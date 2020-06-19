The Endura Xtract Lite bib shorts are comfortable, secure and well priced for typical UK summer rides. Their design and fabric choice leave them a little wide of the mark as 'heat busting' bibs for warmer climates, though, and the firm pad won't appeal to all, at least not for longer rides.

The Xtract Lites have today's style of long legs, and fall within a couple of inches of the knee. I found the relatively large hems, backed with silicone grippers, work really well to keep them from riding up. Importantly, they also have UPF50+ sun protection for warding off sunburn and skin damage.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The nylon and elastane fabric of the actual shorts section has a decent amount of stretch, which is comfortable and further helps the shorts stay in place. It's not particularly thin compared to other lightweight bibs, though it wicks sweat and disperses heat well up to around 28°C.

The ultraviolet protection works well. I used these for several long rides and they maintained my razor-sharp tan lines, to the delight of all.

The straps are a polyester and elastane mesh, with a firmer stretch than the shorts. The straps start a bit high for summer bibs, with the mesh starting around my belly button – typically I'd expect it around an inch lower for less coverage and better cooling. As a consequence these do get a little warmer around the midriff than others I've used.

The straps are wide with a seam down each edge that prevents twisting, and are comfortable on the shoulders. The mesh is also fairly breathable, so even though it starts a little high it kept my top half relatively cool.

Arguably the most important element is the pad, although comfort is, of course, subjective. I found it pretty firm, and over long bumpy rides above two hours it began to get uncomfortable. However, for shorter rides and regular daily use it was more than adequate.

At £64.99 the Xtract Lites are priced well for their performance, even if they don't quite match up to their stated aim. Plenty of bib shorts cost a lot more, although there are some not far off that excel: Stu loved the dhb Aerons he tested last year, which come in at a tenner more, and James thought the £70 Cycology Men's Logo Bib Shorts were very good.

> 32 of the best cycling bib shorts — get comfy on longer rides

Overall I liked the Xtract Lites. Although they don't live up to Endura's 'heat busting' claims, in typical UK summer temperatures they're fine: comfortable and supportive everyday shorts at a good price.

Verdict

Fine do-it-all shorts for typical UK summer days, if not the coolest in high heat

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website