Abus Macator Helmet

The Abus Macator is a decent entry-level helmet that isn't limited to road riding. It offers good venting and has a couple of neat additions that I'd like to see on more expensive helmets, and the weight isn't too bad either.

Many entry-level helmets can be a bit on the heavy side, but this Macator is just 278g for a size medium, without the peak added. We're only talking 60 or 70g lighter, but it is noticeable when you stick it on your head, adding to the overall comfort of the Abus.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy this online here

I found the shape gave a good fit all the way around and it's easily adjustable at the rear both in height and circumference. A little thumbwheel on the back of the cradle means you can adjust it easily on the fly too.

There are three sizes available which overlap each other a little. The small fits heads from 51-55cm, medium is 52-58cm and the large covers 58-62cm, all in available in a choice of 10 colours.

> How to set up your helmet

With 13 vents in total, the Macator is airy enough for most styles of steady riding. If you are really pushing on then it isn't as good as a top-end race helmet for letting the wind blow through, but that's not a major criticism as the target is more sports market than competitive. On all but the hottest days through April, the only time I found the Macator started to heat up was on long climbs.

One thing I do like is that Abus has added bug mesh to the front three central vents. This is something that I would like to see on more expensive helmets as it barely affects airflow and stops you ending up with an angry wasp trapped next to your bonce.

While not directly in the frontal flow of air, the two side vents don't have the mesh, which is a shame as bugs can still make their way in there.

When it comes to construction, it's the usual polycarbonate shell covering an expanded polystyrene (EPS) core. Unlike more expensive models, the EPS is left on display at the base of the helmet, but the two have been bonded together neatly.

The padding is plenty thick enough and is also removable for washing.

Another neat addition is the bit of padding that sits between your skin and the strap clasp, which prevents irritation and the risk of you nipping your neck.

Priced at £44.99, it is a pretty good all-round package. It stacks up well against similar helmets like the Giant Rev Comp for airflow and weight, and is a fiver cheaper.

The Catlike Tako also offers similar performance for £49.99.

> Buyer’s Guide: 8 of the best cheap cycling helmets

Overall, if you want a simple yet effective helmet for not a lot of money, the Abus Macator is a good choice, buoyed by some neat extra details.

Verdict

Light and comfortable helmet with decent airflow for everyone but the racers

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website