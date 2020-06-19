The Endura Xtract Lite bib shorts are comfortable, secure and well priced for typical UK summer rides. Their design and fabric choice leave them a little wide of the mark as 'heat busting' bibs for warmer climates, though, and the firm pad won't appeal to all, at least not for longer rides.
The Xtract Lites have today's style of long legs, and fall within a couple of inches of the knee. I found the relatively large hems, backed with silicone grippers, work really well to keep them from riding up. Importantly, they also have UPF50+ sun protection for warding off sunburn and skin damage.
> Find your nearest dealer here
The nylon and elastane fabric of the actual shorts section has a decent amount of stretch, which is comfortable and further helps the shorts stay in place. It's not particularly thin compared to other lightweight bibs, though it wicks sweat and disperses heat well up to around 28°C.
The ultraviolet protection works well. I used these for several long rides and they maintained my razor-sharp tan lines, to the delight of all.
The straps are a polyester and elastane mesh, with a firmer stretch than the shorts. The straps start a bit high for summer bibs, with the mesh starting around my belly button – typically I'd expect it around an inch lower for less coverage and better cooling. As a consequence these do get a little warmer around the midriff than others I've used.
The straps are wide with a seam down each edge that prevents twisting, and are comfortable on the shoulders. The mesh is also fairly breathable, so even though it starts a little high it kept my top half relatively cool.
Arguably the most important element is the pad, although comfort is, of course, subjective. I found it pretty firm, and over long bumpy rides above two hours it began to get uncomfortable. However, for shorter rides and regular daily use it was more than adequate.
At £64.99 the Xtract Lites are priced well for their performance, even if they don't quite match up to their stated aim. Plenty of bib shorts cost a lot more, although there are some not far off that excel: Stu loved the dhb Aerons he tested last year, which come in at a tenner more, and James thought the £70 Cycology Men's Logo Bib Shorts were very good.
> 32 of the best cycling bib shorts — get comfy on longer rides
Overall I liked the Xtract Lites. Although they don't live up to Endura's 'heat busting' claims, in typical UK summer temperatures they're fine: comfortable and supportive everyday shorts at a good price.
Verdict
Fine do-it-all shorts for typical UK summer days, if not the coolest in high heat
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Endura Xtract Lite Bib Shorts
Tell us what the product is for
Endura describes them as a: "lightweight road bib short with heat-busting features for warmer climates."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Lightweight yet supportive Lycra® fabric
Stretch wicking mesh upper
Fast wicking fabric with UPF50+ ideal for hot climates
500 series, warm weather temperature regulating pad
Double layer with direct silicone print on inner hem for comfortable leg grip
Selected seams flatlocked for toughness and comfort
Reflective trims
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Well made with a good choice of materials combined with strong stitching throughout.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Decent level of breathability and comfort, up to 28 degrees or so.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Strong stitching and good choice of material means they're likely to last.
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Fit is good, although the mesh starts higher than most hot-weather shorts.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
The pad is comfortable, the shorts stay in place well, and the material is breathable. They're unrestrictive, too.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
They're a good price for what you get; they don't perform to the same level as more expensive hot weather bibs, but you can certainly feel the difference between these and cheaper options.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy, I just stick them in at 30 degrees and then line dry without any issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
They performed well for everyday bib shorts, but could do with a couple of amendments to make them genuinely hot weather-friendly.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
They're ideal no-fuss bibs for commutes or shorter rides.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Could use a few design tweaks to truly suit high temperatures.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £64.99 the Xtract Lites are priced well for their performance, even if they don't match up to their stated aim. The dhb Aerons are a tenner more, and offer compression qualities, while for £70 you can get the Cycology Men's Logo Bib Shorts.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, for commuting or shorter rides.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, for commuting or shorter rides.
Use this box to explain your overall score
While these don't do that well at their stated aim – coping with high heat – I'd say they're a good daily-use set of bibs for summer, at a good price, and a solid 7.
Age: 32 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
What would you call a club set up to encourage more black cyclists? It's just sensible advertising....
So how does the deceased get from point A to point B if the Powers That Be have never put a footway along the road that goes from point A to point B?
On the 'driver uploads video' story, I would like to draw the court's attention to a previous story relating to cyclists falling off:...
And there's the predictable knee jerk reaction from someone with no reading comprehension that I expected. Congratulations.
I guess at least 600 people going ? Maybe they're going to ramp the prices up. Perhaps people will pay big bucks just for any type of gig this...
My experience is that you can win, but you have to think it through from their perspective, recognising that they are enjoying a peaceful walk lost...
interesting that their schtick is "it's not about about more power" but they're happy to publish customer reviews that say, "hey! i had loads more...
I think you did everything perfectly. I do feel sorry for the riders - that looks like a crap road to have to ride down.
The link in the article to purchase these goes to a German site with very scary shipping charges....