø31.8mm
Size 11.9 x 7.5 x 4.5 cm
Weight 47 g (bolts not included)
Device Garmin® Edge / Sigma® ROX / Wahoo® / Bryton® cycle computers, Topeak front lights, Front lights with GoPro® Mount.
*Not compatible with Sigma® ROX 10.0
Max load 350 g
Rate the product for quality:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well – secure and adjustable, allowing for a heavy light and big computer to sit comfortably on your bars.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The adjustability.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Double clamp takes up double the bar real estate.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There are cheaper options available, such as the Magicshine TTA Out-Front Bike Mount at £29.99, and the Morsa Garmin Computer & Universal Adapter & Arm Kit at £39.99, but it's a lot less than one of K-Edge's Max Combos at £74.99 (and the Hammerhead K-Edge is £89.99!).
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's very good: stable and versatile, with a range of mounting options.
Age: 35 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
