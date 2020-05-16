9 of the best cheap cycling helmets — find decent lids that don't cost a fortune

You don't have to spend a fortune to get a cycling helmet that's light, comfortable and well-ventilated. Our selection of budget lids includes big names such as Giro and Lazer, so you don't even have to forgo brand credibility.

9 of the best cheap cycling helmets for 2020

Updated May 14, 2020 Welcome to the latest edition of road.cc’s buyer's guide to inexpensive cycling helmets in which you’ll find everything you need to know to find the right budget helmet for you, plus our pick of eight of the best sensibly-priced helmets. In this updated version of our guide to inexpensive helmets we've added the Giant Rev Comp. More about road.cc buyer's guides.

For this selection we've stuck to bike helmets we've reviewed in the last few years that can be had for £50 or less. Since all helmets sold in the UK have to conform to European standards, we take it as a given that they provide that minimum level of impact absorption and look for comfort, ventilation and ease of adjustment.

If you want to know about co-moulded shells and ventilation, have a read of Cycling helmets — everything you need to know.

Got a bit more to spend? Take a look at all our bike helmet reviews.

The Giant Rev Comp is a very good entry-level helmet offering a comfortable fit, decent ventilation and plenty of adjustment for a very reasonable price.

Some people just want a basic helmet that does the job while meeting the relevant safety standards – a simple click and go type of lid – and that is exactly what the Rev Comp is. There are no gimmicks or space age technology, just a polycarbonate cover bonded to an EPS (expanded polystyrene) shell.

Its design, though, has been pretty thorough when it comes to the vent position, often one of the failing points of many helmets below the 60 quid mark. You get 16 of them dotted all around, and I was surprised with how well they work – especially when you think that most pro-level helmets use well over 20.

We haven't tested it, but Wiggle customers are universally happy with their dhb C1.0 helmets, the least expensive of the three-lid line-up from Wiggle's house brand. There's a dial adjuster to tweak the fit, a peak for that gnarly dude look (and to keep the rain off your glasses) and Coolmax pads.

If you've a little more money to spend, the dhb R2.0 Road Helmet (£37.50) and dhb Aeron Road Helmet (£42.00) feature racier styling and, in the case of the Aeron, an impressively low weight of 265g.

The comfortable and secure Catlike Tako feels more expensive than it is, and it looks it too – so long as you don't get too close.

The Tako is solidly constructed, if rather shakily finished. The vents are scruffily moulded both inside and outside; beyond arm's length you don't notice, but once you get up close it looks a little cheap.

In use, however, it feels trustworthy and comfortable. The straps are chunky and their length generous – I cut off around 8cm once the fit was dialled in, and still had around the same left for adjustment. There's a wide, moulded band to securely tidy the ends, which I appreciate. It works far better than the cheap o-ring or rubber band that some lids use.

The Aspire is the closest thing in Specialized's current range to the Women's Sierra helmet we tested a couple of years ago, so we're going to stick our necks out and recommend it.

Like the Sierra, the Aspire has a dial adjuster to tweak the fit, and ponytail-friendly HairPort SL II fit system. A pair of reflective strips on the back help with visibility.

For the same price folks who don't need a ponytail port can get the Align.

The Decathlon's B'Twin 500 helmet has been rebadged as a mountain bike helmet, but we see no reason why you can't use it on the road too. There are some minor compromises, but at £18 it's an absolute bargain.

Like most lids these days, it complies with EN1078 and follows the in-mould construction (where shell and EPS liner are formed together simultaneously). Build quality is extremely high, superior to many we've tested commanding nearer £100.

There are cheaper kids' cycle helmets but with the MountX you get Abus' reputation for quality and thoughtfully-designed features like a rear LED light built into the dial adjuster and a ratchet buckle with a pad to stop it snagging tender young skin.

A comfortable basic cycling helmet that looks and feels good, the Cyclone has 19 large vents for cooling, plenty of reflective patches for visibility and a peak for rain and sun protection.

Read our review of the Lazer Cyclone

Very well-liked, the Align follows the styling, and has many of the features, of Specialized's top-of-the-line S-Works Prevail helmet, but costs a fraction of that spendy lid's price.

If you asked us how much we'd be prepared to pay for a comfortable, well-ventilated bike helmet, with a good dial retention system and modern construction techniques, that weighs about 250g, we'd probably say that was about sixty quid's worth of hat, or more. So the fact that the Oxford Raven's RRP is just £39.99 makes it a bargain, if the performance lives up to the spec on paper. It does.

