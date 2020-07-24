Endura Xtract Helmet II

Endura's Xtract II is a well-priced road-styled helmet that's also fine for general use. As a lower or mid-range model it's decently cool, perfectly adjustable and looks a little more interesting than some rival products.

I'll leave it for others to judge its metaphorical veracity but, literally at least, I have a big head. Which means it's tricky to find any helmets that fit and almost impossible to find helmets to test. However, when Endura says its Xtract II helmet fits large to extra-large bonces, it is quite right and I could happily squeeze my noggin in this with nothing more than a few pressure lines to tell the tale.

The Xtract II is Endura's lower-mid range road helmet and features quite a chunky design, which I think does a decent job of mimicking higher-end modern road helmet trends. It certainly looks decidedly less vent-happy than a typical budget leisure or mountain bike design. The raised bars running from front to back also remind me slightly of an old-school hairnet helmet, which gives it an endearing retro-made-modern feel too.

Its quite cool looks are matched by being quite cool on the bike, with the air vents making up in size and efficiency what they lack in number. All-round comfort is enhanced by the antibacterial padding inside, which isn't overly thick but just about does the trick and features a bug net across all five forward-facing vents to catch critters. Spare padding is provided so you can wash and dry the sweaty innards without having to take a break from your bike or ride lid-less.

Construction is typical moulded polycarbonate shell covering an expanded polystyrene core, with the exposed polystyrene on display inside. There are some nice features, though.

The twist wheel micro-adjustment system is easy to use – even with my big head, I still tightened it a little…

…and the compact chin strap has twin strap dividers so you can get fit around your ears sorted perfectly.

These considerations work their magic on the bike, and while the Xtract II didn't initially seem quite as plush as more expensive options, it quickly starts to feel more than comfy enough and very stable.

There were no worries about fit, with the helmet staying in place very securely. However, although it does come in under 300g, it still feels like it could be a little bit lighter.

As I mentioned earlier, heat build-up isn't a problem with the large vents working well, and even small things, such as the little rubber ring to retain excess strap length, all contribute to make this feel like a well-resolved product.

The only other problems, as far as I can see, are that this is still a fairly standard helmet so you don't benefit from any added extras such as advanced tech like MIPS or cellular construction, although you are covered by Endura's Crash Replacement Policy, and once you extract your head from the Xtract you'll find it's a prime offender in cases of extreme helmet hair or – for baldies like me – pressure impressions verging on tribal markings.

Value

Stu tested the Abus Macator recently and thought it was a decent enough road-cum-leisure helmet, which is both a bit lighter and a bit cheaper than the Xtract II at £44.99. The Giant Rev Comp Road is an all-round fab entry-level road lid at £49.99 but does look just a little cheap.

If you've got £64.99 to spend and you're not desperate to have road styling, the Smith Signal MIPS has added safety technology, but is relatively heavy. So Endura is in the right ballpark, value-wise.

Conclusion

The Xtract II is a very good road-styled helmet that puts in decent performance for general use duties, too. While it does feel slightly basic initially and falls down a little on weight compared to rivals, you'll forget all that on the bike and come to value its good venting and stable performance more than any adverse first impressions. It looks pretty good, too, and comes in red or black.

Verdict

Good entry-level road helmet that looks interesting and offers fine performance

